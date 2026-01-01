Video API and SDK for developersintegrate in hours
Manage video via API and integrate the player into your products. Leverage integrated video infrastructure and developer support.
Integrate video API and player into your stack — no extra dev work
Video upload, transcoding, and management — all through simple API calls.
Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API to integrate video into apps and portals.
Web, iOS, Android — one codebase for every platform.
Build video-powered products your way
SDKs for Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API allow you to create video solutions with Kinescope and integrate video into apps and portals. See how the API works end to end in our video hosting API guide.
Ready-made embed codes, integrations with Tilda, WordPress, and other services, plus simplified migration from other platforms.
Own servers, ClearKey encryption, Apple FairPlay, DRM, and domain lists ensure content security.
Production-ready video infrastructure — owned and operated by Kinescope
Use a ready-made video stack and rely on support from developers.
Own cloud infrastructure
SDKs, API methods, CDN, and all hardware solutions — created by Kinescope.
Experienced support
Most of our team members are developers — we dive into the problems.
«I log into the Kinescope dashboard maybe once a year. Everything runs through the API — it just works»
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Launch video features in hours, not weeks.
Try out full video stack access. No credit card required.