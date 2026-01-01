Videoplatform for e-commerce
Create reviews and explainer videos that help sell more.
Let video work for your business
Add videos to product pages and track buyer interest for each item.
Track metrics
Kinescope’s built-in analytics track loads, views, completion rate, and viewer interest points.
Easy integration in a few clicks
Embed videos into your online store with copy and paste. For advanced setups, use links, embed codes, and ready-made snippets.
Increase conversion and reduce returns
Leverage the potential of video to boost sales: embed videos in landing pages, cards, and CMSs — without third-party ads or recommendations. Customize your player design for each platform.
Videos load quickly thanks to a CDN, transcoding, and personalization based on the device and internet speed of the buyer. Analyze the data, run A/B tests, and select the most effective formats based on the information gathered.
Turn views into sales
Embed videos into product and landing pages in just a few clicks.
Works with Tilda, Shopify, and any other CMS.
Lightweight player that doesn’t slow down page load times.
Optimized for any screen size and device.
FAQ
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Don't leave sales on the table.
Sign up for free or book a demo to see how video drives purchases.