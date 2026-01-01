Kinescope for Zoom
Stream Zoom meetings and webinars through the Kinescope player over RTMP, and have new Zoom cloud recordings land in your Kinescope library automatically, with your privacy settings, player and analytics.
Live streams and recordings
Use one or both: stream a meeting while it happens, and keep every recording afterwards.
Stream a meeting live
- In Kinescope, create a live stream and copy its Stream URL and Stream Key.
- In the Zoom web portal, schedule the meeting, open the Live Streaming tab and choose Configure Custom Streaming Service.
- Paste the Stream URL, the Stream Key and the Kinescope livestream link as the Live Streaming Page URL, pick 720p or 1080p and save.
- In the meeting, click More → Livestream → Live on Custom Streaming Service.
Import recordings automatically
- In Kinescope integrations, choose Zoom and log in to Zoom via Kinescope.
- Choose the project or folder for call recordings, and set privacy, player and analytics.
- New Zoom cloud recordings upload automatically. Recordings made before the setup can be imported too.
Automatic import works with Zoom Pro subscriptions with access to cloud recordings. To go live from a meeting in progress, turn on Allow livestreaming of meetings under In Meeting (Advanced) in Zoom settings.Full setup, usage and removal guide
What your meetings get
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Your player, your page
Viewers watch the meeting in the Kinescope player, and you collect view analytics.Live streaming
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Recordings land on their own
New cloud recordings upload to the folder you pick, with your privacy and player settings.
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720p or 1080p
Choose Standard HD or Full HD for the stream in Zoom’s streaming settings.
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Recordings stay private
Domain restriction and the rest of your privacy settings apply to every imported recording.Private video hosting
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Analytics for every call
Views, retention and engagement for streams and recordings in one dashboard.Video analytics
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No ads, no suggested videos
Recordings play without a share bar, channel links or suggested videos.Video player
Stream your next Zoom meeting through Kinescope
Create a Kinescope account, connect Zoom and pick a folder for recordings. No credit card required.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Full setup, usage and removal guide.
Give your Zoom meetings a life after the call.
Free to start, then from €10/month. No credit card required.