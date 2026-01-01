In this article After reading, you'll understand: What DASH is and how it delivers adaptive video

What DASH is and how it delivers adaptive video How DASH compares to HLS, and when each is used

How DASH compares to HLS, and when each is used The structure of an .mpd manifest

The structure of an .mpd manifest Why DASH is the common choice for DRM

What is DASH (MPEG-DASH)?

DASH — Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP, often called MPEG-DASH — is an open adaptive bitrate streaming standard published by MPEG as an international ISO specification. Like HLS, it splits video into short segments at several quality levels and lets the player switch between them based on bandwidth.

Its defining trait is that it is codec-agnostic and vendor-neutral: DASH does not mandate a particular video codec, and because it is an open standard rather than one company's protocol, it is widely implemented across browsers and devices — with one notable exception, Apple's Safari, which is built around HLS.

How DASH works

Renditions and segments The source is transcoded into a rendition ladder and packaged as fragmented MP4 (fMP4) segments — the same media HLS can now use. The .mpd manifest A manifest called an MPD (Media Presentation Description), written in XML, lists every rendition, segment and timing detail. The player reads it first. Adaptive playback Through Media Source Extensions, a player such as dash.js measures throughput and requests the best-fitting rendition segment by segment. Encryption for DRM DASH pairs with Common Encryption (CENC), so a single encrypted file works with multiple DRM systems — the reason it dominates protected content.

Inside an .mpd manifest

A DASH manifest is a nested XML tree. Understanding the levels explains how the player finds what to play:

Level What it represents Period A section of the presentation (e.g. an ad break vs the main content) AdaptationSet One media type — a set for video, one per audio or subtitle track Representation An individual quality rendition (its bitrate, resolution, codec) Segments The actual media chunks and their timing

The player picks a Representation that fits current bandwidth and pulls its segments — switching to another Representation whenever conditions change.

DASH vs. HLS

Aspect DASH HLS Standard Open ISO (MPEG) Apple Manifest .mpd (XML) .m3u8 (text) Codec Agnostic Historically H.264/H.265 Native on Apple No Yes DRM Widevine / PlayReady (CENC) FairPlay Best for DRM-heavy premium content Universal default delivery

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope uses HLS as its primary delivery protocol and offers DASH alongside it for DRM-protected playback — Widevine and PlayReady over DASH, FairPlay over HLS — so every device is covered. Packaging, manifests and encryption are handled automatically on upload and streamed from Kinescope's own global CDN. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between DASH and HLS? Both are adaptive streaming protocols that deliver segmented video over HTTP. DASH (MPEG-DASH) is an open ISO standard using .mpd manifests; HLS is Apple's protocol using .m3u8 manifests. HLS is natively supported on Apple devices, while DASH is codec-agnostic and common for DRM-protected content. Most platforms serve both from the same fMP4 media. What is an .mpd file? An .mpd (Media Presentation Description) is the DASH manifest — an XML file that describes the available renditions, segments and timing so the player knows what it can request. It plays the same role for DASH that the .m3u8 playlist plays for HLS. Does DASH work on Apple devices? Not natively in Safari, which is built around HLS. DASH plays in most other browsers via the Media Source Extensions API and players like dash.js. Because of this, platforms typically serve HLS to Apple and DASH elsewhere, or use HLS with fMP4 to cover everything. Why is DASH common for DRM? DASH integrates cleanly with Common Encryption (CENC), letting one encrypted file work with multiple DRM systems — Widevine and PlayReady in particular. That makes DASH a natural fit for premium, protected content, while FairPlay is delivered over HLS. Kinescope offers DASH alongside HLS for DRM-protected playback. What is inside an .mpd manifest? An MPD is organised as a hierarchy: a Period (a section of the presentation) contains AdaptationSets (e.g. one for video, one for each audio/subtitle track), which contain Representations (the individual quality renditions), which point to the media segments and their timing. The player walks this tree to choose what to request. Is DASH better than HLS? Neither is strictly better — they solve the same problem with different origins and ecosystems. DASH is an open standard and codec-agnostic; HLS has universal device support and native Apple playback. In practice, platforms use both together to reach every viewer and DRM system.

Further reading