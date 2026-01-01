Anti-piracy softwarefor video and online courses
Stop paid video being downloaded, re-uploaded and passed around — with studio-grade DRM, dynamic watermarks and access rules included on every paid plan.
How paid video actually leaks
Browser extensions and tools like SaveFrom or VLC pull the source file from a normal video page in one click. With DRM on, every resolution is encrypted at the file level, so what lands on disk is ciphertext no player will open.
A copied embed code turns your paid lesson into free content on another domain. Domain restrictions tie playback to the sites you approve, wildcards included, and signed links expire on a schedule you set.
Screen capture is a system-level action, so no platform blocks it everywhere. Kinescope blocks it where the OS allows, and dynamic watermarks burn the viewer's name, email or ID into every frame — a recording that leaks points straight back to whoever made it.
The cheapest piracy is a password passed around a group chat. One-time codes with session limits and expiry, approved email domains and SSO on the Mega plan keep a single purchase to a single viewer.
What anti-piracy software has to cover
Multi-DRM, not one vendor
Dynamic watermarking
Signed links with expiry
Domain lock
Session and access control
Protection that keeps your data
What each layer actually stops
No single control covers everything, and any vendor promising total protection is overselling. Here is the honest map — stack the layers and the gaps close.
Video piracy isn’t software piracy
Most vendors ranking for “anti-piracy software” protect executables: games, desktop apps, licence keys. That is a real problem and they solve it well — but it is not yours if what you sell is video.
A video file has to be decrypted to be watched, so protection lives in the stream, the licence exchange and the player. Kinescope covers that path end to end: multi-DRM on the file, watermarks in the frames, signed links and domain rules around delivery, and your own auth backend deciding who gets a key.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Anti-piracy shouldn’t need an enterprise contract
On most platforms, protection is the feature that pushes you onto a custom-quoted annual plan. On Kinescope, DRM, watermarking and access controls ship on every paid plan from €10/month, and protected delivery is priced the same as ordinary delivery. The full comparison has the numbers.
Already hosting somewhere else? Bring the library across — the move is free on Super and Mega plans, all metadata preserved, usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
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Protect what you sell, from €10/month
DRM, watermarks and access rules on every paid plan. No card required.