In this article After reading, you'll understand: What 1080p means and why it is called Full HD

What 1080p means and why it is called Full HD Its exact dimensions and pixel count

Its exact dimensions and pixel count The bitrate and data it needs

The bitrate and data it needs When to go past it to 4K — and when not to

What is 1080p?

1080p is video with 1080 horizontal lines of pixels, drawn progressively — 1920×1080 in 16:9, or 2,073,600 pixels per frame. It is the resolution the industry settled on as "Full HD", to separate it from the 720p sets sold as merely "HD ready".

The older 1080i carries the same frame size but splits each frame into two interlaced fields. It survives in some broadcast chains; on the web, progressive is universal.

1080p dimensions

Shape Dimensions Pixels per frame Notes 16:9 widescreen 1920×1080 2,073,600 The web and broadcast standard 9:16 vertical 1080×1920 2,073,600 Reels, Shorts, TikTok-style formats 1:1 square 1080×1080 1,166,400 Feed placements

1920×1080 is also where "2K" confusion starts: cinema 2K is 2048×1080, slightly wider than Full HD, and the two labels are often used interchangeably in marketing.

Bandwidth and data

With H.264, 1080p typically needs 5–8 Mbps depending on how much motion is in the shot — roughly 2.25–3.6 GB per hour of viewing. Fast movement, grain and confetti push it higher; a static slide deck sits far below.

This is where codec choice starts to pay real money: H.265 or AV1 hold the same quality at roughly half the bitrate, which at 1080p scale is a meaningful share of a delivery bill.

1080p against the rest of the ladder

Label Dimensions Pixels Against 480p 360p 640×360 230,400 0.56× 480p (SD) 854×480 409,920 — 720p (HD) 1280×720 921,600 2.25× 1080p (Full HD) 1920×1080 2,073,600 5.06× 2160p (4K) 3840×2160 8,294,400 20.2×

1080p carries five times the pixels of 480p and 2.25 times those of 720p. The step up to 4K is another four times — for a difference most viewers only see on a large screen.

When 1080p is enough — and when it is not

For nearly all web video, 1080p is the sensible target. It is sharp enough for screen recordings with code or spreadsheets, cheap enough to deliver at scale, and universally supported.

Go higher for large screens 4K earns its bandwidth when the content is watched on a big display from close up — product cinematography, live events on a TV. Go higher for fine detail Dense dashboards, CAD, or footage you expect people to zoom into keep more information at 2160p. Stay at 1080p for everything else Courses, webinars, sales pages and social cuts. Past this point most viewers pay in loading time for detail they cannot see.

Whatever you target, upload the best source you have. A platform can transcode down but cannot invent detail that was never captured.

How Kinescope handles this Upload your 1080p or 4K master once. Transcoding builds every rendition below it automatically, and the adaptive player serves each viewer the largest one their connection carries over the CDN. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

Is 1080p the same as Full HD? Yes. Full HD is the marketing name for 1920×1080 progressive video, introduced to distinguish it from the 720p sets sold as "HD ready". The two terms mean the same thing. What is the size of 1080p in pixels? 1920×1080, which is 2,073,600 pixels per frame. Vertical 1080p video flips that to 1080×1920 for the same total. What bitrate does 1080p need? Around 5–8 Mbps with H.264 for typical content, higher for fast motion and lower for static slides. With H.265 or AV1 the same quality fits in roughly half that, which is why newer codecs matter most at this resolution and above. What is the difference between 1080p and 4K? 4K (2160p) has four times the pixels of 1080p — 8,294,400 against 2,073,600 — and needs roughly three to four times the bitrate. The difference is visible on a large screen viewed up close and largely invisible on a phone. How much data does 1080p use per hour? Roughly 2.25–3.6 GB per hour at 5–8 Mbps. That is about double 720p and four times 480p at comparable encoding settings. Should I record my course in 1080p or 4K? Record in the highest quality your setup handles comfortably — 4K if you have it, since a 4K master gives cleaner 1080p after downscaling. But deliver 1080p as the primary rendition: it is what almost every viewer will actually watch.

Further reading

1080p — Wikipedia — a vendor-neutral overview.

Resolution — the full ladder, from 360p to 4K.

720p and 480p — the rungs below.