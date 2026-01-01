Vimeo's storage and delivery caps are real. So is the Enterprise plan you need just to turn on DRM. None of that lives in Kinescope — storage and bandwidth are unlimited, and DRM is included in every paid plan. For the rest, see the full breakdown.

Coming from YouTube? You gain DRM, a full set of access restrictions, and a branded, ad-free player.

The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. It is usually done in a week or less.