Seamless videostreaming

Most platforms force you to choose between simplicity, control, or privacy. Kinescope offers all three — so you can stream your videos to any audience, without ads, tracking, or complications.

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Universal streaming platform

Kinescope handles encoding, adaptive streaming, and global delivery automatically — with no setup, no engineering effort, and no platform complexity. Just your video, online and smooth.
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Customize the way your video looks and behaves

White-label player

Match the player to your brand — colors, controls, thumbnails — and remove everything you don’t need. No forced logos or overlays.

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Access control

Protect your content with flexible rules: enable DRM-encryption, use signed tokens, or restrict playback to specific domains.

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No ads or tracking

Your video is shown clean, without third-party scripts, cookies, or platform interference. What you share is exactly what’s seen.

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Stream securely — at any scale.

Privacy-first infrastructure

Kinescope doesn’t collect viewer data unless you choose to. It’s GDPR- and CCPA-compliant from day one.
Global CDN

Your video loads instantly, anywhere in the world, through a high-performance content delivery network.
Scalable delivery

Multi-layer caching, intelligent routing, and CMAF & LL-HLS protocols — everything to ensure fast video loading.
Privacy-first infrastructure

Kinescope doesn’t collect viewer data unless you choose to. It’s GDPR- and CCPA-compliant from day one.

Global CDN

Your video loads instantly, anywhere in the world, through a high-performance content delivery network.

Scalable delivery

Multi-layer caching, intelligent routing, and CMAF & LL-HLS protocols — everything to ensure fast video loading.

«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands.»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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Trusted by thousands

150+

countries reached

19M

minutes watched a day

1,000+

active accounts

99.98% uptime

With millions of videos hosted and steady year-over-year growth.

Ready to stream without limits?

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Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. You can use Kinescope for free with up to 100 minutes of stored video and up to 200 GB of CDN traffic per month. For live streaming, sessions are limited to 20 minutes and 20 simultaneous viewers. This plan is free forever — no trial period, no card required. Planning a bigger live session? Our live streaming checklist covers the setup, the hidden limits and what it really costs.
No worries, your videos will stay online and untouched. You'll simply get a reminder to switch to a paid plan. If we notice unusually high resource consumption, we'll reach out to make sure everything is going according to your plans.
You'll receive the invoice for the first month at the beginning of the following one. No commitments, no hidden fees, upgrade or downgrade anytime with no penalties. We accept card payments and wire transfers. Invoices are available in the Billing section.
Embedding is simple with a provided embed code for each video, offering both adaptive and fixed options to fit your site’s design.
Detailed analytics for each video include views, engagement, and viewer behavior insights, helping you optimize content. You can track viewer locations and devices — see video analytics for the full breakdown.
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