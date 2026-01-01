Protect yourvideos with media-grade DRM
Same encryption Netflix and Disney+ rely on, with watermarks and access rules that turn it into a full protection stack.
Add an extra layer of security at no extra cost
DRM is a per-project setting: switch it on, and every video uploaded to that project gets encrypted on the way in. Widevine and FairPlay protect every resolution at the file level, so any download attempt returns ciphertext.
Each playback fetches a per-session license key from our DRM server, and without it the stream is unplayable. Downloaders like SaveFrom or VLC get nothing, and screen recording is blocked at the OS level.
Dynamic watermarks burn the viewer's name, email, or ID into every frame. Static watermarks add your logo or fixed text on top. A leaked screen recording traces back to the exact viewer who shared it.
Plays on Udemy, Moodle, Webflow, Canvas, and any platform that accepts an embed code. Widevine and FairPlay cover around 99% of consumer devices, with the few exceptions covered in the full compatibility list.
Match playback access to your own rules
DRM stops downloads and screen recording, but it doesn't know which viewers are allowed to play. Kinescope works with your auth backend: when a viewer presses play, we pass their identifier to your server, and your rules decide whether the key gets released. The access decision stays in your system, where it always was.
Go beyond DRM with more access rules
Stack more access controls on top of DRM, in any combination that fits the scenario.
Lock the perimeter
Control which sites can host the player.
- Domain restrictions for embedded playback.
- Wildcard subdomain support (*.yourcompany.com).
- Block embedding entirely for direct-link-only delivery.
- Private-link override to bypass restrictions for one-off sharing.
Hand out the keys
Pick how each viewer identifies themselves before the player loads.
- Auto-generated per viewer links.
- Password set per video.
- One-time codes with session limits and expiry.
- Access by approved email domains.
- SSO (SAML) on the Mega plan.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Need DRM but not the price that goes with it on Vimeo?
On Vimeo, the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM is real. So are the storage and delivery caps below it. None of that lives in Kinescope: DRM ships in every paid plan from €10/month, alongside unlimited storage and bandwidth. For the rest, see the full breakdown.
Coming from YouTube or some other free service? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.
The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. All usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
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Stop paying enterprise prices for DRM
Get full protection from €10/month. No card required.