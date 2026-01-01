Video piracy isn’t software piracy

Most vendors ranking for “anti-piracy software” protect executables: games, desktop apps, licence keys. That is a real problem and they solve it well — but it is not yours if what you sell is video.

A video file has to be decrypted to be watched, so protection lives in the stream, the licence exchange and the player. Kinescope covers that path end to end: multi-DRM on the file, watermarks in the frames, signed links and domain rules around delivery, and your own auth backend deciding who gets a key.