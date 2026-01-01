On Vimeo, the branded ad-free player is gated to Advanced ($76/mo) or Enterprise. Same with embed domain restrictions and in-player CTAs. Kinescope includes all of it on every paid plan from €10/month: full white-label, ad-free playback, CTAs in the player, and domain restrictions. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube? You gain a branded ad-free player, no suggested videos at the end, full embed restrictions, and CTAs that drive viewers to your own pages.

The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.