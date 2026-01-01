On-demand webinars & replaysauto-recorded, embedded, yours to keep
Turn every live webinar into an on-demand replay automatically — then embed the recording on your own site with a branded player, DRM access control and per-viewer analytics. Low-latency live streaming is built in, all in one product from €10/month. No per-attendee fees.
From live to on-demand — everything in the player you already host on
Live, chat, webinar recording, on-demand replays and analytics live in one product, so there's no second tool to wire up and no handoff between live and on-demand.
Go live in the same player your videos already live in
Ultra-low-latency live streaming with in-player chat and Q&A — no separate webinar tool, no second login. Viewers join from a branded watch page or an embed on your own site, and the stream stays stable from ten attendees to tens of thousands.
Every webinar becomes on-demand the moment it ends
The recording is captured automatically and turns into a regular video asset — trim it in the in-browser editor, add chapters, and publish the replay behind a form or a login. No upload step, no re-encoding on your side.
See who actually showed up — and who stayed
Per-viewer analytics show join time, watch-through, and drop-off, broken down by source, country, and device. Pipe the events into your CRM through webhooks to score leads on who watched to the end.
Run the whole webinar lifecycle in one place
Schedule the stream, set up a branded registration and watch page, and decide who gets in — public, password, signed links, or domain restrictions. Customize the player to match your brand before a single viewer arrives.
Ultra-low-latency delivery with in-player chat and Q&A, restream to YouTube or LinkedIn at the same time, and a global CDN that holds up when traffic spikes. Run it from your encoder of choice over RTMP.
The replay is ready instantly: AI chapters and subtitles in 90+ languages, gated on-demand access, and engagement analytics per viewer. Turn one live session into an evergreen asset your funnel keeps using.
Embed webinar recordings and replays anywhere
Drop the webinar into Webflow, WordPress, your LMS, or a landing page with one copy-paste embed — the same code serves the live stream and then the on-demand replay, no swap-out needed.
Customize the player to match your brand and pipe attendance and engagement events into your CRM through webhooks. API and SDKs included on every plan.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Paying per attendee or per host for webinars?
Most webinar platforms bill by seats, hosts, or registrants, and meter you the moment an event gets popular. Kinescope does not — you pay for storage and delivery at Pay-as-you-go rates, with unlimited videos and unlimited workspace members on every paid plan from €10/month.
Already running webinars on Zoom, Demio, or a live tool that locks the recording behind an expiring link? Bring the replays over to a fast, branded, ad-free player with full analytics.
Moving a library is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We pull everything across, metadata preserved, usually within a week.
FAQ
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Run your next webinar on Kinescope.
Live, recording, replay and analytics in one player. No card required.