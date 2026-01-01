Built-in CDN, made for video
Global infrastructure for reliable storage and fast playback — at the cost of rented servers.
Maximum speed, zero buffering
Multi-layer caching, intelligent routing, and CMAF & LL-HLS protocols — everything to keep video loading fast.
Efficient
Caching policies account for the video lifecycle. Cache hit rate above 97%.
Fast
High-capacity servers — videos are always delivered from the nearest location.
Content security and protection
A video-built CDN — ready for unexpected traffic spikes.
99.98%
SLA-backed uptime
10X
annual traffic growth
> 4 TB
external channel capacity
5M
minutes watched per day
Start bringing ideas to life with video that just works
We create more than video solutions and build seamless connections.
FAQ
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