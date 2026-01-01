Video glossary

Encoding

Transcoding

Re-encoding a source video into multiple resolutions and bitrates so a player can switch between quality levels on the fly.

Encoding

Bitrate

The amount of data used per second of video. Higher bitrate means more detail and a larger file; the core lever behind streaming quality.

Encoding

Codec

The algorithm that compresses and decompresses video — H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and AV1 are the most common in modern streaming.

Encoding

720p

High definition at 1280×720 — 921,600 pixels per frame. The entry point to HD and the fallback rung below Full HD.

Encoding

1080p (Full HD)

Full HD at 1920×1080 — just over two million pixels. The default target for course, sales and web video.

Encoding

4K (2160p)

Ultra HD at 3840×2160 — four times the pixels of Full HD, and the point where codec choice starts paying for itself.

Encoding

SD (Standard Definition)

Standard definition — video below the HD line, in practice 480p (854×480) or smaller. The fallback tier of the resolution ladder.

Encoding

HD (High Definition)

High definition — 720p and up, with 1080p as Full HD. The default quality most web and course video targets.

Encoding

480p

Standard-definition video, 480 pixels tall — 854×480 in 16:9. The fallback rung of the adaptive ladder for slow or metered connections.

Encoding

Resolution

The pixel dimensions of a video frame — 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2160p (4K). Determines how sharp the picture looks on a given screen.