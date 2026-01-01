Built-in CDN, made for video

Global infrastructure for reliable storage and fast playback — at the cost of rented servers.

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Maximum speed, zero buffering

Multi-layer caching, intelligent routing, and CMAF & LL-HLS protocols — everything to keep video loading fast.

Efficient

Caching policies account for the video lifecycle. Cache hit rate above 97%.

Fast

High-capacity servers — videos are always delivered from the nearest location.

Content security and protection

Protection against DDoS attacks and intrusions. Multiple layers of security: signed URLs, CORS restrictions, DRM with ClearKey and Apple FairPlay.
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A video-built CDN — ready for unexpected traffic spikes.

99.98%

SLA-backed uptime

10X

annual traffic growth

> 4 TB

external channel capacity

5M

minutes watched per day

Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

Start bringing ideas to life with video that just works

We create more than video solutions and build seamless connections.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

A video CDN is a network of edge servers that cache and stream your video from the location nearest each viewer, cutting latency and buffering. Kinescope runs its own video-built CDN with 99.98% SLA-backed uptime and over 4 TB of channel capacity, so playback stays smooth even during traffic spikes.
The best video CDN pairs low-latency, adaptive delivery with built-in security — signed URLs, CORS restrictions and DRM — not a generic file CDN. Kinescope's CDN is purpose-built for video and bundles adaptive bitrate, DDoS protection and DRM, so you don't stitch a general CDN to a separate player.
A general CDN just moves files; a video CDN handles adaptive bitrate, DRM licensing and player integration out of the box. Kinescope bundles the CDN, encoder and player as one stack, so delivery, protection and playback are tuned to work together.
Yes. You can use Kinescope for free with up to 100 minutes of stored video and up to 200 GB of CDN traffic per month. For live streaming, sessions are limited to 20 minutes and 20 simultaneous viewers. This plan is free forever — no trial period, no card required.
No worries, your videos will stay online and untouched. You'll simply get a reminder to switch to a paid plan. If we notice unusually high resource consumption, we'll reach out to make sure everything is going according to your plans.
You'll receive the invoice for the first month at the beginning of the following one. No commitments, no hidden fees, upgrade or downgrade anytime with no penalties. We accept card payments and wire transfers. Invoices are available in the Billing section.
Embedding is simple with a provided embed code for each video, offering both adaptive and fixed options to fit your site’s design.
Detailed analytics for each video include views, engagement, and viewer behavior insights, helping you optimize content. You can track viewer locations and devices.
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