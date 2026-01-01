Videoplatform for e-commerce

Create reviews and explainer videos that help sell more.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Let video work for your business

Add videos to product pages and track buyer interest for each item.

Track metrics

Kinescope’s built-in analytics track loads, views, completion rate, and viewer interest points.

Easy integration in a few clicks

Embed videos into your online store with copy and paste. For advanced setups, use links, embed codes, and ready-made snippets.

Increase conversion and reduce returns

Leverage the potential of video to boost sales: embed videos in landing pages, cards, and CMSs — without third-party ads or recommendations. Customize your player design for each platform.

Videos load quickly thanks to a CDN, transcoding, and personalization based on the device and internet speed of the buyer. Analyze the data, run A/B tests, and select the most effective formats based on the information gathered.

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Turn views into sales

Simple integration

Embed videos into product and landing pages in just a few clicks.
Platform compatibility

Works with Tilda, Shopify, and any other CMS.
Fast loading

Lightweight player that doesn’t slow down page load times.
Mobile experience

Optimized for any screen size and device.
Simple integration

Embed videos into product and landing pages in just a few clicks.

Platform compatibility

Works with Tilda, Shopify, and any other CMS.

Fast loading

Lightweight player that doesn’t slow down page load times.

Mobile experience

Optimized for any screen size and device.

Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

No. The player is lightweight and loads through a CDN, with the rendition picked from the shopper’s device and connection speed, so page load stays fast.
Any CMS or store builder that accepts an embed code — Shopify, Tilda and the rest — by copy and paste. Links and ready-made snippets cover the more advanced setups.
Yes. Built-in analytics track loads, views, completion rate and the points where interest peaks, per video — so you can tie viewing to individual product cards.
No. Nothing plays before, during or after your video, and there are no recommendations pointing shoppers to other people’s content.

Don't leave sales on the table.

Sign up for free or book a demo to see how video drives purchases.

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