On-demand webinars & replaysauto-recorded, embedded, yours to keep

Turn every live webinar into an on-demand replay automatically — then embed the recording on your own site with a branded player, DRM access control and per-viewer analytics. Low-latency live streaming is built in, all in one product from €10/month. No per-attendee fees.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

From live to on-demand — everything in the player you already host on

Live, chat, webinar recording, on-demand replays and analytics live in one product, so there's no second tool to wire up and no handoff between live and on-demand.

Go live in the same player your videos already live in

Ultra-low-latency live streaming with in-player chat and Q&A — no separate webinar tool, no second login. Viewers join from a branded watch page or an embed on your own site, and the stream stays stable from ten attendees to tens of thousands.

Every webinar becomes on-demand the moment it ends

The recording is captured automatically and turns into a regular video asset — trim it in the in-browser editor, add chapters, and publish the replay behind a form or a login. No upload step, no re-encoding on your side.

See who actually showed up — and who stayed

Per-viewer analytics show join time, watch-through, and drop-off, broken down by source, country, and device. Pipe the events into your CRM through webhooks to score leads on who watched to the end.

Run the whole webinar lifecycle in one place

Before

Schedule the stream, set up a branded registration and watch page, and decide who gets in — public, password, signed links, or domain restrictions. Customize the player to match your brand before a single viewer arrives.
Live

Ultra-low-latency delivery with in-player chat and Q&A, restream to YouTube or LinkedIn at the same time, and a global CDN that holds up when traffic spikes. Run it from your encoder of choice over RTMP.
After

The replay is ready instantly: AI chapters and subtitles in 90+ languages, gated on-demand access, and engagement analytics per viewer. Turn one live session into an evergreen asset your funnel keeps using.
Before

Schedule the stream, set up a branded registration and watch page, and decide who gets in — public, password, signed links, or domain restrictions. Customize the player to match your brand before a single viewer arrives.

Live

Ultra-low-latency delivery with in-player chat and Q&A, restream to YouTube or LinkedIn at the same time, and a global CDN that holds up when traffic spikes. Run it from your encoder of choice over RTMP.

After

The replay is ready instantly: AI chapters and subtitles in 90+ languages, gated on-demand access, and engagement analytics per viewer. Turn one live session into an evergreen asset your funnel keeps using.

Embed webinar recordings and replays anywhere

Drop the webinar into Webflow, WordPress, your LMS, or a landing page with one copy-paste embed — the same code serves the live stream and then the on-demand replay, no swap-out needed.

Customize the player to match your brand and pipe attendance and engagement events into your CRM through webhooks. API and SDKs included on every plan.

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«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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Paying per attendee or per host for webinars?

Most webinar platforms bill by seats, hosts, or registrants, and meter you the moment an event gets popular. Kinescope does not — you pay for storage and delivery at Pay-as-you-go rates, with unlimited videos and unlimited workspace members on every paid plan from €10/month.

Already running webinars on Zoom, Demio, or a live tool that locks the recording behind an expiring link? Bring the replays over to a fast, branded, ad-free player with full analytics.

Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

An on-demand webinar is a webinar recording your audience can watch any time, instead of only at the scheduled live slot. On Kinescope, every live session is recorded automatically and becomes an on-demand replay the moment it ends — hosted on a branded, ad-free player you embed on your own site.
There's no manual step. The live stream is captured automatically and turns into a normal on-demand video when it ends — trim it in the in-browser editor, add AI chapters and subtitles, then embed or gate the replay behind a form or login. One live session becomes an evergreen asset your funnel keeps using.
No. There are no per-attendee, per-seat, or per-host fees. You pay for storage, bandwidth, and a one-time transcoding fee — the same Pay-as-you-go rates as the rest of your library, from €0.03/GB and dropping as volume grows. A webinar with 50 viewers and one with 50,000 are priced on delivery, not on a headcount tier.
Kinescope delivers low-latency live streaming suitable for interactive webinars — viewers and the in-player chat stay in sync, so Q&A and polls feel live rather than 30 seconds behind. You stream in from OBS, vMix, or any RTMP encoder.
Yes. Every live stream is recorded automatically and becomes a normal on-demand video the moment it ends — no upload, no manual export. Trim it in the in-browser editor, add chapters, and the replay is ready to embed or gate behind a form.
Yes. Replays support the same access controls as the rest of your catalog: signed links, password protection, domain restrictions, and Widevine / FairPlay DRM with dynamic watermarking for paid or confidential sessions.
Import your Zoom recording into Kinescope and host the on-demand replay on a fast, ad-free, branded player with full analytics — instead of leaving it on a Zoom share link that expires. Signed links, password protection and DRM apply to the replay just like the rest of your library.
Delivery runs on a global CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, so concurrency scales with bandwidth rather than a fixed cap. Large events are served the same way as everything else — and the per-GB rate drops automatically as the event drives volume, so a 10× spike does not 10× the bill.

Run your next webinar on Kinescope.

Live, recording, replay and analytics in one player. No card required.

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