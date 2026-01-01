Kinescope vsVimeo:
a face-to-face comparison
Don't like Vimeo's pricing or the annual renewal bump? With Kinescope, you don't overpay for essentials: DRM content protection, unlimited storage, and bandwidth.
Meet Kinescope: the stack Vimeo bills as Enterprise
Our own CDN
Points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, built and run in-house. One product team owns the whole chain — upload, transcode, delivery, playback — so escalations don't cross vendor lines. Vimeo, for reference, routes playback through Fastly.
DRM from day one
Widevine + FairPlay in the €10/month Super plan. Stream encryption plus OS-level screen-record blocking on every major consumer device — not a $15,000+/year Enterprise add-on, as on Vimeo.
Low-latency live
Streams deliver with ~2 second latency over LL-HLS. RTMP and sRTMP input, auto-recording, chat — all standard. Concurrent streams: no limit.
Per-viewer analytics
Live viewer counts, retention graphs with drop-off points, and traffic breakdowns by country, device, and referrer — all filterable. End-of-video CTAs and lead forms turn views into next steps, without a separate analytics stack.
API & Integrations
Full REST API and open SDKs — Swift, Kotlin, Flutter, React, Vue, Node. Ready-made plugins for Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Canvas, Webflow, and WordPress. MCP server for AI applications on every plan, including Free.
Fair-priced by design
Pay-as-you-go from €10/month: €0.02/GB storage, €0.03/GB delivery, rates drop at volume. DRM, white-label, and full API included without seat limit, bandwidth or storage cap, or features locked behind custom contracts. The price you start with is the price you keep.
Essentials, side by side
The features that usually decide a move — shown at the plan tier where you can actually get them.
But honestly — what should you choose?
Choose Kinescope if...
you sell access to your content — paid courses, corporate training, subscription libraries. A leaked video actually costs you money, and turning on protection shouldn't require an annual contract. You're also the kind of buyer who's done with the sales call that ends in "let's discuss it yearly."
Choose Vimeo if...
your work lives inside the editor — teleprompter-recorded videos, text-based editing, Dolby Vision HDR masters, stock-library drop-ins. Video is the output of a creative process that happens in the platform itself, not the last step of a production pipeline. For that kind of work, Vimeo has tools we don't, and they're good.
Make the move. We'll bring your videos.
Assisted migration is free on Super and Mega plans. Typical projects finish in under a week, and nothing goes dark on your site during the cutover.
day 0
1. Kickoff
Usually over email: we exchange a short checklist (library size, embed surface, any non-standard workflows), and you share read access to your Vimeo account via API token. For larger libraries or unusual setups, we jump on a call.
days 1–3
2. Pull and transcode
We copy every video from Vimeo through their API — originals where available, otherwise highest-available renditions — and transcode each file into our adaptive ladder (up to 4K) on Kinescope's CDN. All metadata comes with: titles, descriptions, thumbnails and folder structure. Ready-to-play URLs and embed codes are generated as we go.
days 3–6
3. Embed-code swap
We hand you a mapping sheet — old Vimeo URL → new Kinescope embed. Your web team (or ours, if you prefer) swaps the codes across your site, LMS, or CMS. Videos stay live on both platforms until you flip.
day 7
4. Cutover + decommission
After end-to-end verification, you can retire the Vimeo account. By then, Kinescope playback has already been live for days; the swap is invisible to viewers.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
On Vimeo the features that matter for a business — DRM, SSO, EU data residency, the 99.9% uptime SLA, geo-blocking — are locked to the Enterprise tier behind an annual contract. Kinescope ships the same essentials on the €10/month Super plan, with unlimited storage, bandwidth, and team seats on every paid plan. We also run our own CDN across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, so one team owns the whole chain from upload to playback, whereas Vimeo routes playback through Fastly.
On Kinescope, Widevine + FairPlay DRM is included in the €10/month Super plan — stream encryption plus OS-level screen-record blocking on every major consumer device. On Vimeo, DRM only appears on the Enterprise tier, which means a custom annual contract before you can protect a single paid video. If you sell access to your content, that's the difference between turning protection on today and waiting for a sales cycle.
Kinescope is pay-as-you-go from €10/month: €0.02/GB storage, €0.03/GB delivery, with rates dropping at volume and no per-seat charge — add as many team members as you need. Vimeo's lower tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap bandwidth at 2 TB/month, limit seats to 1/5/10, and exclude DRM, SSO, and EU residency entirely; those require an Enterprise contract. With Kinescope the price you start with is the price you keep — no annual renewal bump.
Yes, and it's free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull every video from your Vimeo account through their API — originals where available — re-transcode them into our adaptive ladder up to 4K, and bring all the metadata: titles, descriptions, thumbnails and folder structure. You get a mapping sheet of old Vimeo URL to new Kinescope embed, videos stay live on both platforms until you flip, and most projects finish in under a week with no downtime.
Vimeo pricing runs Starter €8/month, Standard €19/month, and Advanced €69/month — each capped at 2 TB/month bandwidth and without DRM, SSO, or EU data residency. Those require the Enterprise plan, an annual contract roughly $15,000–$75,000+/year (Vendr 2026). Kinescope is pay-as-you-go from €10/month with DRM, unlimited storage, bandwidth and team seats included.
Among Vimeo alternatives and competitors, Kinescope fits teams that want the business essentials — DRM, SSO, EU data residency, a 99.98% uptime SLA, live streaming — without Vimeo's Enterprise annual contract. It ships them on the €10/month Super plan, with unlimited storage, bandwidth and team seats.
For business use, usually yes. On Vimeo, DRM, SSO and the uptime SLA only exist on the Enterprise tier behind a custom annual contract. Kinescope bundles them from €10/month on pay-as-you-go pricing with no per-seat fee and no renewal bump, so the cost stays predictable as you scale.
Try Kinescope free
100 minutes of storage, 200 GB of monthly traffic. No card required. Cancel anytime, no renewal surprises.