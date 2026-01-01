Build video-powered products your way

SDKs for Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API allow you to create video solutions with Kinescope and integrate video into apps and portals. See how the API works end to end in our video hosting API guide.

Ready-made embed codes, integrations with Tilda, WordPress, and other services, plus simplified migration from other platforms.



Own servers, ClearKey encryption, Apple FairPlay, DRM, and domain lists ensure content security.