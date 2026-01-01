Bringing professional video solutions closer to everyone
Making video simple isn’t just our mission— it’s our mindset.
Making video simple isn’t just our mission—it’s our mindset. From storage and streaming to security and customization, we help businesses of all sizes launch video products quickly and scale them with ease.
Easy start
High speed
Full safety
Our journey to simpler video
Beginning
API
OTT
Kinescope
Today
Who we are
We’re a team of developers, designers, and product thinkers passionate about making video easy for everyone. Every day, we work to ensure your content — from creative portfolios to corporate streams — stays accessible, secure, and simple to manage.
We believe technology should help you, not get in the way. That’s why we built Kinescope — to make video work for your business, not against it.
Get to know us through our products
A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content.
We learn, share, and grow together
We love turning video complexity into clarity. In our blog and media appearances, we explore trends, share insights, and dive into real use cases that show what’s possible with video.