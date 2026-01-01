The Kinescope cloud platform (hereafter "Kinescope Platform") is designed to provide highly scalablemedia assets management, transcoding, storage, DRM protection and CDN delivery services withguaranteed availability and reliability levels and operated by Kinescope BV.

This Service-level agreement ("SLA") is the policy governing the use of the Kinescope Platform andapplies separately to each account using the Kinescope Platform. Unless otherwise provided herein,this SLA is governed by the terms of the license agreement, and capitalized terms will have themeaning set forth in the license agreement. We reserve the right to modify the terms of this SLA inaccordance with the License Agreement.