No ads, no competitor recommendations Playback that is completely ad-free — no pre-roll, mid-roll or post-roll interrupting your video. No "up next" screen recommending your competitors' channels at the end. The viewer finishes the video inside your product, not on YouTube's next suggestion.

Your brand, not YouTube's A player with your colors, your logo and your delivery domain — no YouTube logo, no "watch on YouTube" button, no third-party watermark. The viewer sees your brand in every frame, instead of free ad space for YouTube.



Genuinely private hosting Unlisted on YouTube is not private — anyone with the link can watch, with no restrictions. Kinescope delivers per-viewer signed URLs, domain restriction, email allowlists and geo-blocking. Content only plays for people with real permission, not for whoever stumbled on the link.

DRM and copy protection Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) on the Super plan. YouTube encrypts video for its own systems, but offers no transferable DRM for your commercial use — any download tool bypasses the protection in seconds. For paid courses, premium content or confidential material, that is the line between protected and exposed.



Real analytics for marketing and sales Per-viewer engagement, second-by-second heatmaps, completion rate and drop-off point — synced natively with HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo and Pardot. YouTube Analytics shows aggregate views and generic demographics, but it cannot tie a specific viewer to a lead in your CRM or trigger workflows when someone watches 80% of a video.

