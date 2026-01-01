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New bold redesign created by Embacy

With Embacy we've reimagined our brand, giving it an additional human touch and visual flexibility for international markets.

Complete video ecosystem right at your fingertips

Player

Hosting

Streaming

Analytics

We
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deliver a simple, powerful product for businesses and creators

keep your videos secure and effortless to edit and watch

bring all essential video tools together in one place

ensure rock-solid performance – even at peak load

deliver a simple, powerful product for businesses and creators

keep your videos secure and effortless to edit and watch

bring all essential video tools together in one place

ensure rock-solid performance – even at peak load

Our thoughts on rebranding

Kinescope is expanding globally. We're now focusing on unique content and creators, guided by a balance of progress and empathy — values reflected in our new design. The shape of the kinescope lens became
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the perfect symbol of this vision.

Alex Pavlychev

Founder at Kinescope

We keep our logo simple — black and white.  So it could stay recognisable anywhere. Always.

Flexible lens now faces the creators and adapts to their needs

Accompanied by little helper-companions

We use violet as a product color and color of key features

We use orange as a brand color, highlighting what matters the most

Beige is the ultimate warm and friendly background colour

Say hi to

TT Hoves Pro Compact

Branding with limitless possibilities

Explore our

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