Seamless videostreaming
Most platforms force you to choose between simplicity, control, or privacy. Kinescope offers all three — so you can stream your videos to any audience, without ads, tracking, or complications.
Universal streaming platform
Customize the way your video looks and behaves
White-label player
Match the player to your brand — colors, controls, thumbnails — and remove everything you don’t need. No forced logos or overlays.
Access control
Protect your content with flexible rules: enable DRM-encryption, use signed tokens, or restrict playback to specific domains.
No ads or tracking
Your video is shown clean, without third-party scripts, cookies, or platform interference. What you share is exactly what’s seen.
Stream securely — at any scale.
Kinescope doesn’t collect viewer data unless you choose to. It’s GDPR- and CCPA-compliant from day one.
Your video loads instantly, anywhere in the world, through a high-performance content delivery network.
Multi-layer caching, intelligent routing, and CMAF & LL-HLS protocols — everything to ensure fast video loading.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands.»
Trusted by thousands
150+
19M
1,000+
99.98% uptime
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.