On Vimeo, the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM is real. So are the storage and delivery caps below it. None of that lives in Kinescope: DRM ships in every paid plan from €10/month, alongside unlimited storage and bandwidth. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube or some other free service? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.

The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. All usually done in a week or less.