Kinescope vsBunny Stream:
raw CDN infrastructure vs a ready video platform
Bunny sells cheap bandwidth. Kinescope gives you the whole platform — secure delivery, DRM, dynamic watermarking, analytics and streaming with zero engineering. Bunny ships raw CDN + APIs; you assemble the player, dashboard and security yourself.
Key differentiators
A platform, not a toolkit
Bunny ships raw CDN + APIs — you assemble the player, dashboard and security yourself. Kinescope delivers the finished product: secure delivery, analytics and streaming with zero engineering.
Cheap per-GB is only half the bill
Bunny’s headline €0.005/GB applies to cheap regions at high volume. In LatAm, Asia and Africa it runs 3–6× more — and that’s raw delivery. Player, DRM, analytics and uploads are extra. Kinescope bundles them into one predictable price.
Netflix-level DRM, included
Enterprise Widevine + FairPlay via direct Google partnership — built in, not a €99/mo add-on with per-license fees. Same protection tech as Netflix and Disney+.
Dynamic per-viewer watermark
A per-viewer watermark (email / IP / text) for leak tracing. Bunny offers a static logo overlay only.
Our own CDN
Our own CDN covering Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, with a 99.98% SLA and sub-2-second live latency. No reselling Cloudflare or AWS at a markup.
Fast, guided migration
We migrate your library from Bunny or any CDN in 1–2 days — metadata and access settings preserved — with hands-on EN/PT support throughout.
Comparison at a glance
Pricing (CDN + storage)
From €0.03 → €0.01/GB, no overage
~€0.01/GB; 3–6× more in LatAm/Asia
Player, dashboard & analytics
Included, ready to use
Build it yourself (API-first)
DRM protection
Widevine + FairPlay, free in plan
+€99/mo add-on, not studio DRM
Dynamic watermark
Per-viewer (email / IP / text)
Static logo overlay only
CDN
Own (LatAm, US, EU, CIS)
Raw bandwidth only
Setup
Ready platform, no dev team
API-first, you build & secure it
Guided migration
1–2 days, hands-on EN/PT support
Do it yourself
Outgrowing raw CDN? We'll move you over
Move from Bunny — or any raw CDN — to a finished video platform. We migrate your library in just a few steps, with metadata and access settings preserved, plus a free cost-and-security consultation to optimize your video stack. Hands-on EN/PT support throughout. No downtime, no lock-in.
When to choose
Choose Kinescope if you need:
A finished platform — secure delivery, studio-grade DRM, dynamic watermarking, analytics and low-latency live streaming out of the box, at one predictable price, with no engineering team to assemble it.
Choose Bunny if you need:
Raw, low-cost CDN bandwidth at very high volume in cheap regions — and you have the engineering team to build the player, dashboard, DRM and security layer on top of the API yourself.
Meet Kinescope: everything you expect from professional video hosting
Our own CDN
Our own infrastructure (not AWS or Cloudflare) covering Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, 99.98% availability. MCP server for AI applications. Speed and predictability with no middlemen.
DRM from day one
Widevine + FairPlay on the entry plan — no €99/mo add-on, no per-license fees. Netflix-grade protection from the start for courses, paid content, and corporate video, plus a dynamic per-viewer watermark for leak tracing.
Low-latency live
Streams with ~2-second latency (LL-HLS), RTMP/sRTMP, auto-recording, and chat. Run webinars and live events without that "delayed-TV" feel.
Analytics & engagement
Second-by-second heatmaps, per-viewer analytics, and clear drop-off points — out of the box, not a dashboard you build on top of an API. In-player CTAs and lead-capture forms so every video works for conversion.
API & integrations
Full REST API and open SDKs (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node). Connect to your LMS, CRM, and your own products without workarounds. MCP server for AI applications.
One predictable price
Cheap per-GB is only half the bill on raw CDN — player, DRM, analytics and uploads are extra. Kinescope bundles the whole stack into one pay-as-you-go price that tiers from €0.03 to €0.01/GB by volume, with no per-GB overage and no invoice surprises.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Bunny is raw CDN infrastructure with APIs — you build the player, dashboard, DRM and security layer yourself. Kinescope is a finished platform: secure delivery, studio-grade DRM, dynamic watermarking, analytics and live streaming are all included, at one predictable price, with no engineering team required to assemble them.
That headline rate applies to cheap regions at high volume and covers raw bandwidth only. In LatAm, Asia and Africa it runs 3–6× higher, and player, DRM, analytics and uploads all cost extra. Kinescope bundles the entire stack into one rate that tiers from €0.03 down to €0.01/GB by volume, with no per-GB overage — so the all-in bill is usually lower and far more predictable.
Yes. We move your content from Bunny — or any CDN — in 1–2 days, preserving metadata and access settings, with hands-on EN/PT support and a free cost-and-security consultation to optimize your video stack. No downtime, no lock-in.