Kinescope for Open edX
Kinescope XBlock embeds protected Kinescope video right inside Open edX courses. Install it once on your server, then add it to any unit in Studio and paste the video link.
Add a video to an Open edX course
The platform admin installs the XBlock once. Course authors then add it like any other Studio component.
Install on your server
- Clone the XBlock repository and install it with pip.
- Enable it in
lms.env.jsonunder
XBLOCK_SETTINGS.
- Restart the server: Kinescope XBlock appears in Studio.
git clone https://github.com/open-craft/xblock-kinescope.git
cd xblock-kinescope
pip install -e .
"XBLOCK_SETTINGS": {
"kinescope": {
"enabled": true
}
}
tutor local stop
tutor local start -d
Add a video in Studio
- Open the course in Studio and create a section, a subsection and a unit.
- In the unit editor, choose Advanced and add Kinescope XBlock.
- Click Edit, paste the video link from Kinescope and save.
- Check it with View Live, then click Publish.
What your Open edX videos get
-
Video inside the unit
Students watch protected video right in the course unit, without external links.
-
Protection travels with the video
The privacy and protection settings you set in Kinescope apply inside the course. DRM is available on paid plans.DRM video hosting
-
Plays only on your platform
Domain restriction ties the video to your Open edX domain: a copied link or embed shows a blocked player elsewhere.Private video hosting
-
Analytics for every video
Views, retention and engagement for each video, in the Kinescope dashboard.Video analytics
-
No ads, no suggested videos
The player ships without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos, so learners stay on the unit.Video player
-
Installed with pip
The Kinescope XBlock source is on GitHub, installed with pip like other XBlocks.Repository on GitHub
Add your first Open edX video for free
Upload a video to Kinescope, add Kinescope XBlock to a unit and paste the link. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Setup guide.
Bring protected video into your Open edX courses.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.