Most webinar platforms bill by seats, hosts, or registrants, and meter you the moment an event gets popular. Kinescope does not — you pay for storage and delivery at Pay-as-you-go rates, with unlimited videos and unlimited workspace members on every paid plan from €10/month.

Already running webinars on Zoom, Demio, or a live tool that locks the recording behind an expiring link? Bring the replays over to a fast, branded, ad-free player with full analytics.

Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.