Yes, and it's free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull every video from your Vimeo account through their API — originals where available — re-transcode them into our adaptive ladder up to 4K, and bring all the metadata: titles, descriptions, thumbnails and folder structure. You get a mapping sheet of old Vimeo URL to new Kinescope embed, videos stay live on both platforms until you flip, and most projects finish in under a week with no downtime.