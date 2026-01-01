An ad-free 4Kvideo player — yours to brand and embed
Customization, fine-tuning, analytics and CTAs included on every plan, even the free one, in a player your product can call its own.
See the player in action
Everything you need in one solution
4K playback with adaptive streaming that picks the right bitrate for each viewer's connection and device. Loads fast and plays smooth without separate setup per platform.
Plays in any modern browser and device with adaptive streaming. Subtitles in 90+ languages and a UI that adapts to your viewer's locale. Native SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native cover mobile apps.
No ads or autoplay recommendations from us or third parties.
Customize the logo, colors, player controls, and end-of-video CTAs from the dashboard. Branded watch pages available from the Super plan, add a clickable logo above the player, linking viewers to your site.
More than just playback
Engagement tools, protection methods, and audience analytics included on every plan.
Engagement
End-of-video CTAs, lead capture forms, clickable logo and annotations built directly into the player. Move viewers to action without taking them off the page.
Full access control
DRM encryption and watermarks protect the file. Domain and email restrictions, passwords, private keys, backend auth tokens control who can play.
Workspace permissions inside your team control upload, edit, publish, and access rights.
Data integration
Drop-off points, watch-through rates, geography, and device data report to your dashboard in real time. Use behavioral data for remarketing, lookalike audiences, and content optimization.
Built for developers
Need to switch from Vimeo, YouTube, or another player?
On Vimeo, the branded ad-free player is gated to Advanced ($76/mo) or Enterprise. Same with embed domain restrictions and in-player CTAs. Kinescope includes all of it on every paid plan from €10/month: full white-label, ad-free playback, CTAs in the player, and domain restrictions. For the rest, see the full breakdown.
Coming from YouTube? You gain a branded ad-free player, no suggested videos at the end, full embed restrictions, and CTAs that drive viewers to your own pages.
The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.