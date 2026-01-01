Privacy Policy
Introduction
This is the privacy statement of Kinescope B.V. (hereinafter: ‘Kinescope’). In this statement, Kinescope provides information about the processing of personal when using our services and visiting website (s) of Kinescope. Personal data is mainly processed to be able to execute agreements with data subjects.
Kinescope manages your data with care and ensures that any processing complies with applicable laws and regulations. New technological developments, innovative facilities, globalization and an increasingly digital government, places different demands on the protection of data and privacy. Kinescope is aware of this and ensures that privacy is guaranteed, among other things through measures in the field of information security, data minimization, transparency, and user control.
This privacy statement was last amended in August 2024. If changes are made, the new privacy statement will be published on this page.
When does this privacy statement apply?
This privacy statement applies to all personal data that Kinescope collects and processes from data subjects in the context of the offered services (both user interfaces and API) and visiting our website (s).
If you are under the age of sixteen, you may only provide personal data to Kinescope if one of your parents or a legal representative who has read this privacy statement gives us permission to do so on your behalf. We therefore request that you do not provide us with any information if you have not yet received permission.
Our website may contain hyperlinks to other websites. We are not responsible for the content or privacy protection of these websites. We therefore advise you to always read the privacy statement of the relevant website.
Who is responsible for your personal data?
Kinescope, located in (7811 KZ) Emmen, Netherlands, at De Bukakkers 20, registered at the Chamber of Commerce (KvK) under number 84154799, is responsible for the processing of personal data as described in this privacy statement.
Which personal data do we process and for what purpose?
Kinescope only processes personal data that you provide to Kinescope yourself. You provide the personal data when creating an account, subscribing to our newsletter and when using our website. Personal data is also processed to comply with legal obligations and in the context of marketing and communication activities.
You are never obliged to provide personal data to Kinescope. However, if certain personal data is not provided to us, you may not be able to make optimal use of our services. Below you can read which of your personal data Kinescope processes.
Create an account
On our website it is possible to create an account. When creating an account, Kinescope processes the following personal data:
- First and last name;
- Company name;
- Password;
- Phone number;
- E-mail address;
- Browser’s language;
- Sign up and email confirmation events date & time.
Kinescope requires the above information to administer the account in the context of Kinescope services.
Surfing and clicking behaviour on the website
Usage statistics are analyzed within the website of Kinescope and/or system. The purpose of this is to optimize the layout and security for visitors and/or users. Based on this data, Kinescope can tailor the services as much as possible to the needs of visitors and/or users. These personal data are processed anonymously as much as possible. We collect, among other things, the following personal data:
- IP address;
- Surfing and clicking behaviour;
- Cookies;
- General visiting data, like most visited pages;
- Chatbot data;
- Message content.
The personal data which you will send to us with our chatbot will be used for identification and to be able to contact you. For more information about cookies, Kinescope would like to refer to the explanation below about cookies,
On what ground does Kinescope process your personal data?
Kinescope processes the above-mentioned personal data exclusively based on the following grounds as referred to in Article 6 of the GDPR:
- Legal obligation;
- Execution of the agreement;
- Consent of data subjects;
- Legitimate interest.
How long do we keep your data?
Kinescope does not store personal data longer than is necessary for the aforementioned grounds or is permitted by law and regulations. We store account data until your account is active. We store uploaded media assets for not more than 1 year after your account was deactivated. Users can also request their media and data to be deleted earlier than the 1 year period following deactivation.
How do we secure your data?
Kinescope attaches great importance to the security and protection of your personal data and, taking into account the state of technology, it takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to guarantee a level of security appropriate to the risk. In the event that Kinescope uses services from third parties, such as an IT supplier, Kinescope will lay down agreements on adequate security measures in the context of te protection of personal data in a processing agreement.
Kinescope applies and adheres to all the necessary security procedures to protect the confidentiality of its users' data.
Personal information of Kinescope users is kept in secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of people who have special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. All sensitive data a user supplied when creating an account on Kinescope is Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encrypted.
Sharing personal data with third parties
Kinescope only shares your personal data with third parties to the extent necessary for the provision of services with due observance of the aforementioned purposes. This includes performing certain technical activities, sending orders, and sending e-mails on behalf of and on behalf of Kinescope, such as an IT supplier.
In addition, Kinescope may provide personal data to a third party, such as a supervisory authority or other body with public authority, as far as there is a legal obligation to do so.
A processing agreement is concluded wit the third party that processes your personal data on behalf of Kinescope, as a result of which that third party is also obliged to comply with the GDPR. Kinescope will not transfer your personal data to third parties outside the European Economic Area, unless that third party offers appropriate safeguards for the protection of personal data. Kinescope passes on personal data to: Mailchimp, Google, Intercom, Mailjet, Telegram, and merchant providers. Kinescope will never sell or lease your personal data to third parties without permission. Kinescope does not use profiling or automatic decision making.
Google Analytics
Kinescope uses Google Analytics to track how effective our AdWords Ads are on Google search result pages and how visitors use our website. The information obtained for this is only processed anonymously. It is possible that the data being processed will be transferred to Google. This data is stored by Google on servers that may be located in the United States. To obtain more information about this, you can read the privacy statement of Google and the specific privacy policy of Google Analytics.
Kinescope stores Google user data information for a period of time of 1 calendar year, a period that is consistent with its business purposes.
Kinescope retains personal information for the length of time needed to fulfil the purposes outlined in this privacy policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. When the data retention period expires for a given type of data, Kinescope automatically will delete or destroy Google user data.
Every Kinescope user may request at any time their data to be deleted by a Kinescope administrator.
Facebook Pixel
Kinescope only shares your personal data with third parties to the extent necessary for the provision of services with due observance of the aforementioned purposes. This incCookies from the American company Facebook can be placed via our website. We use this service to keep track of and to get reports on how visitors use the website. In addition, this data can be used for remarketing campaigns.
This processor may be obliged to provide access to this data based on applicable laws and regulations. We have not allowed Facebook to use the obtained analytics information for other Facebook services. Cookies are only placed for marketing purposes if you have given permission for this.
ludes performing certain technical activities, sending orders, and sending e-mails on behalf of and on behalf of Kinescope, such as an IT supplier.
In addition, Kinescope may provide personal data to a third party, such as a supervisory authority or other body with public authority, as far as there is a legal obligation to do so.
A processing agreement is concluded wit the third party that processes your personal data on behalf of Kinescope, as a result of which that third party is also obliged to comply with the GDPR. Kinescope will not transfer your personal data to third parties outside the European Economic Area, unless that third party offers appropriate safeguards for the protection of personal data. Kinescope passes on personal data to: Mailchimp, Google, Intercom, Telegram, and merchant providers. Kinescope will never sell or lease your personal data to third parties without permission. Also, Kinescope does not use profiling or automatic decision making.
LinkedIn Insight
Cookies from the American company LinkedIn can be placed via our website. We use this service to keep track of and to get reports on how visitors use the website. In addition, this data can be use for remarketing campaigns.
Kinescope had not allowed LinkedIn to use the obtained analytics information for other LinkedIn services. Cookies are only placed for marketing purposes if you have given permission for this.
Hotjar
Kinescope may use the services of Hotjar on the website. This service gives us insight into how users navigate our website. They therefore provide an analysis and feedback of the website based on the visit of the website visitors. In this way it is possible to adapt the website to the wished of the visitors.
Transfers of data outside the European Union
If Kinescope decides to transfer your personal data to authorities outside the European Economic Area, Kinescope will take appropriate measures that are reasonably necessary to ensure adequate protection of your personal data.
Rights of data subjects
You may request us to view your personal data at any time. You can also request us to correct, supplement, delete or protect your data if it is incorrect, incomplete, or irrelevant, or if it is otherwise processed in violation of a statutory regulation. You also have the right to object to the processing of your personal data. If you have the right to withdraw this permission. You also have the right to data portability. You will receive further notice from us as soon as possible and in any case within one month of receipt of your request.
If you have any complaints about the way we handle your data, please let us know so that we can deal with it. You also have the right to file a complaint with the Dutch Data Protection Authority.
Circumstances may arise in which Kinescope cannot fully comply with your request as a data subject. This includes the statutory administrative obligation in the context of tax legislation and regulations.
You can send a request for access, correction, limitation, opposition, transferability of data, deletion of your personal data or withdrawal or previously given permission via the contact details below:
Kinescope B.V.