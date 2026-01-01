Kinescope Support
If you have any questions about installing, using, or deleting the Speak app and/or other Kinescope services, please use any of the available support channels.
How to contact us
Built-in chat in the Kinescope interface (bottom left corner of the dashboard).
Telegram: support chat.
Email: hello@kinescope.io.
Phone: +31 (0) 591 23 90 27.
Knowledge base and documentation
Help Center: guides and articles.
Working hours and SLA
Support is available daily.
First response: within 1 hour after the request.
Issue resolution: within 1–2 business days (depending on complexity).