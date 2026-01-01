Video platform for mediaOTT and content portals

Store, process, and deliver video with high speed, scalability and copyright protection.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Publish at scale. Stay in control.

Grow your media platform without worrying about video. Fast, secure streaming gives your users the smooth experience they expect.

Works anywhere

Upload your content, copy the embed link, and go. Works with any CMS, website, or media platform.

  • Clean, intuitive dashboard.
  • Fast upload and transcoding.
  • No-code embedding anywhere,

Brand it your way

Make the video player look like part of your platform — not someone else’s.

  • Add your logo and colors.
  • Customize player controls.
  • Manage access for staff and audience.

Organize, monetize and protect your content

Kinescope integrates seamlessly with the tools you already use — no rebuilding or platform switching required. It works perfectly with any CMS, website builder, or internal company system.

A single catalog and fast file and tag search accelerate publishing and keep your library organized.

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Reach your audience on any platform

Flexible incorporation

Add videos to websites, blogs, and media platforms without complications.
Streaming and archived videos

Full support for live video and recorded content.
Full compatibility

Works on any browser, system, and device.
Scalable delivery

Infrastructure that grows along with your audience.
Flexible incorporation

Add videos to websites, blogs, and media platforms without complications.

Streaming and archived videos

Full support for live video and recorded content.

Full compatibility

Works on any browser, system, and device.

Scalable delivery

Infrastructure that grows along with your audience.

Built for media companies and broadcasters

Get the flexibility you need without compromising on security.

Multi-format support

Up to 4K streaming, video embedding, ad formats: VAST, VPAID, IMA, pre-, mid- and post-rolls.

Content protection

Control access with DRM, private links, password, domain restrictions, and custom watermarks.

Our video solutions

Hosting

Player

Streaming

CMS

Analytics

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. Live broadcasts and on-demand libraries run on the same platform, with the same player, protection settings and analytics.
Up to 4K, with adaptive bitrate that picks the right rendition for each viewer’s device and connection.
Yes. Colours, controls and logo are configurable, so the player reads as part of your platform rather than an embedded third-party widget.
Multi-DRM with Widevine and FairPlay encrypts the file itself, and domain restrictions keep the embed playing only on the sites you approve. Both are included on paid plans from €10/month.

Publish without limits.

Start free with all features included. Scale as you grow.

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