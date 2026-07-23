Inside Kinescope
Explore our customer stories
Discover how customers reached their goals and implement their best practices.
Guides
Practical how-tos for building and scaling with video.
Useful articles
How teams use Kinescope to solve real video challenges.
What's new
How Stairway Foundation swapped Vimeo for Kinescope and put the savings into frontline child protection
Stairway Foundation's animated films carry training that protects children, so they can't fail to play. Kinescope now gives the foundation reliable delivery across the Philippines, automatic Filipino subtitles, and a usage-based bill that finally fits a nonprofit organization.
What is anti-piracy? Methods that work in 2026
Pirated copies of paid video spread fast, and most teams look for protection only after a leak. Here's what anti-piracy covers: how it works, the four main methods, and where each one stops.
How to stop video piracy: a practical guide for creators
A pirated copy of a paid video can be circulating in a group chat within hours of launch, and default hosting does little to stop it. This guide builds the layered stack that does, in order, and covers what to do once a copy is out.
Training video software: the categories, and how to choose your stack
Most training video software is really a stack of separate tools, and the one that decides whether internal video stays safe and measurable is the one that's easiest to overlook. Here are the categories, what each is for, and how to choose.
Wistia alternatives for business: real costs, DRM, and where to switch
Wistia's sticker price and its real bill are two different numbers, and neither one includes protecting a video you sell. Here's how eight alternatives compare on cost, DRM, and developer fit for 2026, and where each earns its place.
Vimeo alternatives for business: security and API compared
Two questions decide most video-platform switches: can it protect the actual video stream, and can your developers build on it without a sales call. Here's how eight Vimeo alternatives answer both, priced in euros for 2026.
How onboarding videos reduce churn — and how to host and measure them
Onboarding video only cuts churn if you put it where users get stuck and can see whether they watched. This guide covers the five clips worth making, where each one lives, and how to read the drop-off curve to know if it's working.
Video hosting for online courses: how to choose the right platform
Course video has to stay protected, embeddable, and affordable as your library grows, and not every host manages all three. Here's what to weigh, the main options for 2026, and where each fits.
Enterprise video streaming: when to build and when to buy
Enterprise video streaming is a stack of decisions, and the first is build or buy. This guide spells out what that enterprise bar requires, what each path costs in money and time, and gives you a calculator to run your own numbers.
Video hosting API: add video to your product without building the pipeline
A video hosting API turns adding video into a few HTTP calls. The real flow in code: authenticate, upload, embed, handle webhooks, and decide when to buy instead of build.
Secure video hosting: what it means and how to choose
A password controls who opens a video; the file itself can still be saved. What secure video hosting protects, the layers that matter, and how to choose a host.
How JoJoschool cut video costs ~10× with Kinescope and stopped worrying about video infrastructure
Facing a 20× price hike from Vimeo, JoJoschool moved its entire video catalogue to Kinescope in under a week and now saves ~€10,000 a year, without pulling a single engineer off the product it's building for Dutch school students.
Video DRM protection: how to actually stop downloads
A password doesn't stop a download. What video DRM protection actually blocks, the layers around it, and how to turn it on so the download fails.
White-label video player: what it is and when you need it
Beyond hiding the logo — what a white-label video player actually covers, and the SaaS, LMS, and portal setups that genuinely need one.
Live streaming a course launch: the setup, the hidden limits, and what it really costs
Behind every paid course-launch live stream is a layer often overlooked. The visible side gets most of the attention, while encoder settings, concurrent-viewer caps, and backup paths underneath are easy to skip without experience. Cover them in this guide and run your next launch on stronger footing.
Best video hosting 2026: how to pick the platform that's right for you
Most video hosting lists treat the market like a leaderboard. This guide looks at what actually shapes the choice: what the host handles, what protection costs, and what you pay for, so you can compare platforms by what fits you best.
YouTube embeds and VSL conversions: what's breaking and how to fix it
Your VSL might be losing viewers to YouTube's own interface. Here's the mechanics behind it, a look at what other platforms offer, and a practical plan for switching.
Cloud Video Hosting vs Self-Hosted
Compare cloud video hosting vs self-hosted platforms. Learn costs, security, performance. 90% of businesses choose cloud—find out why and pick the right solution.
Kinescope Pricing vs Competitors: Where You Save
Compare Kinescope pricing with major video hosting platforms. See real costs, hidden fees, and TCO. DRM included at no extra cost.
Scaling Brazilian EdTech Globally: Ada’s Kinescope-Powered Journey
Ada migrated 700 hours of course content in under two months without losing the scale, security, or multilingual delivery its enterprise partnerships with Google, Uber, and Santander depend on.