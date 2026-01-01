Vidyard is built around 1:1 sales video and prices per user ($19–59/user/month), with Salesforce sync, events and the full APIs pushed to its Enterprise tiers. Kinescope is €10/month flat with unlimited users and no per-seat fee, and it includes DRM, full white-label, live streaming and a complete REST API from the Super plan. We also run our own bare-metal CDN across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS with a 99.98% SLA, while Vidyard relies on third-party CDNs.