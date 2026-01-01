Securevideo for online learning
Multi-layered security, adaptive streaming, and analytics for every video on your course platform. From €10/month.
Launch fast. Make it yours.
Grow your e-learning platform without worrying about video. Fast, secure streaming gives your users the smooth experience they expect.
Works anywhere
Upload your content, copy the embed link, and go. Works with any LMS, website, or learning platform.
- Clean, intuitive dashboard.
- Fast upload and transcoding.
- No-code embedding anywhere.
Brand It your way
Make the video player look like part of your platform — not someone else’s.
- Add your logo and colors.
- Customize player controls.
- Works across all devices.
Works with every LMS you already use
Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.
Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.
Stay in control of your content and audience
Video protection
DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.
Smart Analytics
Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.
Put the money you save on video into better courses.
The full feature set on every plan: DRM, adaptive streaming, analytics, white-label — at pricing that holds at renewal. See what you'd pay at three typical scales and spend more wisely.
*Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined). Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).
*Range per Vendr's 2026 database of B2B SaaS contract pricing. Vimeo paid tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap bandwidth at 2 TB/month and don't include DRM — any EdTech setup at real scale lands on Enterprise.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
«Vimeo suddenly told us we had to pay 20× more. With Kinescope we save at least €10,000 a year — and get more stability for free. With Vimeo, we ran into downtime a couple of times a year. With Kinescope, I really can't remember the last time it happened»
From one course to thousands.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
See what video can do for your courses.
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