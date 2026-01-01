Securevideo for online learning

Multi-layered security, adaptive streaming, and analytics for every video on your course platform. From €10/month.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Launch fast. Make it yours.

Grow your e-learning platform without worrying about video. Fast, secure streaming gives your users the smooth experience they expect.

Works anywhere

Upload your content, copy the embed link, and go. Works with any LMS, website, or learning platform.

  • Clean, intuitive dashboard.
  • Fast upload and transcoding.
  • No-code embedding anywhere.

Brand It your way

Make the video player look like part of your platform — not someone else’s.

  • Add your logo and colors.
  • Customize player controls.
  • Works across all devices.

Works with every LMS you already use

Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.

Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.

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Stay in control of your content and audience

Video protection

DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.

Smart Analytics

Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.

Put the money you save on video into better courses.

The full feature set on every plan: DRM, adaptive streaming, analytics, white-label — at pricing that holds at renewal. See what you'd pay at three typical scales and spend more wisely.

Setup
Library
Audience
Storage
Delivery/mo
Kinescope
Vimeo
Small academy
50 hrs
500 students × 4 hrs/mo
350 GB
~5 TB
~€120/mo / ~€1,500/yr
Enterprise, $15,000–$35,000/yr
Mid-sized EdTech
600 hrs
25,000 students × 4 hrs/mo
4.2 TB
~250 TB
~€2,400/mo / ~€29,000/yr
Enterprise, $50,000–$125,000/yr*
University scale
3,000 hrs
100,000 students × 6 hrs/mo
21 TB
~1,500 TB
~€10,000/mo / ~€120,000/yr
Enterprise, 6-figure custom

*Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined). Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).

*Range per Vendr's 2026 database of B2B SaaS contract pricing. Vimeo paid tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap bandwidth at 2 TB/month and don't include DRM — any EdTech setup at real scale lands on Enterprise.

See the math
See the feature comparison

«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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«Vimeo suddenly told us we had to pay 20× more. With Kinescope we save at least €10,000 a year — and get more stability for free. With Vimeo, we ran into downtime a couple of times a year. With Kinescope, I really can't remember the last time it happened»

Mathijs de Ruiter, Co-founder, JoJoschool (80,000 students · moved from Vimeo to Kinescope)
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From one course to thousands.

The same setup handles your first course and your thousandth. Adaptive streaming picks the right bitrate for each viewer's connection, so playback stays smooth and you only pay for the traffic their device can actually use. On launch days and exam weeks, a global network spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS absorbs traffic spikes without a capacity call.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. Every paid plan includes a stack of access controls: DRM (Widevine + FairPlay), watermarks, domain restrictions, password protection, unique access codes, and integration with your own auth backend. SSO comes with the Mega plan. DRM is available on Super from €10/month, no custom contract required. You can lock playback to your LMS domain, bind sessions to student IDs, and revoke access when enrollment ends.
Yes. We offer a dedicated plugin for WordPress. For most other LMSs and course platforms, adding Kinescope works through an embed code. If your LMS doesn't accept embeds or you're on a custom stack, our REST API covers upload, embed, playback events, and access control. Need help migrating from another service or wiring up the integration? Our team covers both — migration is free on the Super and Mega plans.
Our team runs the migration for you at no extra cost on the Super and Mega plans. You share read access (API token or exported archive); we handle ingestion, transcoding, and metadata mapping. For larger or non-standard setups, we'll walk through the plan with you first. Still comparing platforms? See our guide to the best video hosting for online courses.
You pay for storage, delivery, and a one-time transcoding fee at upload. Storage and transcoding depend on how much content you host, not how many students you have. Only delivery grows with how much they watch. See the calculator for your numbers.
Kinescope B.V. is based in Emmen, the Netherlands, and operates under GDPR. We don't store student personal data — student records live in your LMS, and Kinescope handles the video infrastructure behind them. The data Kinescope does hold (video files, aggregate playback analytics) stays within EEA infrastructure. Full details in our Privacy Policy.

See what video can do for your courses.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

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