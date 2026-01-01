Videoinfrastructure made for every story
Hosting, streaming, privacy — everything your video needs, in one platform. Transparent pricing without enterprise markup.
No clunky tools, no messy integrations. Just a clear, powerful platform that gets out of your way —
so you can focus on sharing your story
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
«Vimeo suddenly told us we had to pay 20× more. With Kinescope we save at least €10,000 a year — and get more stability for free. With Vimeo, we ran into downtime a couple of times a year. With Kinescope, I really can't remember the last time it happened»
«The pricing Kinescope offered on standard rates gave us more flexibility to reinvest our resources into other matters, like the direct work with children in our shelter, or case-management costs for victims»
Fair-priced by design
Storage and bandwidth are unlimited on paid plans, because our CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, encoder, and player are all built in-house. We don't do reseller margins on your bill.
You pay per GB: from €0.03 for both storage and delivery, with rates dropping at volume. Transcoding is a one-time charge at upload (and repeats only on replacement). That's it, and rates have held for years.
DRM, white-label, full API, analytics — all built into the same interface, tied together in one product. Essentials are essential, so nothing needs its own plan.
Built for scale. Proven in production.
99.98% uptime SLA
Enterprise-grade reliability for video that can't go down.
Worldwide servers
Multi-layered caching, intelligent routing, CMAF, and LL-HLS for lag-free streaming.
73M+ videos hosted
5M minutes per day. And counting.
10,000 + live streams via API
Schedule, stream, restream — all automated.
Kinescope fits any workflow
Code your own video experience
API-first video infrastructure, ready to plug into your product.
A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content. Automate uploads from your own system, or build a full video layer for your product on top of Kinescope.
Ready-to-use SDKs in Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, and Vue — all open source, with demo cases at hand.
Pre-built connectors for Moodle, WordPress, Zoom, and other tools you probably already use. Webhooks surface video events, and an auth backend routes playback access through your own system.
Where video meets complete control
Control both how the player looks and who can see what's inside.
Customization
Every detail adapts to you: from the player's appearance to its integration into your workflow.
Privacy
DRM, watermarks, domain and access restrictions, and integration with your own auth backend — your content is protected on all fronts.
Need to migrate from Vimeo, YouTube, or any other service?
Vimeo's storage and delivery caps are real. So is the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM. None of that lives in Kinescope — storage and bandwidth are unlimited, and DRM is included in every paid plan. For the rest, see the full breakdown.
Coming from YouTube? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.
The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Start bringing your video ideas to life with Kinescope
No card required. Cancel anytime, no renewal surprises.