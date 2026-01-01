In this article After reading, you'll understand: What DRM is and how the licence exchange works

What DRM is and how the licence exchange works The three systems — Widevine, FairPlay, PlayReady — and what each covers

The three systems — Widevine, FairPlay, PlayReady — and what each covers What DRM stops, and what it honestly does not

What DRM stops, and what it honestly does not How it differs from signed links, passwords and watermarks

What is DRM?

DRM is a system for controlling what happens to a media file after it has been delivered. For video it means two things working together: the content is encrypted during packaging, and a separate licence server decides — per viewer, per session — whether to release the key that decrypts it.

That split is the whole point. Access control decides who may start playback; DRM decides what the bytes are worth once they have arrived. A file pulled off the wire without a licence is ciphertext, and stays that way.

How video DRM works

Packaging During transcoding, every rendition is encrypted. Common Encryption (CENC) lets one packaged copy serve several DRM systems, so you do not store the library three times. Licence request When the viewer presses play, the player asks a licence server for a key, passing along whatever identity your application supplies. Authorisation The licence server applies your rules — is this viewer entitled, on how many devices, for how long — and issues a key bound to that session. Decryption The key never reaches your JavaScript. It is handed to a protected module inside the browser or operating system, which decrypts frames as they play.

Browsers expose this through Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), a standard API. The decryption itself happens in the platform's Content Decryption Module — code the page cannot read, which is what makes the scheme meaningfully different from obfuscation.

The three DRM systems

There is no single DRM. Three vendor systems split the device landscape, and covering an audience means supporting more than one.

System Owner Where it plays Usual pairing Widevine Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Android, many smart TVs DASH FairPlay Apple Safari, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS HLS PlayReady Microsoft Windows, Xbox, a range of smart TVs and set-top boxes DASH / Smooth

Widevine and FairPlay together cover the overwhelming majority of consumer devices. PlayReady matters mainly for broadcast-style and living-room delivery.

Viewers install nothing: all three are built into the browsers and operating systems people already use. From their side, protected playback looks exactly like unprotected playback.

What DRM stops — and what it does not

DRM is precise about the problem it solves. Being honest about the edges is more useful than a promise of total protection.

Threat Does DRM stop it? Why Downloading the file with an extension or VLC Yes What lands on disk is encrypted and useless without a licence Harvesting the CDN link and replaying it Yes The stream still requires a per-session key Re-uploading your embed on another site Partly Pair DRM with domain restrictions — that rule lives outside the encryption Recording the screen Partly Blocked where the OS allows it; elsewhere a dynamic watermark makes the leak traceable A camera pointed at the monitor No Nothing prevents this — watermarking is what makes it attributable

That last row is why serious setups layer controls rather than relying on one: DRM for the file, watermarking for attribution, signed links and domain rules for distribution.

DRM versus the other protections

The words get used interchangeably in marketing, so it is worth separating them:

Password or login Controls who reaches the page. Once playback starts it has no further say. Signed URL with expiry Stops hotlinking and stale links. Does nothing about a download taken while the link is valid. Domain restriction Keeps the embed from playing on sites you did not approve. Silent about what happens on your own page. Watermarking Does not prevent anything — it identifies the viewer a leaked copy came from. DRM The only one that makes the file itself worthless without an active, authorised session.

How Kinescope handles this DRM on Kinescope is a per-project toggle, with Widevine and FairPlay included on every paid plan from €10/month — protected delivery costs the same as ordinary delivery. It ships as part of secure video hosting, and your own backend can stay the authority on who gets a key. See video access control for the rules engine, or anti-piracy for video for the full protection stack. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What is DRM? DRM (Digital Rights Management) is encryption applied to the video file plus a licence server that issues a temporary key per viewing session. Without that key the file is unplayable, so a downloaded copy cannot be watched or resold. How does video DRM actually work? Every rendition is encrypted during packaging. When a viewer presses play, the player requests a licence; the licence server checks your rules and returns a key bound to that session; the browser or operating system decrypts frames inside a protected module the page cannot read. Do viewers need to install anything to watch DRM video? No. Widevine, FairPlay and PlayReady are built into modern browsers and operating systems. The viewer presses play and notices nothing different. What is the difference between Widevine and FairPlay? They are competing DRM systems covering different platforms: Widevine is Google's, used on Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Android; FairPlay is Apple's, used on Safari, iOS and macOS. You need both to reach a general audience, which is why platforms speak of "multi-DRM". Does DRM stop screen recording? Partly. Capture is blocked on the platforms whose operating systems allow that control, but screen recording is a system-level action and no vendor blocks it everywhere. Dynamic watermarking covers the gap by making any recording traceable to the viewer who made it. Is DRM the same as encrypting my videos? Encryption is one half of it. Storage or transport encryption protects the file in transit and at rest; DRM adds the licence exchange that decides, per session, who is allowed to decrypt it. Without that second half, whoever holds the key holds the video. Do I need DRM for my content? If people pay for access — courses, subscription libraries, confidential internal material — then a leaked file costs you money, and DRM is the layer that prevents it. For free marketing video it is unnecessary overhead.

Further reading