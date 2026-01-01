Secure video hostingfor content you can't afford to lose

Enterprise-level security without enterprise markup. Plus a built-in CDN, analytics, and a customizable player. Starting at €10/month.

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Trusted by 6,000+ teams in 48 countries and counting.

One video hosting platform for everything

Fast uploads

Upload manually, paste a link, push via our API, or auto-import from YouTube or Zoom. Transcoding runs in parallel, so even a 4K file is ready to embed within minutes.
Easy embedding

Copy a snippet into WordPress, Webflow, Tilda, or a custom LMS — the embedded player keeps DRM, watermarks, and analytics live inside the iframe.
Video protection

DRM (Widevine + FairPlay), watermarks, passwords, domain restrictions, unique access codes, and integration with your own auth backend. Paid courses, internal training, and NDA material stay out of reach for anyone you haven't authorized.
Customizable player

Choose your logo, brand colors, and controls free of charge. Full white-label on any paid plan — the embedded player looks like part of your site, not a vendor widget.
Built-in CDN

Our own points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, with no third-party CDN in the chain and no reseller markup on your bill.
Analytics

Per-video watch-through, top referrers, and viewer geography, right from the dashboard. Spot drop-off points and what holds attention — without exporting or stitching tools together.
Fast uploads

Upload manually, paste a link, push via our API, or auto-import from YouTube or Zoom. Transcoding runs in parallel, so even a 4K file is ready to embed within minutes.

Easy embedding

Copy a snippet into WordPress, Webflow, Tilda, or a custom LMS — the embedded player keeps DRM, watermarks, and analytics live inside the iframe.

Video protection

DRM (Widevine + FairPlay), watermarks, passwords, domain restrictions, unique access codes, and integration with your own auth backend. Paid courses, internal training, and NDA material stay out of reach for anyone you haven't authorized.

Customizable player

Choose your logo, brand colors, and controls free of charge. Full white-label on any paid plan — the embedded player looks like part of your site, not a vendor widget.

Built-in CDN

Our own points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, with no third-party CDN in the chain and no reseller markup on your bill.

Analytics

Per-video watch-through, top referrers, and viewer geography, right from the dashboard. Spot drop-off points and what holds attention — without exporting or stitching tools together.

A video hosting service with maximum protection

Security sits across the whole stack, not on top of it.

DRM encryption

DRM encrypts the video stream at delivery, and only authorized devices can unlock it at playback. The two industry standards Kinescope uses reach around 99% of consumer devices between them.

  • Widevine for Android and Chrome; FairPlay for Apple devices.
  • Blocks downloaders like SaveFrom and extraction tools like VLC or ffmpeg.
  • Blocks screen recording and screenshots on all platforms.

Access control

Match the rule to the content, from a signed link to a token signed by your own auth system.

  • Passwords, one-time codes, email access lists.
  • Domain and time-limited tokens.
  • Dynamic watermarks trace leaks to the source.
  • SSO (SAML) on the Mega plan.

Proven at scale

73M

videos stored in the cloud

5M

minutes watched per day

+75% YoY

traffic growth over the past year

99.98% uptime

guaranteed by SLA

Build video experiences your way

Kinescope is API-first — everything the dashboard does, your code can do too.

API & SDKs

The building blocks for video in any product — SDKs for JavaScript, iOS, Android, and React Native, plus a REST API and the docs to match. Ship video into your app without wiring the basics from scratch.

Integration

Pre-built connectors for the tools you're probably already on — Zoom, YouTube, WordPress, Webflow, and the common LMSs. Plug one in and skip the integration work.

MCP server

A native Model Context Protocol server, included on every plan, Free included. MCP-capable assistants like Claude or Cursor connect straight to your Kinescope library, so your team can search videos or trigger uploads without leaving the AI tool they already work in.

Predictable pricing

You pay for what you use. Everything else is already in.

Video storage

from €0.03/GB

Unlimited on paid plans. Rate tiers down with volume.

CDN traffic

from €0.03/GB

Uncapped on paid plans. Rate tiers down with volume.

Video processing

from €0.01/min

Flat through 60,000 minutes; custom pricing beyond.

See the full rate card and calculator →

Need to migrate from Vimeo, YouTube, or any other service?

Vimeo's storage and delivery caps are real. So is the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM. None of that lives in Kinescope — storage and bandwidth are unlimited, and DRM is included in every paid plan. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.

The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.

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«We are very happy that we haven't encountered any technical glitches with the videos hosted on Kinescope. For us, reliability is very, very important. From our e-learning users, we haven't had any feedback that the video isn't loading or is slow. Nothing like that»

Ysrael C. Diloy, Child Protection Specialist, Stairway Foundation (9M+ children reached · moved to Kinescope from Vimeo)
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Ready to host your first video?

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Upload it to a platform that encrypts storage and delivery and restricts playback by domain and signed link — not a public site like YouTube. Kinescope encrypts every upload and adds domain locks, expiring signed URLs, dynamic watermarks and Widevine/FairPlay DRM, so only your authorized viewers can play it. For a step-by-step walk-through, read our guide to secure video hosting.
Password prompts are easy to share or bypass, so serious protection uses signed links and access controls instead. Kinescope gates each video by approved domain, expiring signed URL or viewer authentication, and can layer on DRM so the file itself stays encrypted even if a link leaks.
Yes. YouTube and Vimeo are built for discovery and reach; secure hosting is built for control. Kinescope keeps videos out of public search, encrypts them, and restricts access by domain, link expiry and DRM — made for course creators, enterprises and confidential content. Comparing your options? See our roundup of the best video hosting platforms in 2026.
Dynamic watermarks (viewer ID burned over the frame), session passwords, one-time access codes, domain restrictions (video plays only on URLs you approve), authorized email lists, and integration with your own auth backend if you want Kinescope to validate a token against your own system. All included on every plan (even Free). One exception — SSO joins on Mega. These rules are covered in depth on our video access control page; for how the encryption itself works, see how video DRM works.
Yes. Unlimited seats on any paid plan; Free is capped at 2 members. Invite by email and assign roles per workspace. SSO comes with Mega.
Upload MP4, MOV, MKV, WebM, AVI, and most other common video formats up to 4K. Transcoding runs on our side; playback is delivered as HLS with adaptive bitrate, so each viewer gets the resolution their connection can handle. Subtitles upload as SRT or VTT.
Most files are embed-ready in minutes. Transcoding runs in parallel across resolutions, so playback can start on the first ready rendition while higher resolutions are still finishing — the player upgrades quality as each version becomes available. Long 4K uploads don't block the preview.
Yes. Kinescope generates AI subtitles in the video's language, chapter markers at logical breakpoints, and a short description of what's on screen. You trigger each one from the video's page when you're ready — they don't run automatically on upload. Accept the output as-is, or edit before publishing.
Live streaming is built into the same product, with the same dashboard and the same player. Run streams from OBS or any standard RTMP source; recording is automatic, so the VOD lands in your library when the stream ends. See live streaming for the full picture.
Yes. The player supports end-of-video CTAs, clickable annotations during playback, and in-player links. For live streams and webinars, pin a registration or offer link alongside the stream. Shareable watch pages can be white-labelled with your own logo, and the logo itself links back to your site. All of it routes to your own CRM or landing page — Kinescope doesn't sit between you and the leads.
Yes. Enterprise video hosting on Kinescope adds SAML SSO (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace) on the Mega plan, role-based access control, and full audit logs on top of DRM and signed URLs. See the enterprise plan for SLA and security-review details.
Yes. It's built as video hosting for business: an ad-free branded player, access control, per-viewer analytics, and predictable Pay-as-you-go pricing with unlimited videos and workspace members — no per-seat fees as the team grows.
Yes. Uploads up to 4K are stored and delivered from our own global CDN — a secure video server network across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS — so you get encrypted 4K/HD playback without renting or running a server yourself.
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