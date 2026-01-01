Enterprise videowithout the enterprise contract

SAML SSO, DRM, signed URLs, audit logs, 99.98% SLA, and our own global CDN. The security and scale your review board signs off on — with transparent pricing and no mandatory six-figure lock-in.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries andcounting

Enterprise-grade infrastructure, priced like infrastructure

The same security, compliance, and scale your team is evaluating on Brightcove or Vimeo Enterprise — without the mandatory annual contract or the six-figure floor. Transparent, usage-based pricing.

Passes the security review

SAML SSO, signed URLs scoped to viewer identity, Widevine + FairPlay DRM, dynamic watermarks, IP and domain allowlists, full audit logs. GDPR-compliant from day one, data resident in EEA infrastructure, SOC 2 documentation on request.

  • SAML SSO, audit logs, RBAC
  • DRM, signed URLs, dynamic watermarks
  • GDPR-compliant, EEA-resident, SOC 2 on request

Built to scale and stay up

Our own global CDN — with points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, not rented third-party infrastructure — backs a 99.98% uptime SLA and sub-2-second live latency.

  • Own CDN (LatAm, US, EU, CIS), 99.98% SLA
  • Unlimited storage & bandwidth
  • REST API, SDKs, webhooks for any stack

Works with every LMS you already use

Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.

Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.

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Stay in control of your content, your data, and your costs

Video protection

DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.

Smart Analytics

Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.

«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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Enterprise-grade

Kinescope ships the full enterprise stack — SAML SSO, DRM, signed URLs, audit logs, RBAC, 99.98% SLA, own global CDN, REST API and SDKs — at transparent pricing, with unlimited storage and bandwidth and no mandatory annual contract. Weighing build vs buy for video streaming? Migrating from Brightcove, Vimeo Enterprise, or a self-hosted setup? The move is on us. We pull your library across, preserve metadata and folder structure, rebuild SSO and access rules on our side, and run it in parallel during cutover so nothing breaks. Most enterprise migrations complete within weeks, with a dedicated engineer assigned.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. SAML SSO on the Mega plan integrates with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, and any SAML 2.0 identity provider. Role-based access control lets you scope who can upload, manage, view, and configure — per team or per project. Full audit logs record every access and admin action.
Most enterprise reviews approve us. We're GDPR-compliant from day one (Kinescope B.V., Netherlands), data is resident in EEA infrastructure, DRM is Widevine + FairPlay, access is enforced via signed URLs scoped to viewer identity, and full audit logs are available. SOC 2 documentation and a security questionnaire response are available on request. For how the encryption layer works, see DRM video hosting.
A 99.98% uptime SLA, backed by our own global CDN with coverage across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS — not rented third-party infrastructure. Live latency is under 2 seconds. Enterprise plans include priority support with defined response times.

See what video can do for your courses.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

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