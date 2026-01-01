Unlimited videos No 10/20/50/250-video caps per plan. No $2 charge per extra video on Pro or $0.50 on Advanced. Unlimited storage and bandwidth on every paid plan, so your bill stops growing alongside your library.

DRM included Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) on the Super plan. Wistia offers no professional DRM on any tier. For paid courses, premium content, or anything prone to leaking, that is the line between protected and exposed.

Live streaming included Same plan, same player, same analytics. Wistia webinars are metered: $0.20 per viewer plus $2 per minute of runtime. Kinescope live streaming is included, with sub-2-second latency.

No per-seat cost Add as many admins as you need at no extra cost. Wistia charges $20 per additional user per month, billed monthly even on annual plans.

Our own CDN Coverage across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS on owned infrastructure, a 99.98% SLA, sub-2s live latency. Wistia runs on a third-party CDN with no public SLA.