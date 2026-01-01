In this article After reading, you'll understand: What VoD is and how it differs from live

What VoD is and how it differs from live Where VoD shows up in real products

Where VoD shows up in real products The AVOD / SVOD / TVOD business models

The AVOD / SVOD / TVOD business models How VoD is transcoded and delivered

What is VoD (Video on Demand)?

VoD — Video on Demand — is pre-recorded video that a viewer can start at any time, as opposed to a live stream that plays in real time. Course lessons, product pages, webinar replays and marketing clips are all VoD: the file exists before anyone watches it.

The defining trait is control on the viewer's side — they choose when to press play, and they can pause, rewind and scrub. That's only possible because the whole video is prepared and stored in advance, so any point in the timeline is instantly available.

Technically, VoD uses the same streaming stack as live — transcoding into an adaptive ladder, HLS segments, a CDN and an adaptive player — minus the real-time constraint. Because the file is prepared ahead of time, there's no latency pressure; the priorities are storage, instant start, quality, and access control.

Where VoD shows up

Most business video is VoD, even when people don't call it that:

Online courses & membership Every lesson behind a login is VoD — often gated with access control and watched on any device, at the learner's pace. Marketing & product video Explainers, demos and product-page video are VoD embedded on a site, where load speed and a clean, ad-free player matter for conversion. Webinar & event replays A recorded live stream becomes VoD — an evergreen asset that keeps generating views and leads long after the event. Internal & corporate video Training libraries, onboarding and confidential material — VoD with DRM, watermarking and per-viewer analytics.

VoD business models

Model How it's paid Example AVOD Ad-supported, free to viewer Ad-funded video portals SVOD Subscription Streaming services, membership sites TVOD Transactional (pay per title / rental) Buy or rent a single video

These describe how VoD is monetised, not how it's delivered — the underlying technology is the same for all three.

How VoD is delivered

Transcode once The source is transcoded into an adaptive ladder of resolutions and bitrates — done a single time, then reused for every viewer. Store on the origin The renditions and a manifest live on the origin as the authoritative copy. Serve from the edge On play, segments are cached and served from a CDN edge near the viewer, and the adaptive player switches quality to fit their connection.

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope is built for VoD end to end: upload once, and the platform transcodes to an adaptive ladder, stores it, and serves it from its own CDN through a branded player with access control, DRM and analytics. Every live stream is also auto-recorded into a VoD replay when it ends — so live and on-demand live in one library, organised through the video CMS. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What does VoD mean? VoD stands for Video on Demand — pre-recorded video a viewer can start any time, as opposed to a live stream that plays in real time. Course lessons, product videos, webinar replays and marketing clips are all VoD. What is the difference between VoD and live streaming? VoD is pre-recorded and available on demand; live streaming is delivered in real time as it happens. VoD is transcoded once and then served from the CDN on request, so it is about storage and instant access rather than latency. Many live streams become VoD once recorded. What are AVOD, SVOD and TVOD? They are VoD business models: AVOD (ad-supported, free to the viewer), SVOD (subscription, like a streaming service), and TVOD (transactional, pay per title or rental). They describe how VoD is monetised, not how it is delivered — the underlying streaming technology is the same. How is VoD delivered? A source file is transcoded once into an adaptive ladder of renditions and stored on an origin. When a viewer presses play, the segments are served from a CDN edge near them, and an adaptive player switches quality to match their connection — the same streaming stack as live, minus the real-time constraint. What is the difference between VoD and progressive download? Progressive download serves one fixed-quality file that plays as it downloads — simple, but it buffers on slow connections and wastes bandwidth on fast ones. VoD streaming serves an adaptive ladder through a manifest, so the player switches quality per viewer. Real VoD platforms use adaptive streaming, not progressive download. Can I turn a live stream into VoD? Yes. On Kinescope every live stream is recorded automatically and becomes a normal on-demand video when it ends — the replay is ready to trim, gate and embed without any manual export.

Further reading