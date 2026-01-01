Bringing professional video solutions closer to everyone

Making video simple isn’t just our mission— it’s our mindset.

One platform

Making video simple isn’t just our mission—it’s our mindset. From storage and streaming to security and customization, we help businesses of all sizes launch video products quickly and scale them with ease.

Easy start

We made getting started with Kinescope effortless — no sales calls, no dev team needed. Just a few clicks and you’re in.

High speed

We built the infrastructure so your videos stream fast and reliably — anywhere in the world.

Full safety

We made video protection a top priority, so you never have to worry about the content you create.

Our journey to simpler video

Beginning

2014
Since 2014, we’ve been building video tools to help businesses and creators grow. We watched video tech become more powerful — and more complicated. We chose a different path.

API

2017
Unveiled a cloud video API at Web Summit, enabling video-rich apps to launch in hours instead of weeks.

OTT

2018
Introduced a full OTT solution at IBC with both API and ready-made UI for broadcasters.

Kinescope

2020
Launched Kinescope — a complete video platform built from the ground up on our private global infrastructure.

Today

2026
Today, the Kinescope ecosystem supports small businesses that need to embed videos without coding, large enterprises looking to securely store and manage thousands of hours of content, and creators who want to share their work while protecting it from unauthorized copying.

Who we are

We’re a team of developers, designers, and product thinkers passionate about making video easy for everyone. Every day, we work to ensure your content — from creative portfolios to corporate streams — stays accessible, secure, and simple to manage.

We believe technology should help you, not get in the way. That’s why we built Kinescope — to make video work for your business, not against it.

Get to know us through our products

Player

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore
Live streaming

A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content.

Explore
Video hosting

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore
Analytics

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore
Player

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore
Live streaming

A flexible, full-featured API for uploading, transcoding (up to 4K), protecting, and accelerating content.

Explore
Video hosting

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore
Analytics

See how your videos perform — no need to connect external tools or write code.

Explore

We learn, share, and grow together

We love turning video complexity into clarity. In our blog and media appearances, we explore trends, share insights, and dive into real use cases that show what’s possible with video.

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