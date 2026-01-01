Secure video hostingfor content you can't afford to lose
Enterprise-level security without enterprise markup. Plus a built-in CDN, analytics, and a customizable player. Starting at €10/month.
One video hosting platform for everything
Upload manually, paste a link, push via our API, or auto-import from YouTube or Zoom. Transcoding runs in parallel, so even a 4K file is ready to embed within minutes.
Copy a snippet into WordPress, Webflow, Tilda, or a custom LMS — the embedded player keeps DRM, watermarks, and analytics live inside the iframe.
DRM (Widevine + FairPlay), watermarks, passwords, domain restrictions, unique access codes, and integration with your own auth backend. Paid courses, internal training, and NDA material stay out of reach for anyone you haven't authorized.
Choose your logo, brand colors, and controls free of charge. Full white-label on any paid plan — the embedded player looks like part of your site, not a vendor widget.
Our own points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, with no third-party CDN in the chain and no reseller markup on your bill.
Per-video watch-through, top referrers, and viewer geography, right from the dashboard. Spot drop-off points and what holds attention — without exporting or stitching tools together.
A video hosting service with maximum protection
Security sits across the whole stack, not on top of it.
DRM encryption
DRM encrypts the video stream at delivery, and only authorized devices can unlock it at playback. The two industry standards Kinescope uses reach around 99% of consumer devices between them.
- Widevine for Android and Chrome; FairPlay for Apple devices.
- Blocks downloaders like SaveFrom and extraction tools like VLC or ffmpeg.
- Blocks screen recording and screenshots on all platforms.
Access control
Match the rule to the content, from a signed link to a token signed by your own auth system.
- Passwords, one-time codes, email access lists.
- Domain and time-limited tokens.
- Dynamic watermarks trace leaks to the source.
- SSO (SAML) on the Mega plan.
Proven at scale
73M
5M
+75% YoY
99.98% uptime
Build video experiences your way
Kinescope is API-first — everything the dashboard does, your code can do too.
API & SDKs
The building blocks for video in any product — SDKs for JavaScript, iOS, Android, and React Native, plus a REST API and the docs to match. Ship video into your app without wiring the basics from scratch.
Integration
Pre-built connectors for the tools you're probably already on — Zoom, YouTube, WordPress, Webflow, and the common LMSs. Plug one in and skip the integration work.
MCP server
A native Model Context Protocol server, included on every plan, Free included. MCP-capable assistants like Claude or Cursor connect straight to your Kinescope library, so your team can search videos or trigger uploads without leaving the AI tool they already work in.
Predictable pricing
You pay for what you use. Everything else is already in.
Video storage
from €0.03/GB
Unlimited on paid plans. Rate tiers down with volume.
CDN traffic
from €0.03/GB
Uncapped on paid plans. Rate tiers down with volume.
Video processing
from €0.01/min
Flat through 60,000 minutes; custom pricing beyond.
Need to migrate from Vimeo, YouTube, or any other service?
Vimeo's storage and delivery caps are real. So is the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM. None of that lives in Kinescope — storage and bandwidth are unlimited, and DRM is included in every paid plan. For the rest, see the full breakdown.
Coming from YouTube? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.
The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.
«We are very happy that we haven't encountered any technical glitches with the videos hosted on Kinescope. For us, reliability is very, very important. From our e-learning users, we haven't had any feedback that the video isn't loading or is slow. Nothing like that»
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.