Denis Konnov, CMO at Kinescope

Denis Konnov

CMO at Kinescope

Writes about video infrastructure, streaming and SEO at Kinescope.

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About

Updated: July 22, 2026

Denis Konnov leads marketing and content at Kinescope, a European video platform for business. He works day to day with the engineers who build the platform’s encoding, streaming and CDN delivery stack — which is where most of what he writes about comes from.

His focus is the practical side of online video: how hosting, adaptive streaming, DRM and player performance actually affect the teams that depend on them — course creators, SaaS products, media companies and enterprises. He also oversees Kinescope’s SEO and content programme, so the aim of the writing is to be genuinely useful, not just discoverable.

Denis reviews and maintains the Kinescope video glossary and writes the long-form guides on the blog, working closely with the product team to keep every explanation accurate to how the platform really works.

Articles

YouTube embeds and VSL conversions: what's breaking and how to fix it

YouTube embeds and VSL conversions: what's breaking and how to fix it

Developer Notes · Apr 27, 2026 · 8 min read
Cloud Video Hosting vs Self-Hosted

Cloud Video Hosting vs Self-Hosted

Guides · Mar 13, 2026 · 15 min read
Scaling Brazilian EdTech Globally: Ada’s Kinescope-Powered Journey

Scaling Brazilian EdTech Globally: Ada’s Kinescope-Powered Journey

Cases · Feb 4, 2026 · 6 min read

Glossary

Streaming

Adaptive Bitrate (ABR)

Read definition → Protocols

HLS (HTTP Live Streaming)

Read definition → Protocols

DASH

Read definition → Encoding

Transcoding

Read definition → Encoding

Bitrate

Read definition → Encoding

Codec

Read definition → Encoding

720p

Read definition → Encoding

1080p (Full HD)

Read definition → Security

Signed URL

Read definition → Encoding

4K (2160p)

Read definition → Security

Watermarking

Read definition → Security

DRM

Read definition → Encoding

SD (Standard Definition)

Read definition → Encoding

HD (High Definition)

Read definition → Encoding

480p

Read definition → Encoding

Resolution

Read definition → Streaming

Manifest

Read definition → Delivery

CDN (Content Delivery Network)

Read definition → Streaming

Buffering

Read definition → Streaming

Latency

Read definition → Delivery

Live stream

Read definition → Delivery

VoD (Video on Demand)

Read definition →
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