Plays only inside your LMS or intranet
Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve: your LMS, intranet or portal. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.
Host onboarding and team training on a private, ad-free player that plays only inside your LMS or intranet. See who finished each module, protect confidential sessions with DRM and keep video data in the EU. From €10/month, with no per-seat fees.
Decide where a video can play and who can open it, then protect what is confidential.
Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve: your LMS, intranet or portal. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.
When an employee presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads, so access stays in the system you already run. More on private video hosting.
Widevine and FairPlay DRM on every paid plan, and a dynamic watermark with the viewer's ID in every frame. Downloaders get nothing, and screen recording is blocked at the OS level wherever the system allows it.
Completion for every employee, plus subtitles, chapters and audio tracks for the people who need them.
Pass an employee ID to the player and every view is tied to a person: who finished, where they dropped off and what they rewatched. All metrics are available through the API, so the data can go into your LMS or BI tool.
Generate subtitles in the video's language and chapter markers at logical breakpoints from the video's page, then edit them before publishing. Auto subtitles are on the Super plan.
One video can carry several audio tracks, for example one per language, and viewers switch between them in the player, next to subtitles and playback speed.
Your LMS and single sign-on, live sessions with automatic recording, and video data kept in the EU.
Embed videos in Moodle, Canvas, iSpring, Open edX or any other LMS with an embed code or the REST API; step-by-step guides cover Moodle and Open edX. Your team signs in through single sign-on on the Mega plan, and Zoom recordings come into the same library.
Stream instructor-led sessions and all-hands as live streams from OBS, vMix or any RTMP encoder. The recording lands in the library as soon as the stream ends, under the same access rules.
All video data is stored in the EU, and Kinescope B.V. is registered in the Netherlands and operates under GDPR. Workspace members are unlimited on the Super plan, from €10/month, so the bill does not grow with headcount.
Stairway Foundation trains police, social workers and teachers with its films. Ada runs employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners. Both moved their libraries to Kinescope.
Zero video glitches since the move
Child-protection nonprofit working for more than three decades
~60% lower video costs
Employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners
Bring them into one private library with the same player, access rules and analytics for every video — recorded courses, workshop recordings and live-session replays.
Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.