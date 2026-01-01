Video API and SDK for developersintegrate in hours

Manage video via API and integrate the player into your products. Leverage integrated video infrastructure and developer support.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Integrate video API and player into your stack — no extra dev work

Easy API integration

Video upload, transcoding, and management — all through simple API calls.
Ready-to-use SDKs and code samples

Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API to integrate video into apps and portals.
Works across all platforms

Web, iOS, Android — one codebase for every platform.
Easy API integration

Video upload, transcoding, and management — all through simple API calls.

Ready-to-use SDKs and code samples

Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API to integrate video into apps and portals.

Works across all platforms

Web, iOS, Android — one codebase for every platform.

Build video-powered products your way

SDKs for Swift, Kotlin, React, Vue, and REST API allow you to create video solutions with Kinescope and integrate video into apps and portals. See how the API works end to end in our video hosting API guide.

Ready-made embed codes, integrations with Tilda, WordPress, and other services, plus simplified migration from other platforms.

Own servers, ClearKey encryption, Apple FairPlay, DRM, and domain lists ensure content security.

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Production-ready video infrastructure — owned and operated by Kinescope

Use a ready-made video stack and rely on support from developers.

Own cloud infrastructure

SDKs, API methods, CDN, and all hardware solutions — created by Kinescope.

Experienced support

Most of our team members are developers — we dive into the problems.

«I log into the Kinescope dashboard maybe once a year. Everything runs through the API — it just works»

Mathijs de Ruiter, Co-founder, JoJoschool (80,000 students · moved from Vimeo to Kinescope)
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Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

A basic integration — upload, transcode, embed — is an afternoon of work through the API. Ready-made SDKs cover the common paths so most teams ship a working player the same day.
Web, iOS and Android, with SDKs in Swift and Kotlin among others. Anything not covered by an SDK is reachable through the HTTP API.
Yes. The SDKs, API, transcoding and CDN delivery are built and operated by Kinescope, so there is no third-party vendor in the path when something needs fixing.
Yes. Uploads, transcoding and playback configuration are all API-driven, so videos can be created and published without anyone opening the dashboard.

Launch video features in hours, not weeks.

Try out full video stack access. No credit card required.

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