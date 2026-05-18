There's usually a specific moment. YouTube starts showing competitor ads on your product demo (we compare the two in detail here). A student shares a download link to your $500 course in a Facebook group. Or Vimeo reshuffles its tiers and your bill jumps with little warning. Whatever the trigger, you head to Google for "best video hosting", scan the first page and close the tabs more confused than before, because every list ranks the same ten platforms without telling you how to pick.

In most cases the right hosting is one of three archetypes: API-first (Mux, Cloudflare Stream, Bunny.net) for teams building video into a product; general-purpose (Vimeo, Wistia, SproutVideo, VdoCipher) for a complete narrow tool with embed code and analytics included; and ecosystem (Kinescope; Brightcove at enterprise scale) for hosting plus adjacent products on one stack. The right pick depends on your workflow, not the host's feature list or random rating article.

In this guide we'll break down what splits the market, the four features that actually differ between hostings, two real cost scenarios with the math behind each platform's bill, and a comparison table to cross-check your shortlist.

Full disclosure: we make Kinescope. It's one of the ten platforms compared below, scored by the exact same metrics as everyone else. Where a competitor fits your stack better, we say so directly. Pricing verified against each platform's pricing page in May 2026.

Key takeaways

DRM is the most expensive feature most platforms hide. Widevine + FairPlay sit on entry plans for only Kinescope and VdoCipher — everyone else either restricts them to an Enterprise contract or prices them as a metered API.

Widevine + FairPlay sit on entry plans for only Kinescope and VdoCipher — everyone else either restricts them to an Enterprise contract or prices them as a metered API. Pricing models decide how growth lands on your bill. Subscription tiers package storage and bandwidth into a flat fee that breaks at the cap; pay-as-you-go shows every line item and absorbs spikes without forcing an upgrade, though a viral video can still produce a viral-sized bill.

Subscription tiers package storage and bandwidth into a flat fee that breaks at the cap; pay-as-you-go shows every line item and absorbs spikes without forcing an upgrade, though a viral video can still produce a viral-sized bill. Infrastructure ownership shows up on your statement. When wholesale bandwidth rates shift, resellers (Vimeo on Akamai, Wistia on CloudFront) inherit the change and pass it through, while platforms running their own networks — Cloudflare, Kinescope, Bunny.net — can hold their published rates.

What video hosting actually is

Underneath the marketing, every platform in this comparison does the same things: stores your files, transcodes them for whatever device the viewer is on, delivers them through a CDN, gives you an embeddable player, and tracks basic playback. The differences are everything layered on top.

API-first hosts

Mux, Cloudflare Stream, Bunny.net. If you're a developer building video into a fitness app, a language-learning platform, or a custom course product where every viewer page is your own code, you're shopping API-first.

Hosting and delivery are exposed through APIs with per-unit pricing. Each platform comes with a free embeddable player on the entry plan, but everything around the player is your code: the video library UI, upload flows, viewer pages, access-control logic, the analytics dashboard. Cheapest at scale, but engineering time to assemble eats into the savings.

General-purpose hosts

The shape underneath these five is the same: a hosting product wrapped around one specialisation. YouTube monetises attention to keep the service free, and its recommendation feed pulls viewers around its own catalogue. Vimeo is what brands and creative teams reach for when they want a clean embed without the YouTube-style discovery feed alongside it.

The other three target narrower B2B audiences. Wistia is the marketing team's host: email capture and timed CTAs inside the player, with deeper HubSpot/Marketo/Pardot automation available through the $250/mo Automation Suite add-on. SproutVideo lives in the security niche — password protection, signed URLs, watermarks. VdoCipher has the narrowest pitch: Widevine + FairPlay for premium courses, end-to-end.

Ecosystem hosts

Kinescope and Brightcove. If you're an EdTech platform running courses, internal training, DRM-protected premium content, and webinars — and you need it all to live on one stack without integrating five vendors — ecosystem is your choice.

Kinescope bundles per-viewer analytics, DRM, configurable data residency, signed URLs and dynamic watermarks, an MCP server for AI agent access, live streaming, video conferencing, and LMS integrations (WordPress, Moodle, Open edX) — every layer on the entry plan rather than spread across separate vendors.

Brightcove shares the same model at broadcaster scale, adding OTT app deployment, server-side ad insertion, and monetisation tooling to the hosting core, with a five-figure monthly contract to match.



The type that fits you is mostly decided by one question: do you want to build the rest yourself (API-first), buy a complete narrow tool (general-purpose), or have hosting, API, plus adjacent products in one stack (ecosystem)?

Three video hosting archetypes Type 1 API-first + APIs, per-unit pricing

+ player drop-in

(everything else is your code) Mux Cloudflare Stream Bunny.net Type 2 General-purpose + embedded player

+ one specialised layer

(marketing / security / DRM / discovery) YouTube Vimeo Wistia SproutVideo VdoCipher Type 3 Ecosystem + player + analytics + DRM

+ residency + AI/MCP + live

+ LMS integrations (one stack) Kinescope Brightcove (enterprise) Shared foundation — every platform provides this Storage·Transcoding·CDN delivery·Basic player·Playback analytics

The features that actually differ

Every platform's marketing page runs through dozens of features. Most are commoditised — auto-captions, basic analytics, embed codes, light player customisation. The four below are where hosts make genuinely different bets, and where the consequences land on your bill, your compliance, or your engineering backlog.

Content protection

Content protection covers a spectrum — access and domain restrictions at one end, dynamic encryption and watermarking in the middle, full Widevine + FairPlay DRM at the encryption end (the protocols built natively into every commercial browser and device). What level you need depends on the stakes: a B2B internal video can stop at signed URLs, while premium courses, paid streaming, and anything where piracy is a financial risk need the encryption end.

Widevine + FairPlay is what serious content protection looks like — and what most platforms charge serious money for, even though many businesses need it. Vimeo and Brightcove restrict it to their Enterprise tier; Wistia doesn't offer Widevine + FairPlay DRM at any plan. Mux and Bunny.net price it as a metered API at $100/mo base plus per-play or per-license fees on top. Only Kinescope (from the €10/mo entry plan) and VdoCipher (on Starter) include it without an upcharge or per-play model.

For premium content, DRM availability and pricing is the first question to settle.

DRM across 10 platforms On entry plan Kinescope Super, from €10/mo (≈$11) VdoCipher Starter, from $129/yr (≈€119) Paid metered API Mux $100/mo (≈€92) + $0.003/play Bunny.net MediaCage Enterprise, $99/mo (≈€91) + per-license* Enterprise only Vimeo Brightcove Access control only

(no Widevine + FairPlay listed) YouTube Wistia no DRM at any tier SproutVideo password, signed embeds Cloudflare Stream signed URLs/tokens

Data residency

Where viewer events, captured emails, and watch logs physically route through. Compliance question for regulated industries, healthcare, and any procurement that asks about it.

Kinescope defaults to the Netherlands, while Mux, Cloudflare Stream, and Bunny.net let you pick the region. Vimeo, Wistia, and SproutVideo route through the US by default, and for embedded content on YouTube, residency isn't a concept at all.

CDN density, ownership, and codec

The number and spread of points of presence (PoPs) decides how close the bytes start out to your viewer — closer edge means faster start time and less buffering. Cloudflare's network is densest at 330+ cities across 125+ countries. Kinescope and Bunny.net each operate their own networks: Kinescope's covers Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, and Bunny.net runs its own global footprint.

Vimeo (historically on Akamai + Fastly), Wistia (CloudFront), and VdoCipher (AWS CloudFront, ~750 edge locations) ride on huge third-party infrastructure. They offer global reach, but the underlying rates aren't theirs to set. When wholesale bandwidth costs shift, resellers inherit the change and pass it onto your bill, while platforms running their own networks (Cloudflare, Kinescope, Bunny.net) can hold their published rates regardless. Mux sits in between with multi-CDN delivery, no number published.

On codec, AV1 cuts file size roughly 40% versus H.264 at the same visual quality. Mux and Kinescope support it, while Vimeo and Wistia stay on H.264 by default. The saving is invisible on a flat subscription but shows up as real money when you're billed per GB delivered.

Points of presence (PoPs) across 10 platforms Own end-to-end CDN These platforms operate their own delivery networks and hold their published rates when wholesale bandwidth shifts. Cloudflare 330+ cities densest network in this comparison (Cloudflare CDN backbone, which Stream rides on) Kinescope LatAm · US · EU · CIS on our own end-to-end network Bunny.net 119+ PoPs on its own CDN Third-party CDN (reseller) Ride on huge inherited networks. Upstream rate changes pass through to your bill. VdoCipher ~750 edge locations on AWS CloudFront Vimeo Akamai + Fastly historically ridden on two major commercial CDNs; PoP count not published Wistia CloudFront backed by AWS CloudFront; PoP count not published Mux multi-CDN delivery on a multi-CDN backbone; specific PoP count not published Brightcove multi-CDN Akamai, Edgio, others; "60+ countries" of coverage, no PoP count SproutVideo regional edge servers across multiple regions, names not disclosed

API

An API matters when you want to do something with your video catalogue that the host's dashboard doesn't directly support — bulk-uploading from a custom CMS, exporting watch events into your data warehouse, restricting playback by your own user roles, building viewer dashboards inside your product. The depth of the API decides how much of that you can do without filing a feature request.

Mux has the deepest API in this comparison — endpoints for uploads, transcoding, real-time playback metrics, quality alerts, AI workflows for chapters and summaries. Kinescope publishes a full API alongside web and mobile SDKs, plus an MCP server that lets Claude, ChatGPT, and custom agents read your catalogue directly. Cloudflare Stream and Bunny.net give you the basics for delivery and access control, but without Mux's depth on analytics or AI. The rest — Vimeo, Wistia, SproutVideo, YouTube — sit at the basic-API end, with no real programmatic surface for the workflows a product team would build.

If you're building video into a product, API depth is upstream of everything else on this list; if you're embedding a few brand videos on a site, basic API is fine.

Pricing models: how they differ

Three pricing models dominate, and the difference between them is what determines how a host handles growth.

Flat-fee subscription

It's easy to forecast and finance-friendly when usage is steady, but the moment you cross the cap, the host either pushes you to an upgrade or charges overage above the per-GB market rate.

Subscription pricing is also structurally exposed to ownership changes — after Bending Spoons completed its Vimeo acquisition in late 2025, Vimeo restructured every tier in January 2026 and pushed existing customers onto more expensive plans on short notice (Livid breakdown). Vimeo, Wistia, SproutVideo, and most consumer-facing hosts use this model.

Pay-as-you-go (usage-based)

Per GB delivered, per minute stored, or per minute streamed, with a floor — a monthly minimum the bill won't drop below even on low usage. Every line item is visible. Traffic spikes don't trigger forced upgrades — but a viral video can multiply your bill in the same month it multiplies your views. Kinescope, Mux, Cloudflare Stream, Bunny.net all price this way.

A PAYG bill is rarely a single line item. For reference, the published unit rates across the four pay-as-you-go hosts:

Published rates of pay-as-you-go hosts Kinescope Mux Cloudflare Stream Bunny.net Delivery €0.03/GB (tiered down) $0.0008/min (720p)

$0.001/min ( 1080p $1 per 1,000 min $0.005/GB (Volume)

$0.01/GB (Standard) Storage €0.03/GB/mo (tiered down) $0.0024/min/mo (720p)

$0.003/min/mo (1080p) $5 per 1,000 min/mo $0.01/GB/mo Transcoding €0.01/min one-time included in storage per-encode usage included DRM included on Super $100/mo + $0.003/play not natively offered

(signed URLs/tokens only) $99/mo + per-license

(MediaCage Enterprise) Monthly minimum €10 none none $1

Tiered with paid feature add-ons

A monthly subscription plus DRM as a paid add-on, data residency only on higher tiers, "contact sales" past a certain point. Common at the enterprise end (Brightcove) and as a hybrid layer on subscription hosts (Wistia adds Webinar and Automation Suite add-ons on top of Business).

What goes into the price beyond storage and bandwidth: transcoding (charged separately on usage hosts when you upload or re-encode), DRM (monthly minimum plus per-play fees on Mux and Bunny; included on Kinescope and VdoCipher entry plans), live encoding, regional delivery surcharges, and per-seat license fees on legacy enterprise contracts.

What to verify before you decide

Pricing pages tell you what platforms want you to focus on. The interesting parts are what they avoid.

‍ Bandwidth caps without a published overage rate. "2 TB included" is fine. "2 TB included" with no published price for 2.01 TB usually means a forced upgrade or a quiet rate well above the per-GB market. ‍

"2 TB included" is fine. "2 TB included" with no published price for 2.01 TB usually means a forced upgrade or a quiet rate well above the per-GB market. Per-play DRM fees on top of a monthly minimum. Mux ($100/mo + $0.003/play), Bunny.net ($99/mo + per-license fees). At thousands of plays a month, those fees hit harder than the headline suggests. ‍

Mux ($100/mo + $0.003/play), Bunny.net ($99/mo + per-license fees). At thousands of plays a month, those fees hit harder than the headline suggests. "Contact sales" for features you'll actually need. Data residency, DRM, granular analytics, long-term storage. If the pricing page goes vague past a certain tier, those features aren't on the published price — and a custom quote is rarely close to the entry rate.

Estimate for a course creator

How we estimate storage and delivery ‍

Using the formula Kinescope's pricing page publishes (which works for most hosts): ~ 8 GB stored per source hour (1080p original + 720p/480p/360p renditions, some titles include 4K) and ~ 2.5 GB delivered per viewing hour (adaptive bitrate, or ABR — the player switches between rendition qualities based on each viewer's connection speed). Numbers below are illustrative — pull up each platform's own calculator before committing.

Scenario: 200 paying students, ~30 hours stored, ~400 viewing hours/mo (~240 GB storage with renditions, ~1 TB delivery). Assuming ~2,000 playback sessions/mo (one per lesson + modest rewatching). DRM non-negotiable.

Platform Est. monthly cost What's included Kinescope Super ~€39/mo

≈$42 Storage 240 GB × €0.03 = €7 + delivery 1 TB × €0.03 = €30 + transcoding ~€18 one-time (amortized over 12 months ≈ €1.50/mo). Total usage ~€39/mo — above the €10/mo minimum, so the bill matches consumption. DRM included. VdoCipher Pro or Plus ~$180–250

/mo equiv.

≈€165–230 VdoCipher sells annual plans (not monthly). For 1 TB/mo (= 12 TB/yr), Pro covers 8 TB plus overage, Plus covers ~16 TB outright — roughly $2,000–3,000/yr depending on tier and overage rates. Widevine + FairPlay included on every tier. Tier rates from third-party listings; verify on VdoCipher's pricing page. Mux + DRM ~$110/mo

≈€100 24K delivery min within 100K-min free tier + storage 1,800 min × $0.0024 ≈ $5 (Mux bills storage per minute, not per GB) + $100 DRM monthly minimum + ~$6 per-play on 2,000 sessions. Bunny.net + MediaCage Enterprise ~$120/mo

≈€110 Delivery 1 TB × $0.005–0.01/GB EU ≈ $10 + $99 MediaCage Enterprise + ~$10 per-license on 2,000 sessions. MediaCage Basic is free; Enterprise required for Widevine + FairPlay. Vimeo Enterprise + DRM Contact

sales DRM is an Enterprise add-on; rate not published. Check Vendr for buyer-reported ranges. Wistia N/A No Widevine + FairPlay DRM at any plan — access controls only (password, domain, privacy).

Kinescope is the best published option at ~€39/mo, with Mux and Bunny next around $110–120/mo (their DRM monthly minimums dominate at this play volume). VdoCipher on a higher annual plan is ~$180–250/mo equivalent. Vimeo pushes you into an Enterprise contract for DRM; Wistia doesn't offer it at any tier. Per-play DRM scales fast — if your play count doubles, Mux and Bunny do too.

Estimate for a media platform at scale

Scenario: 200 hours of premium VOD (video on demand), ~1,000 subscribers averaging ~4 viewing hours each — ~4,000 viewing hours/mo (~1.6 TB storage, ~10 TB delivery). Assuming average 40-min viewing sessions, ~6,000 playback events. DRM required.

Platform Est. monthly cost Notes Bunny.net + MediaCage Enterprise ~$200–245

/mo

≈€185–225 Storage 1.6 TB × $0.01 = $16 + delivery 10 TB × $0.005–0.01/GB = $50–100 + $99 MediaCage + ~$30 per-license fees on 6K plays. Player included; catalogue UI and viewer pages are yours to build. Kinescope Super ~€240/mo

≈$260 Storage 1.6 TB tiered (1K GB × €0.03 + 600 GB × €0.02) = €42. Delivery 10 TB tiered (€30 + €100 + €60) = €190. Transcoding ~€120 one-time (amortized over 12 months ≈ €10/mo). DRM and configurable data residency on the entry plan. Mux + DRM add-on ~$260–340

/mo

≈€240–315 Delivery 240K min — first 100K free, then 140K billable × $0.0008–0.001 = ~$112–140 + storage 12K min × $0.0024–0.003 = ~$30–36 + $100 DRM monthly minimum + ~$18 per-play fees on 6K plays. Cloudflare Stream ~$300/mo

≈€275 + custom DRM Delivery 240K min × $1/1k = $240 + storage ~$60. Stream handles access control through signed URLs and tokens; full Widevine + FairPlay isn't a standard product — DRM requires custom integration, no published rate. Brightcove ~€4,600+/mo

≈$5,000+ Enterprise contract; fits if OTT, ad insertion, monetisation matter beyond hosting. Vimeo / Wistia / SproutVideo Not a fit at

published tiers Subscription bandwidth caps blow up well below 10 TB. Enterprise tiers may quote custom — check Vendr for buyer-reported ranges.

At scale, the choice is how much UI you build versus buy. Bunny.net is cheapest if you're willing to assemble the surrounding product; Kinescope sits in the middle with full stack included; Mux and Cloudflare get expensive on per-minute pricing past a few thousand viewing hours.

Do you actually need a dedicated hosting?

Before going further: YouTube and Vimeo cover a lot of ground (and that is not what a competitor should state, but we do because it is true).

If you're hosting a public portfolio, a company intro video, or anything where discoverability matters more than control, YouTube is genuinely hard to beat at free.

If you have only a handful of brand videos and you're comfortable with a tight bandwidth cap, Vimeo Standard at €19/mo (≈$21) can work — though worth knowing that after Bending Spoons completed the acquisition in late 2025, Vimeo restructured every tier in January 2026 and pushed existing customers onto more expensive plans on short notice. What you pay now is not necessarily what you'll pay in twelve months.

Some reasons you do

‍ You need to control who watches. YouTube has no real access control. Vimeo offers password protection on standard tiers, but proper encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) is on Enterprise only — at the lower tiers anyone with browser dev tools can pull the file off a password-protected video. For premium content or internal training, password protection alone isn't enough. ‍

YouTube has no real access control. Vimeo offers password protection on standard tiers, but proper encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) is on Enterprise only — at the lower tiers anyone with browser dev tools can pull the file off a password-protected video. For premium content or internal training, password protection alone isn't enough. You're losing leads at the point of play. YouTube's recommendation engine sends viewers somewhere else the moment a video ends. On a landing page, every "related video" click is a lead you paid to acquire leaving your funnel. ‍

YouTube's recommendation engine sends viewers somewhere else the moment a video ends. On a landing page, every "related video" click is a lead you paid to acquire leaving your funnel. Your bill is unpredictable or growing faster than your usage. Seat-based hosts raise prices when ownership changes or tiers get restructured. If you've been through one forced upgrade already, the architecture is the problem. ‍

Seat-based hosts raise prices when ownership changes or tiers get restructured. If you've been through one forced upgrade already, the architecture is the problem. Your self-hosted setup has become a maintenance burden. Running video on your own infrastructure means storage budgets that creep, CDN configuration across regions, codec compatibility across devices, security patches on the player, monitoring that grows with the library. Work that doesn't move the product forward. A managed host takes this load off the team and scales without you having to plan ahead.

The list of reasons can run long; these are just a few common ones. So if yours isn't on the list, the cost scenarios above and the comparison table below will help you map your situation to a shortlist of two or three platforms to trial.

The ten platforms compared

YouTube Vimeo Standard Kinescope Super Wistia Business SproutVideo Mux Cloudflare Stream Bunny.net VdoCipher Brightcove Enterprise Type discovery general-purpose ecosystem general (marketing) general (security) API-first API-first API-first general (DRM) ecosystem (enterprise) Best for reach clean embed global EdTech, full protection, clean embed B2B marketing secure B2B embed dev-first apps devs on Cloudflare cheap CDN DRM-first courses enterprise OTT DRM (Widevine + FairPlay) ✗ Enterprise only included from €10/mo ✗ no DRM on any plan password + signed embeds no Widevine/FairPlay listed $100/mo + per-play not natively offered signed URLs/tokens only $99/mo + per-license MediaCage Enterprise entry plan Enterprise Data residency US US EU Netherlands US US EU/US configurable EU/US configurable global per-region EU/US AWS-backed Enterprise Caps & limits unlimited ad-supported 2 TB BW + 7 TB storage no cap PAYG, €10/mo minimum 1 TB BW + 250 GB 100 GB – 2 TB by tier no cap PAYG no cap PAYG no cap PAYG 300 GB – ~32 TB/yr annual quota contract Free tier unlimited, ads tight limits 100 min storage + 200 GB delivery/mo no card 3 videos 30-day trial 100K min/mo trial only 14-day trial 14-day trial ✗ Pricing free, ad-supported flat €19/mo ≈$21 PAYG from €10/mo ≈$11 flat €73/mo ≈$79 ~$25–200/mo ≈€23–185, tiered PAYG PAYG PAYG $129/yr Starter ≈€119/yr ~€4,600+/mo ≈$5,000+

Pricing sources: Mux, Kinescope, Bunny.net, Vimeo, Wistia, SproutVideo, Cloudflare, VdoCipher, Brightcove (Vendr estimate). Checked May 2026.

Switching platforms: how migration works

The fear of moving hundreds of videos off Vimeo is the real reason most teams stay on a host that no longer fits — but in 2026 the fear is mostly outdated. Most platforms now accept URL-based or API-token ingest, which means the new host pulls files from the old one directly. You don't download terabytes locally and re-upload.

The market is split into three patterns:

‍ Self-serve URL pull-ingest is now table-stakes — every major host except YouTube accepts a publicly-accessible URL and fetches the file (Vimeo's pull-upload API, Wistia's Import from URL, Cloudflare Stream's Upload via Link, Bunny.net's URL Fetch, Mux's Create Asset API, VdoCipher's URL import, SproutVideo via cloud storage).

is now table-stakes — every major host except YouTube accepts a publicly-accessible URL and fetches the file (Vimeo's pull-upload API, Wistia's Import from URL, Cloudflare Stream's Upload via Link, Bunny.net's URL Fetch, Mux's Create Asset API, VdoCipher's URL import, SproutVideo via cloud storage). ‍ Native competitor importers (OAuth/API-token paths that clone folders, metadata, and subtitles automatically) are rarer; Wistia has one for YouTube libraries, VdoCipher has the broadest set — Vimeo, Wistia, YouTube, Drive, Dropbox, Box, S3.

(OAuth/API-token paths that clone folders, metadata, and subtitles automatically) are rarer; Wistia has one for YouTube libraries, VdoCipher has the broadest set — Vimeo, Wistia, YouTube, Drive, Dropbox, Box, S3. The cleanest purpose-built migration tool is Mux's open-source Truckload, which handles Vimeo → Mux, Cloudflare Stream → Mux, and S3-compatible storage moves as a single job. Brightcove sits at the other end of the spectrum: migration is sales-led Professional Services, typically billed at $10K–$100K+ per engagement.

For Kinescope specifically, the path depends on where you're coming from. YouTube channels get pulled by URL — paste the link, our servers fetch the source files. Vimeo, Wistia, and SproutVideo accept read-only API tokens, and we clone your library, folders, posters, and subtitles automatically. Google Drive and Dropbox connect directly from the dashboard. Other custom sources are handled by our migration team and migration is free regardless of catalogue size.

The harder part is on the deployment side. Embed URLs need to change across your site, your LMS, or your courses page. Most modern hosts (Kinescope included) give you a mapping file from old embed ID to new embed ID, so the find-and-replace runs as a single script. Realistic general timeline: one to two weeks for under 500 videos, two to four for larger catalogues with heavy LMS integration, and most of that is verification work.

Wrapping up

Choosing a video host is a decision you usually don't feel for six months. By then the workflows are wired into the platform's defaults and the cost of switching has gotten real — which makes the initial pick disproportionately weighty in a market that doesn't make picking easy. Three architectural shapes, ten platforms with overlapping feature lists, every comparison article ranking the same vendors against the same criteria — the noise outweighs the signal.

Teams that don't regret their pick twelve months in tend to start from their own shape — the product they're building, the content they need to protect, the line items already on their bill — rather than from the vendor's feature list. They run real trials with their own video on the two or three platforms with their needs and limits in mind, and they check the pricing page for what's not on it as carefully as what is.

Picking the right host is half about shape and half about what changes after you sign. A platform that fits today can still betray you when ownership shifts or a tier gets restructured. Published per-GB rates, transparent overage policies, and a portable data export aren't features — they're insurance against the next acquisition.

The right video host is the one whose foundation matches how you operate and whose pricing model survives growth. If Kinescope makes your shortlist, the free tier — 100 minutes of video and 200 GB of monthly traffic, no card — is enough to put one of your own videos on it for a week against whichever other hosts you're trialling.

Try Kinescope free →