Kinescope vsYouTube:
professional hosting with no ads and no YouTube branding
Ad-free playback, no competitor recommendations at the end of your video, DRM, private hosting and real analytics — included in every paid plan from €10/month. YouTube is free, but the price is your brand and your viewer's attention.
Key differentiators
No ads, no competitor recommendations
Playback that is completely ad-free — no pre-roll, mid-roll or post-roll interrupting your video. No "up next" screen recommending your competitors' channels at the end. The viewer finishes the video inside your product, not on YouTube's next suggestion.
Your brand, not YouTube's
A player with your colors, your logo and your delivery domain — no YouTube logo, no "watch on YouTube" button, no third-party watermark. The viewer sees your brand in every frame, instead of free ad space for YouTube.
Genuinely private hosting
Unlisted on YouTube is not private — anyone with the link can watch, with no restrictions. Kinescope delivers per-viewer signed URLs, domain restriction, email allowlists and geo-blocking. Content only plays for people with real permission, not for whoever stumbled on the link.
DRM and copy protection
Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) on the Super plan. YouTube encrypts video for its own systems, but offers no transferable DRM for your commercial use — any download tool bypasses the protection in seconds. For paid courses, premium content or confidential material, that is the line between protected and exposed.
Real analytics for marketing and sales
Per-viewer engagement, second-by-second heatmaps, completion rate and drop-off point — synced natively with HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo and Pardot. YouTube Analytics shows aggregate views and generic demographics, but it cannot tie a specific viewer to a lead in your CRM or trigger workflows when someone watches 80% of a video.
No risk of arbitrary takedowns
YouTube removes videos over automated copyright strikes, policy changes and algorithmic moderation — often with no warning. Your marketing, training or product library can vanish overnight. On Kinescope you are the customer, not the product: no one takes your video down but you.
Comparison at a glance
Ads during playback
No ads
Pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll
Competitor recommendations at the end
None
Mandatory "up next" screen
Branding on the player
Your colors, your logo, your domain
YouTube logo, "watch on YouTube"
Real private hosting
Signed URLs, allowlist, geo-blocking
Unlisted: any link works
Professional DRM
Widevine + FairPlay (Super+)
Not available for commercial use
Analytics and CRM sync
Native HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo, Pardot
Aggregate data only, no CRM
Risk of content takedown
Only you can remove it
Automated strikes and policy changes
Business model
You are the customer
You are the product
Take your videos off YouTube. We'll handle the rest.
Move to Kinescope and stop building your audience inside your competitors' platform. We move your entire YouTube library for free — videos, titles, descriptions, custom thumbnails, playlists — usually in a week or less.
When to choose which
Choose Kinescope if you need:
Robust content protection (courses, training, premium video), predictable costs, full white-label, detailed analytics, LMS/SSO/API integrations and low-latency live streaming — all without enterprise-tier pricing.
Choose YouTube if you need:
The largest free audience and organic discovery for public content — and you're fine with ads on playback, your competitors recommended at the end, YouTube's branding on the player, and no real DRM or CRM-grade analytics.
Meet Kinescope: everything you expect from professional video hosting
Our own CDN
Points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS on our own infrastructure (not AWS or Cloudflare). MCP for AI applications, 99.98% availability. Speed and predictability with no middlemen.
DRM from day one
Widevine + FairPlay on the entry plan — no need to upgrade to an enterprise contract. Netflix-grade protection from the start for courses, paid content and corporate video.
Low-latency live
Streams with ~2 second delay (LL-HLS), RTMP/sRTMP, automatic recording and chat. Webinars and live events without that "delayed TV" feel.
Analytics and engagement
Second-by-second heatmaps, per-viewer analytics, see exactly where people drop off. In-player CTAs and lead-capture forms so every video works toward conversion.
API and integrations
A full REST API and open SDKs (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node). Connect to your LMS, CRM and your own products without workarounds. MCP for AI applications.
Cost-effective by design
Transparent pricing, pay-as-you-go — no per-seat fees, no hidden costs. Cheaper than most enterprise platforms, with DRM, white-label and advanced features included. Scale without surprises on the invoice.
FAQ
On YouTube the video is the product YouTube monetizes — ads on playback, a "watch on YouTube" button, and "up next" recommendations that send your viewer to competitors when your video ends. Kinescope is professional hosting where you are the customer: ad-free playback, no third-party recommendations, your colors, your logo and your delivery domain on the player, plus DRM and real per-viewer analytics — all included from €10/month.
Yes. Playback on Kinescope is completely ad-free — no pre-roll, mid-roll or post-roll. And unlike YouTube’s "unlisted" (where anyone with the link can watch), Kinescope gives you genuinely private hosting: per-viewer signed URLs, domain restriction, email allowlists and geo-blocking, so content only plays for people you’ve actually granted access to.
No. There is no YouTube logo, no "watch on YouTube" button, no third-party watermark and no end-screen recommending other channels. The player carries your brand in every frame, and the viewer finishes the video inside your product instead of being handed off to YouTube’s next suggestion. For paid courses or premium content you can also turn on Widevine + FairPlay DRM on the Super plan.
Yes, and we handle it for free. We move your entire YouTube library — videos, titles, descriptions, custom thumbnails and playlists — usually in a week or less, with no downtime. You stop building your audience on a competitor’s platform and start serving every view from your own brand.