Training video hosting for employees, onboarding and L&D

Host onboarding and team training on a private, ad-free player that plays only inside your LMS or intranet. See who finished each module, protect confidential sessions with DRM and keep video data in the EU. From €10/month, with no per-seat fees.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

What is training video hosting?

Training video hosting is a private place to store and stream a company’s learning videos: onboarding, product and process training, recorded workshops and town halls. Unlike a public video site, it limits who can watch, plays inside the LMS or intranet employees already use, and shows who watched each video to the end. Kinescope does this on its own global CDN with an ad-free, white-label player, DRM on every paid plan and video data stored in the EU.

Training that stays inside the company

Decide where a video can play and who can open it, then protect what is confidential.

Plays only inside your LMS or intranet

Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve: your LMS, intranet or portal. A copied embed shows a blocked player anywhere else.

Access through your own login

When an employee presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads, so access stays in the system you already run. More on private video hosting.

DRM and a watermark with the viewer's ID

Widevine and FairPlay DRM on every paid plan, and a dynamic watermark with the viewer's ID in every frame. Downloaders get nothing, and screen recording is blocked at the OS level wherever the system allows it.

See who finished every module

Completion for every employee, plus subtitles, chapters and audio tracks for the people who need them.

Completion, per employee

Pass an employee ID to the player and every view is tied to a person: who finished, where they dropped off and what they rewatched. All metrics are available through the API, so the data can go into your LMS or BI tool.

AI subtitles and chapters

Generate subtitles in the video's language and chapter markers at logical breakpoints from the video's page, then edit them before publishing. Auto subtitles are on the Super plan.

One video, several audio tracks

One video can carry several audio tracks, for example one per language, and viewers switch between them in the player, next to subtitles and playback speed.

Works with your LMS, sign-in and data rules

Your LMS and single sign-on, live sessions with automatic recording, and video data kept in the EU.

Your LMS, sign-in and Zoom

Embed videos in Moodle, Canvas, iSpring, Open edX or any other LMS with an embed code or the REST API; step-by-step guides cover Moodle and Open edX. Your team signs in through single sign-on on the Mega plan, and Zoom recordings come into the same library.

Live sessions, recorded automatically

Stream instructor-led sessions and all-hands as live streams from OBS, vMix or any RTMP encoder. The recording lands in the library as soon as the stream ends, under the same access rules.

Data in the EU, no per-seat fees

All video data is stored in the EU, and Kinescope B.V. is registered in the Netherlands and operates under GDPR. Workspace members are unlimited on the Super plan, from €10/month, so the bill does not grow with headcount.

Teams that train people on Kinescope

Stairway Foundation trains police, social workers and teachers with its films. Ada runs employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners. Both moved their libraries to Kinescope.

  • Zero video glitches since the move

    Stairway Foundation

    Child-protection nonprofit working for more than three decades

    Market
    Philippines
    Moved from
    Vimeo
    • Savings go into direct work with children
    • Automatic subtitles, Filipino included

  • ~60% lower video costs

    Ada

    Employer-sponsored tech education for 500,000+ learners

    Market
    Brazil
    Moved from
    Mux
    • Around 700 hours of courses moved in under two months
    • Migration automated with Mux IDs

Training videos scattered across drives and old platforms?

Bring them into one private library with the same player, access rules and analytics for every video — recorded courses, workshop recordings and live-session replays.

Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Use a private video host rather than a public video site or a shared drive: it keeps training inside the company, streams in adaptive quality on any connection and shows who watched. With Kinescope, videos play only on the domains you approve — your LMS, intranet or portal — each employee's viewing is tied to their ID, confidential sessions are protected with DRM, and video data is stored in the EU. Paid plans start at €10/month with no per-seat fees.

Yes. Domain allowlisting, included on all paid plans, makes the player load only on the domains you approve, so the embed won't play on other sites. Access can also go through your own login: Kinescope passes the viewer's identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads — see private video hosting. Passwords, one-time codes and email allowlists work for a single team or partner.

Yes. Pass each employee’s ID to the player and Kinescope ties views to that person: who started, where they dropped off, what they rewatched and who has not finished. Completion rate and engagement graphs are in the dashboard, and all metrics are available through the API to send into your LMS or BI tool.

Yes. Kinescope works with Moodle, Canvas, iSpring, Open edX and any other LMS that accepts an embed code, and with the REST API for custom setups. The player also emits events you can forward to your own analytics.

Put your training where only your team can watch it.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

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