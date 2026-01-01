Our own CDN Our own infrastructure (not AWS or Cloudflare) covering Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, 99.98% availability. MCP server for AI applications. Speed and predictability with no middlemen.



DRM from day one Widevine + FairPlay on the entry plan — no €99/mo add-on, no per-license fees. Netflix-grade protection from the start for courses, paid content, and corporate video, plus a dynamic per-viewer watermark for leak tracing.

Low-latency live Streams with ~2-second latency (LL-HLS), RTMP/sRTMP, auto-recording, and chat. Run webinars and live events without that "delayed-TV" feel.

Analytics & engagement Second-by-second heatmaps, per-viewer analytics, and clear drop-off points — out of the box, not a dashboard you build on top of an API. In-player CTAs and lead-capture forms so every video works for conversion.

API & integrations Full REST API and open SDKs (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node). Connect to your LMS, CRM, and your own products without workarounds. MCP server for AI applications.

