Kinescope Video Blog
We show you how to use Kinescope in your work: product walkthroughs, practical breakdowns, and hands-on tips — all in one place.
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Video Hosting for Business and Education
A complete overview and step-by-step guide to Kinescope video hosting: upload videos, configure the player, embed them on your site, and track performance with analytics.
Try Kinescope free
100 minutes of storage, 200 GB of monthly traffic. No card required. Cancel anytime, no renewal surprises.