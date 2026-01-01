Videoinfrastructure made for every story

Hosting, streaming, privacy — everything your video needs, in one platform. Transparent pricing without enterprise markup.

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Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting.

No clunky tools, no messy integrations. Just a clear, powerful platform that gets out of your way
so you can focus on sharing your story

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«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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«Vimeo suddenly told us we had to pay 20× more. With Kinescope we save at least €10,000 a year — and get more stability for free. With Vimeo, we ran into downtime a couple of times a year. With Kinescope, I really can't remember the last time it happened»

Mathijs de Ruiter, Co-founder, JoJoschool (80,000 students · moved from Vimeo to Kinescope)
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«The pricing Kinescope offered on standard rates gave us more flexibility to reinvest our resources into other matters, like the direct work with children in our shelter, or case-management costs for victims»

Ysrael C. Diloy, Child Protection Specialist, Stairway Foundation (9M+ children reached · moved to Kinescope from Vimeo)
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Fair-priced by design

Most video platforms bill by seats, tiers, and custom quotes. We charge only for infrastructure — from €10 a month.
Infrastructure owned end-to-end

Storage and bandwidth are unlimited on paid plans, because our CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, encoder, and player are all built in-house. We don't do reseller margins on your bill.
Pay-as-you-go

You pay per GB: from €0.03 for both storage and delivery, with rates dropping at volume. Transcoding is a one-time charge at upload (and repeats only on replacement). That's it, and rates have held for years.
Features built into the stack

DRM, white-label, full API, analytics — all built into the same interface, tied together in one product. Essentials are essential, so nothing needs its own plan.
See what it costs for your setup →
Infrastructure owned end-to-end

Storage and bandwidth are unlimited on paid plans, because our CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, encoder, and player are all built in-house. We don't do reseller margins on your bill.

Pay-as-you-go

You pay per GB: from €0.03 for both storage and delivery, with rates dropping at volume. Transcoding is a one-time charge at upload (and repeats only on replacement). That's it, and rates have held for years.

Features built into the stack

DRM, white-label, full API, analytics — all built into the same interface, tied together in one product. Essentials are essential, so nothing needs its own plan.

Built for scale. Proven in production.

99.98% uptime SLA

Enterprise-grade reliability for video that can't go down.

Worldwide servers

Multi-layered caching, intelligent routing, CMAF, and LL-HLS for lag-free streaming.

73M+ videos hosted

5M minutes per day. And counting.

10,000 + live streams via API

Schedule, stream, restream — all automated.

Kinescope fits any workflow

e-commerce
education
developers
media
player
video hosting
video manager
cdn
analytics
streaming
e-commerce
education
developers
media
player
video hosting
video manager
cdn
analytics
streaming

Code your own video experience

API-first video infrastructure, ready to plug into your product.

Media API

A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content. Automate uploads from your own system, or build a full video layer for your product on top of Kinescope.
SDK Toolkit

Ready-to-use SDKs in Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, and Vue — all open source, with demo cases at hand.
Integration

Pre-built connectors for Moodle, WordPress, Zoom, and other tools you probably already use. Webhooks surface video events, and an auth backend routes playback access through your own system.
Media API

A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content. Automate uploads from your own system, or build a full video layer for your product on top of Kinescope.

SDK Toolkit

Ready-to-use SDKs in Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, and Vue — all open source, with demo cases at hand.

Integration

Pre-built connectors for Moodle, WordPress, Zoom, and other tools you probably already use. Webhooks surface video events, and an auth backend routes playback access through your own system.

Where video meets complete control

Control both how the player looks and who can see what's inside.

Customization

Every detail adapts to you: from the player's appearance to its integration into your workflow.

Privacy

DRM, watermarks, domain and access restrictions, and integration with your own auth backend — your content is protected on all fronts.

And that's not all we offer…

Explore full suite of tools to power up every step of your video journey.

Player
Hosting
API
Streaming
DRM
Analytics
White Label
CDN
Transcoding
Video Library
Subtitles
Monetization Tools
Embeds

Need to migrate from Vimeo, YouTube, or any other service?

Vimeo's storage and delivery caps are real. So is the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM. None of that lives in Kinescope — storage and bandwidth are unlimited, and DRM is included in every paid plan. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.

The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. The Free plan gives you 100 minutes of stored video and 200 GB of monthly CDN traffic. Live streams are capped at 20 minutes and 20 concurrent viewers. No card and trial expiration — Free stays free.
You pay per GB: from €0.03 for both storage and delivery, with rates dropping at volume. Invoices arrive at the start of the following month, and usage is visible live in the dashboard. The rate you sign up on holds at renewal, and you can cancel at any time.
All video data is stored in the EU. Kinescope B.V. is a Netherlands-registered company, and the platform is GDPR-compliant by default. Delivery happens through our CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, but master files stay within EU jurisdiction.
Videos don't go dark when you cross plan limits — playback continues, and we reach out before anything gets restricted. If you cancel a paid plan, the account moves to Free tier.
Assisted migration is free on Super and Mega plans. We pull your library with metadata preserved — titles, descriptions, thumbnails, tags — and coordinate the embed-code swap so nothing goes dark on your site. Typical projects finish in under a week. Full Vimeo breakdown on Kinescope vs Vimeo.
Yes — a built-in integration lets you import from YouTube yourself, directly from the dashboard. Free on any plan.
Yes — ready-made integrations cover Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Udemy, Canvas, Webflow, Tilda, and WordPress. For any other service, our REST API handles upload, embed, playback events, and access control without a plugin rewrite.
DRM (Digital Rights Management) encrypts the video stream and delivers a decryption key only to authorized devices during playback. It also blocks screen recording at the OS level: attempts to capture turn the video to black or trigger an error, so viewers can't save or re-upload the file. Between Widevine (Chrome, Android, smart TVs) and FairPlay (Safari, iOS), nearly every consumer device is covered. For an added layer, dynamic watermarks burn the viewer's ID into every frame, making any leaked copy traceable.
Every plan, including Free, gets chat and email support. Mega includes a named account manager and a written SLA covering both support response and infrastructure uptime.
The dashboard updates live: real-time viewer counts, player loads, and retention graphs with view percentages that show where each video loses its audience. Traffic breaks down by country, referrer, device, and browser, all filterable by time period.

Start bringing your video ideas to life with Kinescope

No card required. Cancel anytime, no renewal surprises.

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