Zoom + Kinescope Integration: Setup, Usage, and Removal Guide

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Kinescope makes it easy to automatically save your Zoom cloud recordings to a secure and organized workspace. This guide covers everything you need to know — from setting up the app to removing it if needed.

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1. Adding the App

Here’s how to connect your Zoom account to Kinescope:



Sign in to your Kinescope account.

Go to Settings → Integrations.

Find Zoom in the list and click Connect.

Zoom will ask you to authorize the app. Confirm access.

Select the project where your Zoom videos should be saved.

(Optional) Tick the “Download all previously uploaded videos” box to import your existing Zoom recordings.

Click Save — and you’re done.

Troubleshooting tip:

Make sure Cloud Recording is enabled in your Zoom settings. Without it, recordings won't be captured or synced.

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2. Using the App

Automatic upload of Zoom recordings

After setup, every Zoom meeting recorded to the cloud will be automatically uploaded to the selected project in your Kinescope account.

Use case: You run demos, internal meetings, or webinars — and want them stored in a single secure place.



Prerequisites: Zoom Cloud Recording must be enabled. The user must remain connected.

Import your existing Zoom video archive

You can pull all previously recorded Zoom videos into Kinescope by checking the import box during setup.



Use case: You want to migrate your full Zoom archive to Kinescope.



Prerequisites: Recordings must still be available in your Zoom Cloud.

Enable DRM protection

If your selected project in Kinescope has DRM protection turned on, every Zoom video uploaded there will be protected from downloads and screen recording.



Use case: You work with sensitive or paid content and want full control over access.



Prerequisites: DRM protection must be enabled at the project level in Kinescope.

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3. Removing the App

You can remove the integration in two ways:

Option 1 — In Kinescope:

Go to Settings → Integrations.



Find Zoom and click Uninstall.

Option 2 — In Zoom:

Go to the Zoom App Marketplace.



Navigate to Manage → Installed Apps.



Select Kinescope and click Uninstall.

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What happens next:

New Zoom recordings will no longer be synced.



Videos already uploaded stay in your Kinescope account.



Kinescope instantly loses access to your Zoom data.



No Zoom credentials are stored — your data remains secure.

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Data handling and privacy

We only access Zoom video recordings and metadata (title, duration, date) required for syncing content.

We don’t store any credentials or track other Zoom activity.

All video uploads remain under your control — you can delete them at any time from your Kinescope dashboard.

Learn more:



Kinescope Privacy Policy

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Need help?

If you run into issues or need assistance:



Email us at hellp@kinescope.io



We’ll get back to you quickly.