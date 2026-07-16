About
Updated: July 22, 2026
Denis Konnov leads marketing and content at Kinescope, a European video platform for business. He works day to day with the engineers who build the platform’s encoding, streaming and CDN delivery stack — which is where most of what he writes about comes from.
His focus is the practical side of online video: how hosting, adaptive streaming, DRM and player performance actually affect the teams that depend on them — course creators, SaaS products, media companies and enterprises. He also oversees Kinescope’s SEO and content programme, so the aim of the writing is to be genuinely useful, not just discoverable.
Denis reviews and maintains the Kinescope video glossary and writes the long-form guides on the blog, working closely with the product team to keep every explanation accurate to how the platform really works.
Articles
Glossary
Adaptive Bitrate (ABR)Read definition → Protocols
HLS (HTTP Live Streaming)Read definition → Protocols
DASHRead definition → Encoding
TranscodingRead definition → Encoding
BitrateRead definition → Encoding
CodecRead definition → Encoding
720pRead definition → Encoding
1080p (Full HD)Read definition → Security
Signed URLRead definition → Encoding
4K (2160p)Read definition → Security
WatermarkingRead definition → Security
DRMRead definition → Encoding
SD (Standard Definition)Read definition → Encoding
HD (High Definition)Read definition → Encoding
480pRead definition → Encoding
ResolutionRead definition → Streaming
ManifestRead definition → Delivery
CDN (Content Delivery Network)Read definition → Streaming
BufferingRead definition → Streaming
LatencyRead definition → Delivery
Live streamRead definition → Delivery
VoD (Video on Demand)Read definition →