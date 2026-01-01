Kinescope vsVidyard:
video hosting for marketing at the price of hosting
€10/month flat, unlimited users, DRM and live streaming included, Salesforce on every paid plan. Vidyard now charges per user ($19–59/user/month) and puts Salesforce sync, events, and the Enterprise APIs at the top of the pyramid.
Key differentiators
DRM included
Widevine + FairPlay (Netflix-grade) in the Super plan; Vidyard offers studio-grade content protection mainly on its costly Enterprise tiers.
Our own CDN
Our own bare-metal CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, a 99.98% SLA, and sub-2-second live latency. Vidyard relies on third-party CDNs.
Full white-label
Strip Kinescope branding, add your own logo and in-player CTAs; Vidyard limits this on its lower tiers.
Deeper analytics
See heatmaps, per-user progress, and completion rates; Vidyard analytics get capped behind higher, per-seat plans.
Transparent pricing
Public pricing, €0.03/GB delivery, no hidden fees; Vidyard charges per user ($19–59/user/month) and keeps Enterprise pricing off the page.
Enterprise features from day one
SSO, LMS integrations, a full API and SDKs in the Super plan; comparable Vidyard features usually require an Enterprise contract.
Comparison at a glance
Studio-grade DRM
Included (Super+)
Typically Enterprise only
CDN
Own (LatAm, US, EU, CIS)
Third-party cloud
Full white-label
Yes
Limited on lower tiers
Per-user analytics
Yes
Limited / higher tiers
Transparent pricing
From €10/mo, €0.03/GB
Per-seat, Enterprise on request
SLA
99.98%
Not specified
4K / 8K
4K
Up to 8K (higher tiers)
Built-in video editor
Yes
Yes
You make the switch, we bring your videos
Move to Kinescope for a professional video-hosting experience built for businesses and creators. We'll migrate your videos for free — from Vidyard, YouTube, or any other platform — in just a few steps. No downtime, no lock-in. Join thousands of teams that have already moved to Kinescope.
When to choose
Choose Kinescope if you need:
Robust content protection (courses, training, premium video), predictable costs, full white-label, detailed analytics, LMS/SSO/API integrations, and low-latency live streaming — all without Enterprise-tier pricing.
Choose Vidyard if you need:
Built-in recording and prospecting tools, deep Salesforce-centric sales workflows, or a focus on 1:1 sales video — and you can accept per-seat pricing and the DRM/analytics limits on its non-Enterprise plans.
Meet Kinescope: everything you expect from professional video hosting
Our own CDN
Points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS on our own infrastructure (not AWS or Cloudflare). MCP server for AI applications, 99.98% availability. Speed and predictability with no middlemen.
DRM from day one
Widevine + FairPlay on the entry plan — no upgrade to Enterprise required. Netflix-grade protection from the start for courses, paid content, and corporate video.
Low-latency live
Streams with ~2-second latency (LL-HLS), RTMP/sRTMP, auto-recording, and chat. Run webinars and live events without that "delayed-TV" feel.
Analytics & engagement
Second-by-second heatmaps, per-viewer analytics, and clear drop-off points. In-player CTAs and lead-capture forms so every video works for conversion.
API & integrations
Full REST API and open SDKs (Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node). Connect to your LMS, CRM, and your own products without workarounds. MCP server for AI applications.
Fair-priced by design
Transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing — no per-seat fees, no hidden costs. Cheaper than Vidyard and most Enterprise platforms, with DRM, white-label, and advanced features included. Scale without invoice surprises.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Vidyard is built around 1:1 sales video and prices per user ($19–59/user/month), with Salesforce sync, events and the full APIs pushed to its Enterprise tiers. Kinescope is €10/month flat with unlimited users and no per-seat fee, and it includes DRM, full white-label, live streaming and a complete REST API from the Super plan. We also run our own bare-metal CDN across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS with a 99.98% SLA, while Vidyard relies on third-party CDNs.
No. Kinescope has no per-seat charge — add as many users as you need on a €10/month flat plan with pay-as-you-go delivery at €0.03/GB and public, transparent pricing. Vidyard charges per user ($19–59/user/month) and keeps its Enterprise pricing off the page, so your bill grows with every seat you add.
Not with Kinescope. Studio-grade Widevine + FairPlay DRM, the full REST API and SDKs, SSO and LMS integrations are all included in the €10/month Super plan. On Vidyard, studio-grade content protection and the Enterprise APIs typically sit on the costly top tiers, so getting the same capabilities means an Enterprise contract.
Yes, and it's free. We migrate your videos from Vidyard — or YouTube, or any other platform — in just a few steps, with no downtime and no lock-in. Thousands of teams have already moved to Kinescope, and most migrations finish in well under a week.