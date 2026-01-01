Video glossary
Plain-English definitions of the streaming, encoding and delivery terms behind modern video — written and kept current by the team building Kinescope.
22 terms and counting
Streaming
Adaptive Bitrate (ABR)
Automatically adjusts video quality in real time to match each viewer’s connection speed — smooth playback from 480p to 4K with no buffering.Read → Streaming
Manifest
A small index file (.m3u8 or .mpd) that lists every available rendition and segment so the player knows what it can request.Read → Streaming
Buffering
When playback pauses to load more data. ABR exists largely to prevent it by stepping quality down before the buffer empties.Read → Streaming
Latency
The delay between a moment happening and a viewer seeing it. Critical for live — Low-Latency HLS brings it down to 2–5 seconds.Read →
Protocols
HLS (HTTP Live Streaming)
Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV.Read → Protocols
DASH
Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP — an open ISO standard using .mpd manifests, common for DRM-protected premium content.Read →
Encoding
Transcoding
Re-encoding a source video into multiple resolutions and bitrates so a player can switch between quality levels on the fly.Read → Encoding
Bitrate
The amount of data used per second of video. Higher bitrate means more detail and a larger file; the core lever behind streaming quality.Read → Encoding
Codec
The algorithm that compresses and decompresses video — H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and AV1 are the most common in modern streaming.Read → Encoding
720p
High definition at 1280×720 — 921,600 pixels per frame. The entry point to HD and the fallback rung below Full HD.Read → Encoding
1080p (Full HD)
Full HD at 1920×1080 — just over two million pixels. The default target for course, sales and web video.Read → Encoding
4K (2160p)
Ultra HD at 3840×2160 — four times the pixels of Full HD, and the point where codec choice starts paying for itself.Read → Encoding
SD (Standard Definition)
Standard definition — video below the HD line, in practice 480p (854×480) or smaller. The fallback tier of the resolution ladder.Read → Encoding
HD (High Definition)
High definition — 720p and up, with 1080p as Full HD. The default quality most web and course video targets.Read → Encoding
480p
Standard-definition video, 480 pixels tall — 854×480 in 16:9. The fallback rung of the adaptive ladder for slow or metered connections.Read → Encoding
Resolution
The pixel dimensions of a video frame — 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2160p (4K). Determines how sharp the picture looks on a given screen.Read →
Delivery
CDN (Content Delivery Network)
A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Read → Delivery
Live stream
Real-time video delivered as it is captured, transcoded and segmented on the fly — webinars, events, broadcasts.Read → Delivery
VoD (Video on Demand)
Pre-recorded video a viewer can start any time — the opposite of live. Transcoded once, then served from the CDN on request.Read →
Security
Signed URL
A playback link carrying an expiry and a cryptographic token — it stops working once the window closes, and a tampered link never works.Read → Security
Watermarking
A mark burned into the frames. It prevents nothing — it makes a leaked copy point back at the account it came from.Read → Security
DRM
Encryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable.Read →
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.