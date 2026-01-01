Kinescope vsWistia:
video hosting without per-video and per-seat pricing
Unlimited videos, DRM, live streaming, and native CRM sync — included on every paid plan from €10/month. No 10/20/50/250-video caps, no $20/user fees, no per-attendee live charges.
Key differentiators
Unlimited videos
No 10/20/50/250-video caps per plan. No $2 charge per extra video on Pro or $0.50 on Advanced. Unlimited storage and bandwidth on every paid plan, so your bill stops growing alongside your library.
DRM included
Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) on the Super plan. Wistia offers no professional DRM on any tier. For paid courses, premium content, or anything prone to leaking, that is the line between protected and exposed.
Live streaming included
Same plan, same player, same analytics. Wistia webinars are metered: $0.20 per viewer plus $2 per minute of runtime. Kinescope live streaming is included, with sub-2-second latency.
No per-seat cost
Add as many admins as you need at no extra cost. Wistia charges $20 per additional user per month, billed monthly even on annual plans.
Our own CDN
Coverage across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS on owned infrastructure, a 99.98% SLA, sub-2s live latency. Wistia runs on a third-party CDN with no public SLA.
Marketing integrations on every paid plan
Native integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo, and Pardot from €10/month. Wistia puts its marketing integrations (the Automation Suite) behind the $319/month Advanced plan.
Comparison snapshot
Unlimited videos
No limits
10 / 20 / 50 / 250 per plan
Extra-video cost
Not applicable
$2 (Pro) / $0.50 (Advanced) per video
Extra-seat cost
None
$20/user/month
Professional DRM
Included (Super+)
Not offered
Live streaming
Included
$0.20/viewer + $2/minute
Marketing integrations
On every paid plan
Advanced only ($319/month)
Own CDN
LatAm, US, EU, CIS, 99.98% SLA
Third-party, no public SLA
Entry price
€10/month flat
$19/month (Plus)
Make the switch. We bring your videos.
Move to Kinescope and stop paying per video and per user. We move your entire Wistia library for free — videos, metadata, embed codes, channel structure — usually in a week or less. No downtime, no lock-in, no restructuring on your side.
When to choose
Choose Kinescope if you need:
Robust content protection (courses, training, premium video), predictable costs, full white-label, detailed analytics, LMS/SSO/API integrations, and low-latency live streaming — all without enterprise-tier pricing.
Choose Wistia if you need:
Built-in editing and creation tools, a marketing-team workflow, or its Channels community features — and you can accept the per-video and per-seat fees plus the DRM and analytics limits on the non-Advanced plans.
Meet Kinescope: everything you expect from professional video hosting
Our own CDN
Points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS on infrastructure we own and run (not AWS or Cloudflare). MCP for AI applications, 99.98% availability. Speed and predictability with no middlemen.
DRM from day one
Widevine + FairPlay on the entry plan — no upgrade to an enterprise tier required. Netflix-grade protection from the start for courses, paid content, and corporate video.
Low-latency live
Streams with ~2-second delay (LL-HLS), RTMP/sRTMP, automatic recording, and chat. Webinars and live events without that "delayed TV" feeling.
Analytics and engagement
Per-second heatmaps, per-viewer analytics, see exactly where people drop off. In-player CTAs and lead-capture forms so every video works for conversion.
API and integrations
A full REST API and open SDKs (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node). Connect to your LMS, CRM, and your own products without workarounds. MCP for AI applications.
Value for money
Transparent pricing on a pay-as-you-go model — no per-seat fees, no hidden costs. Cheaper than Wistia and most enterprise platforms, with DRM, white-label, and advanced features included. Scale without bill-shock.
FAQ
Wistia caps videos per plan (10/20/50/250) and bills you for extras — $2 per video on Pro, $0.50 on Advanced — plus $20 per additional user per month. Kinescope gives you unlimited videos, unlimited storage and bandwidth, and unlimited admin seats on every paid plan, starting at €10/month flat. We also run our own CDN across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS with a 99.98% SLA, where Wistia runs on a third-party CDN with no public SLA.
DRM is included. Kinescope ships Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) protection on the €10/month Super plan, so paid courses and premium content are protected from day one. Wistia offers no professional DRM on any tier — there is no higher plan you can upgrade to in order to get it.
Kinescope is €10/month flat with no per-video or per-seat fees, versus Wistia’s $19/month Plus entry that still meters everything around it. Live streaming is included on Kinescope with sub-2-second latency, while Wistia webinars are metered at $0.20 per viewer plus $2 per minute of runtime. Native HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo and Pardot integrations come on every paid Kinescope plan, whereas Wistia keeps its marketing automation behind the $319/month Advanced plan.
Yes, and it’s free. We move your entire Wistia library — videos, metadata, embed codes and channel structure — usually in a week or less, with no downtime, no lock-in and no restructuring on your side. Your videos keep playing throughout the switch, so the move is invisible to your viewers.
Wistia pricing starts at $19/month (Plus), with Pro and the $319/month Advanced plan above it. Every tier caps videos (10/20/50/250) and bills extras — $2 per video on Pro, $0.50 on Advanced — plus $20 per additional user per month, and webinars metered at $0.20 per viewer plus $2 per minute. Kinescope is €10/month flat with unlimited videos and seats.
Among Wistia alternatives and competitors, Kinescope is the closest match for teams that want Wistia's polish without the per-video and per-seat metering: unlimited videos, Netflix-grade DRM, live streaming, and native HubSpot, Salesforce, Marketo and Pardot sync — all on paid plans from €10/month.
For most growing libraries, yes. Wistia's bill climbs with every extra video, seat and webinar minute, and its marketing integrations sit behind the $319/month Advanced plan. Kinescope bundles unlimited videos, unlimited seats, DRM and CRM integrations from €10/month, so the cost stays predictable as you scale.