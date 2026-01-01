Video platform for mediaOTT and content portals
Store, process, and deliver video with high speed, scalability and copyright protection.
Publish at scale. Stay in control.
Grow your media platform without worrying about video. Fast, secure streaming gives your users the smooth experience they expect.
Works anywhere
Upload your content, copy the embed link, and go. Works with any CMS, website, or media platform.
- Clean, intuitive dashboard.
- Fast upload and transcoding.
- No-code embedding anywhere,
Brand it your way
Make the video player look like part of your platform — not someone else’s.
- Add your logo and colors.
- Customize player controls.
- Manage access for staff and audience.
Organize, monetize and protect your content
Kinescope integrates seamlessly with the tools you already use — no rebuilding or platform switching required. It works perfectly with any CMS, website builder, or internal company system.
A single catalog and fast file and tag search accelerate publishing and keep your library organized.
Reach your audience on any platform
Add videos to websites, blogs, and media platforms without complications.
Full support for live video and recorded content.
Works on any browser, system, and device.
Infrastructure that grows along with your audience.
Built for media companies and broadcasters
Get the flexibility you need without compromising on security.
Multi-format support
Up to 4K streaming, video embedding, ad formats: VAST, VPAID, IMA, pre-, mid- and post-rolls.
Content protection
Control access with DRM, private links, password, domain restrictions, and custom watermarks.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Publish without limits.
Start free with all features included. Scale as you grow.