Videomanagement made simple
Organize 10 or 10,000 videos with ease. Intuitive interface, no complications.
Secure, powerful and intuitive.
Save time and keep everything under control.
Smart organization
Manage your video library easily and save time.
- Workspaces, projects, folders, and tags
- Search by name, description, or ID.
- Video replacement without losing links and data.
Full privacy
You decide who will be the spectator and who will be the moderator.
- Access via domain, password, or private link.
- Team permissions and change log.
- Individual watermarks for tracking leaks.
Start managing your videos today.
All features included. No credit card needed.
«We don't have a full-time e-learning site manager. We do double, triple duties, so the video solution had to be user-friendly for an organization that might not have a full-time tech person. If someone has a basic understanding of drives, it's almost impossible not to understand how to upload to Kinescope»
Ysrael C. Diloy, Child Protection Specialist, Stairway Foundation (9M+ children reached · moved to Kinescope from Vimeo)Read more
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
Yes. You can use Kinescope for free with up to 100 minutes of stored video and up to 200 GB of CDN traffic per month. For live streaming, sessions are limited to 20 minutes and 20 simultaneous viewers. This plan is free forever — no trial period, no card required.
No worries, your videos will stay online and untouched. You'll simply get a reminder to switch to a paid plan. If we notice unusually high resource consumption, we'll reach out to make sure everything is going according to your plans.
You'll receive the invoice for the first month at the beginning of the following one. No commitments, no hidden fees, upgrade or downgrade anytime with no penalties. We accept card payments and wire transfers. Invoices are available in the Billing section.
Embedding is simple with a provided embed code for each video, offering both adaptive and fixed options to fit your site’s design.
Detailed analytics for each video include views, engagement, and viewer behavior insights, helping you optimize content — see video analytics. You can track viewer locations and devices.