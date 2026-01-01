Enterprise videowithout the enterprise contract
SAML SSO, DRM, signed URLs, audit logs, 99.98% SLA, and our own global CDN. The security and scale your review board signs off on — with transparent pricing and no mandatory six-figure lock-in.
Enterprise-grade infrastructure, priced like infrastructure
The same security, compliance, and scale your team is evaluating on Brightcove or Vimeo Enterprise — without the mandatory annual contract or the six-figure floor. Transparent, usage-based pricing.
Passes the security review
SAML SSO, signed URLs scoped to viewer identity, Widevine + FairPlay DRM, dynamic watermarks, IP and domain allowlists, full audit logs. GDPR-compliant from day one, data resident in EEA infrastructure, SOC 2 documentation on request.
- SAML SSO, audit logs, RBAC
- DRM, signed URLs, dynamic watermarks
- GDPR-compliant, EEA-resident, SOC 2 on request
Built to scale and stay up
Our own global CDN — with points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, not rented third-party infrastructure — backs a 99.98% uptime SLA and sub-2-second live latency.
- Own CDN (LatAm, US, EU, CIS), 99.98% SLA
- Unlimited storage & bandwidth
- REST API, SDKs, webhooks for any stack
Works with every LMS you already use
Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.
Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.
Stay in control of your content, your data, and your costs
Video protection
DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.
Smart Analytics
Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Enterprise-grade
FAQ
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