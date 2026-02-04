From São Paulo’s thriving tech hub, Ada is reshaping local IT education, empowering over 500,000 learners to excel in the digital economy. Ada delivers free, employer-sponsored programs in education recruiting, upskilling, and reskilling. Evolving from a local programming school, Ada bridges the skills gap for diverse learners, from high-school graduates to senior engineers in partnership with industry giants like Google, Uber, and major banks in Brazil such as Santander.

As Ada plans to transition to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, enabling clients to upload their own content, it faced a critical challenge: delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective video content. Kinescope’s robust video hosting and streaming platform became the cornerstone of this transformation, enabling Ada to scale while staying true to its inclusive roots.

In Their Own Words

“Kinescope’s affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands while preparing for our global SaaS ambitions.”

— Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business and Operations, Ada

Brazilian Market Context

Ada’s online and offline-classes

Brazil’s tech ecosystem is dynamic yet challenging, shaping Ada’s approach to education. Key dynamics include:

Talent Shortage . A critical lack of senior engineers fuels competition, with multinationals like Google and Amazon vying against local leaders like Santander in adjacent sectors, driving up salaries and creating bottlenecks.

. A critical lack of senior engineers fuels competition, with multinationals like Google and Amazon vying against local leaders like Santander in adjacent sectors, driving up salaries and creating bottlenecks. Career Migration . Professionals from fields like law and business switch to tech, where junior developers often outearn non-tech peers, increasing demand for reskilling.

. Professionals from fields like law and business switch to tech, where junior developers often outearn non-tech peers, increasing demand for reskilling. Connectivity Gaps. With 20% of rural Brazilians lacking reliable internet, EdTech platforms must prioritize low-bandwidth solutions to reach underserved communities.

Ada’s free programs address these needs, upskilling and reskilling learners to unlock career opportunities, while its commitment to inclusivity ensures access across urban and rural divides.

The Challenge

Ada’s diverse digital courses all on one platform

To bridge the gap between the employers and aspiring tech professionals, Ada built a custom platform with video-based courses, live classes, and AI-driven assessments, grouped into learning paths. Videos are central to this approach, requiring a reliable delivery platform. Kinescope became a vital partner in the process, delivering the content safely and swiftly. But that wasn’t always the case.

Ada’s rapid growth exposed significant obstacles in video content delivery. Initially, the company relied on YouTube, which was cost-free but posed security risks through publicly accessible links, threatening intellectual property and client trust. Switching to Mux provided better control, but costs skyrocketed, making financial sustainability a concern.

Accessibility for diverse learners — Portuguese, Spanish, and English speakers, as well as those with hearing impairments — required robust multilingual subtitle support. As Ada prepares to expand the SaaS model, where clients will upload their own videos, the need for a scalable, secure, and intuitive video platform became urgent to support enterprise partnerships and future client-driven workflows.

Cost Explosion . Mux’s pricing was unsustainable for 60,000 learners streaming 15 hours each.

. Mux’s pricing was unsustainable for 60,000 learners streaming 15 hours each. Security Risks . YouTube’s public links risked unauthorized access to content.

. YouTube’s public links risked unauthorized access to content. Accessibility Needs . Multilingual subtitles were critical for diverse learners.

. Multilingual subtitles were critical for diverse learners. Operational Efficiency . The lean team needed an intuitive platform with clear UX/UI.

. The lean team needed an intuitive platform with clear UX/UI. Future Integration. APIs were essential for planned SaaS workflows.

The Solution

Lesson preview with video in Kinescope’s player

At the moment, Ada has 27 learning tracks that contain approx. 25 hours of content each. That is roughly 675 hours of content. Struggling with Mux’s costs and YouTube’s security flaws, Ada's tech lead discovered Kinescope by chance. A demo showcased Kinescope’s ability to reduce costs by 60% compared to Mux, alongside features tailored for scale and inclusion: multilingual subtitles, secure delivery, and APIs for the planned SaaS platform. These advantages drove the decision to adopt Kinescope.

Kinescope’s team facilitated a seamless migration, transferring all content in under two months by automating the process with Mux IDs, requiring minimal developer effort. The intuitive interface empowered Ada's lean team to manage videos efficiently, with non-technical staff handling subtitle uploads. Kinescope’s embedded player, ID-based secure delivery, and responsive Slack support ensured a trusted partnership, laying the foundation for future client-uploaded content.

Cost-Effective Streaming . Reduced costs and enabled program expansion.

. Reduced costs and enabled program expansion. Seamless Migration . Transferred around 700 hours of content in under two months.

. Transferred of content in under two months. Accessible Subtitles . Supported Portuguese, Spanish, and English subtitles with easy uploads.

. Supported Portuguese, Spanish, and English subtitles with easy uploads. CDN. Global server network for delivering content quickly everywhere.

Global server network for delivering content quickly everywhere. Embedded Player . Powered courses, welcome videos in a custom interface.

. Powered courses, welcome videos in a custom interface. SaaS-Ready APIs . Supported planned client video uploads.

. Supported planned client video uploads. Reliable Support. Slack-based assistance resolved issues quickly.

The Results

Kinescope transformed Ada's ability to deliver IT education, deriving measurable outcomes. By cutting streaming costs, Kinescope enabled Ada to reinvest in free programs, reaching more learners. The platform scaled effortlessly to support 60,000 concurrent users, powering partnerships with Google, Uber, and financial institutions. Accessibility features, including multilingual subtitles and speed controls (up to 2x), boosted engagement, with students praising the ability to study on the go.

Security improvements through ID-based delivery replaced YouTube’s vulnerable links, strengthening client trust for enterprise partnerships. The intuitive interface and APIs streamlined operations, saving time for Ada's lean team and preparing them for the planned SaaS transition. Most notably, 30% of learners already secured tech jobs or promotions. Each of them has their own story filled with dedication that was supported by Ada.

Player interface with subtitles and quality adjustment

Key Outcomes

Financial Impact . 60% cost reduction fueled program growth.

. fueled program growth. Global Scalability . Now supports unlimited streams and number of students for enterprise clients.

. Now supports unlimited streams and number of students for enterprise clients. Enhanced Engagement . Subtitles, mobile-friendly playback and speed controls enabled flexible learning.

. Subtitles, mobile-friendly playback and speed controls enabled flexible learning. Improved Security . ID-based delivery protected intellectual property.

. ID-based delivery protected intellectual property. Operational Efficiency . Streamlined management for the team.

. Streamlined management for the team. Overall Impact. 30% of learners achieved tech jobs or promotions.

“Kinescope delivers a complete, accessible, and cost-effective video solution with unparalleled support, empowering us to scale globally.”

— Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business and Operations, Ada

Looking Ahead

As Ada aims for 80% software-driven revenue through its planned SaaS platform, Kinescope will play a pivotal role. Future initiatives include:.

Client Autonomy . API-driven video uploads for platform flexibility.

. API-driven video uploads for platform flexibility. Live Streaming . Using Kinescope for unified live classes and webinars.

. Using Kinescope for unified live classes and webinars. Advanced Analytics . Building a custom analytics dashboard around Kinescope’s data to track engagement and optimize courses.

. Building a custom analytics dashboard around Kinescope’s data to track engagement and optimize courses. AI Enhancements. Strengthening AI-driven assessments for personalized feedback.

These initiatives will solidify Ada's position as a Brazilian EdTech leader, with Kinescope as a trusted partner in delivering scalable, accessible education worldwide.

Conclusion

Kinescope has empowered Ada to scale its mission, delivering world-class IT education to over 500,000 global learners. By slashing costs, enhancing accessibility and enabling seamless scalability, Kinescope has helped Ada navigate Brazil’s challenges to achieve global impact. As Ada prepares for its SaaS future, Kinescope remains integral to its success.