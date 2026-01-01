Kinescope for Open edX

Kinescope XBlock embeds protected Kinescope video right inside Open edX courses. Install it once on your server, then add it to any unit in Studio and paste the video link.

Start for free
Kinescope XBlock on GitHub

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Add a video to an Open edX course

The platform admin installs the XBlock once. Course authors then add it like any other Studio component.

Install on your server

  1. Clone the XBlock repository and install it with pip.
  2. Enable it in lms.env.json under XBLOCK_SETTINGS.
  3. Restart the server: Kinescope XBlock appears in Studio.
git clone https://github.com/open-craft/xblock-kinescope.git
cd xblock-kinescope
pip install -e .

"XBLOCK_SETTINGS": {
    "kinescope": {
        "enabled": true
    }
}

tutor local stop
tutor local start -d

Add a video in Studio

  1. Open the course in Studio and create a section, a subsection and a unit.
  2. In the unit editor, choose Advanced and add Kinescope XBlock.
  3. Click Edit, paste the video link from Kinescope and save.
  4. Check it with View Live, then click Publish.
Setup guide in the docs

What your Open edX videos get

  • Video inside the unit

    Students watch protected video right in the course unit, without external links.

  • Protection travels with the video

    The privacy and protection settings you set in Kinescope apply inside the course. DRM is available on paid plans.

    DRM video hosting

  • Plays only on your platform

    Domain restriction ties the video to your Open edX domain: a copied link or embed shows a blocked player elsewhere.

    Private video hosting

  • Analytics for every video

    Views, retention and engagement for each video, in the Kinescope dashboard.

    Video analytics

  • No ads, no suggested videos

    The player ships without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos, so learners stay on the unit.

    Video player

  • Installed with pip

    The Kinescope XBlock source is on GitHub, installed with pip like other XBlocks.

    Repository on GitHub

Hosting training for your own employees? See training video hosting. Also running Moodle or a WordPress site? See Moodle, WordPress and all Kinescope integrations.

Add your first Open edX video for free

Upload a video to Kinescope, add Kinescope XBlock to a unit and paste the link. No credit card required.

Start for free
XBlock on GitHub

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.

Clone open-craft/xblock-kinescope, run pip install -e ., enable kinescope in XBLOCK_SETTINGS in lms.env.json and restart the server. With Tutor that is tutor local stop, then tutor local start -d.

In Studio, in the unit editor under Advanced components.

The video link from Kinescope. Paste it in the XBlock editor, save, check it with View Live and publish.

Yes. The video keeps the privacy and protection settings from Kinescope, including DRM on paid plans.

Bring protected video into your Open edX courses.

Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.

Start for free
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