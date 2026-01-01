Video glossary

Plain-English definitions of the streaming, encoding and delivery terms behind modern video — written and kept current by the team building Kinescope.

22 terms and counting

Streaming

Streaming

Adaptive Bitrate (ABR)

Automatically adjusts video quality in real time to match each viewer’s connection speed — smooth playback from 480p to 4K with no buffering.

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Manifest

A small index file (.m3u8 or .mpd) that lists every available rendition and segment so the player knows what it can request.

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Buffering

When playback pauses to load more data. ABR exists largely to prevent it by stepping quality down before the buffer empties.

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Latency

The delay between a moment happening and a viewer seeing it. Critical for live — Low-Latency HLS brings it down to 2–5 seconds.

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Protocols

Protocols

HLS (HTTP Live Streaming)

Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV.

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DASH

Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP — an open ISO standard using .mpd manifests, common for DRM-protected premium content.

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Encoding

Encoding

Transcoding

Re-encoding a source video into multiple resolutions and bitrates so a player can switch between quality levels on the fly.

Read → Encoding

Bitrate

The amount of data used per second of video. Higher bitrate means more detail and a larger file; the core lever behind streaming quality.

Read → Encoding

Codec

The algorithm that compresses and decompresses video — H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and AV1 are the most common in modern streaming.

Read → Encoding

720p

High definition at 1280×720 — 921,600 pixels per frame. The entry point to HD and the fallback rung below Full HD.

Read → Encoding

1080p (Full HD)

Full HD at 1920×1080 — just over two million pixels. The default target for course, sales and web video.

Read → Encoding

4K (2160p)

Ultra HD at 3840×2160 — four times the pixels of Full HD, and the point where codec choice starts paying for itself.

Read → Encoding

SD (Standard Definition)

Standard definition — video below the HD line, in practice 480p (854×480) or smaller. The fallback tier of the resolution ladder.

Read → Encoding

HD (High Definition)

High definition — 720p and up, with 1080p as Full HD. The default quality most web and course video targets.

Read → Encoding

480p

Standard-definition video, 480 pixels tall — 854×480 in 16:9. The fallback rung of the adaptive ladder for slow or metered connections.

Read → Encoding

Resolution

The pixel dimensions of a video frame — 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2160p (4K). Determines how sharp the picture looks on a given screen.

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Delivery

Delivery

CDN (Content Delivery Network)

A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.

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Live stream

Real-time video delivered as it is captured, transcoded and segmented on the fly — webinars, events, broadcasts.

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VoD (Video on Demand)

Pre-recorded video a viewer can start any time — the opposite of live. Transcoded once, then served from the CDN on request.

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Security

Security

Signed URL

A playback link carrying an expiry and a cryptographic token — it stops working once the window closes, and a tampered link never works.

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Watermarking

A mark burned into the frames. It prevents nothing — it makes a leaked copy point back at the account it came from.

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DRM

Encryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Both split video into short segments and switch quality on the fly. HLS is Apple’s format and plays natively on iOS and Safari; DASH is the open standard and is common on Android and desktop browsers. Most platforms, Kinescope included, deliver both so every device gets the one it supports.
For anything beyond a handful of viewers, yes. A CDN serves each segment from a location near the viewer, which is what keeps startup time short and prevents buffering when the audience is spread across regions.
Roughly 5–8 Mbit/s for typical 1080p content, higher for fast motion. In practice you do not pick a single number: adaptive bitrate streaming encodes several renditions and the player switches between them as the connection changes.
VOD is a file that was uploaded, transcoded and stored in advance, so the viewer controls playback. Live is encoded and delivered as it happens, so latency and stream stability matter instead.
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