An ad-free 4Kvideo player — yours to brand and embed

Customization, fine-tuning, analytics and CTAs included on every plan, even the free one, in a player your product can call its own.

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Everything you need in one solution

Quality without compromise

4K playback with adaptive streaming that picks the right bitrate for each viewer's connection and device. Loads fast and plays smooth without separate setup per platform.
Universal compatibility

Plays in any modern browser and device with adaptive streaming. Subtitles in 90+ languages and a UI that adapts to your viewer's locale. Native SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native cover mobile apps.
Ad freedom

No ads or autoplay recommendations from us or third parties.
White-label

Customize the logo, colors, player controls, and end-of-video CTAs from the dashboard. Branded watch pages available from the Super plan, add a clickable logo above the player, linking viewers to your site.
Quality without compromise

4K playback with adaptive streaming that picks the right bitrate for each viewer's connection and device. Loads fast and plays smooth without separate setup per platform.

Universal compatibility

Plays in any modern browser and device with adaptive streaming. Subtitles in 90+ languages and a UI that adapts to your viewer's locale. Native SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native cover mobile apps.

Ad freedom

No ads or autoplay recommendations from us or third parties.

White-label

Customize the logo, colors, player controls, and end-of-video CTAs from the dashboard. Branded watch pages available from the Super plan, add a clickable logo above the player, linking viewers to your site.

More than just playback

Engagement tools, protection methods, and audience analytics included on every plan.

Engagement

End-of-video CTAs, lead capture forms, clickable logo and annotations built directly into the player. Move viewers to action without taking them off the page.

Full access control

DRM encryption and watermarks protect the file. Domain and email restrictions, passwords, private keys, backend auth tokens control who can play.
Workspace permissions inside your team control upload, edit, publish, and access rights.

Data integration

Drop-off points, watch-through rates, geography, and device data report to your dashboard in real time. Use behavioral data for remarketing, lookalike audiences, and content optimization.

Built for developers

Capture events, build your own logic, and control the player’s behavior and appearance via the JS API with full access to playback events and styling. Player SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native, and Vue are available as open source on GitHub. Webhooks fire on video processing status and live stream lifecycle events to keep your backend in sync.
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Need to switch from Vimeo, YouTube, or another player?

On Vimeo, the branded ad-free player is gated to Advanced ($76/mo) or Enterprise. Same with embed domain restrictions and in-player CTAs. Kinescope includes all of it on every paid plan from €10/month: full white-label, ad-free playback, CTAs in the player, and domain restrictions. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube? You gain a branded ad-free player, no suggested videos at the end, full embed restrictions, and CTAs that drive viewers to your own pages.

The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.

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Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

All player features are waiting for you on the free plan.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Player customization works through templates: create multiple templates with different logos, colors, controls, and CTAs, then apply them to individual videos, folders, projects, or playlists. Setting up a first template takes about five minutes; reusing it across hundreds of videos is one click. Changes to a template propagate immediately, no re-embed needed. Deciding how far to take the branding? See our guide to what a white-label video player actually covers.
Through the IFrame Player API, you can subscribe to play, pause, time-update, seek, quality change, fullscreen change, and ended events. CallAction fires when a viewer clicks an end-of-video CTA, ready to wire into your own analytics stack.
Yes. Each player template controls 35+ settings independently: every button in the panel (play, volume, speed, audio track, subtitles, picture-in-picture, settings, fullscreen, and more), behavior toggles like autoplay and auto-pause, casting to Chromecast and Airplay, watermark visibility, and separate visibility rules for the "before launch" and "during playback" states. Save the template once and apply it across videos, folders, projects, or playlists.
100 minutes of stored video and 200 GB of monthly delivery, with the full player feature set on top. Branding, ad-free playback, CTAs, and the JS API stay the same (and free) across every tier; storage and delivery scale with your usage.
Yes. Kinescope generates AI subtitles in the video's language, chapter markers at logical breakpoints, and a short description of what's on screen. You trigger each one from the video's page when you're ready — they don't run automatically on upload. Accept the output as-is, or edit before publishing.
Yes. Use the Kinescope Player SDK to instantiate the player as a native web component, with control over rendering, lifecycle, styling, and event handling.
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