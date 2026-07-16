About

Denis Konnov leads marketing and content at Kinescope, a European video platform for business. He works day to day with the engineers who build the platform’s encoding, streaming and CDN delivery stack — which is where most of what he writes about comes from.

His focus is the practical side of online video: how hosting, adaptive streaming, DRM and player performance actually affect the teams that depend on them — course creators, SaaS products, media companies and enterprises. He also oversees Kinescope’s SEO and content programme, so the aim of the writing is to be genuinely useful, not just discoverable.

Denis reviews and maintains the Kinescope video glossary and writes the long-form guides on the blog, working closely with the product team to keep every explanation accurate to how the platform really works.