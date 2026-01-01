The videolayer for your SaaS product

API-first player, SDKs for every stack, full white-label, and usage-based pricing that scales with your customers — not your team. From €10/month, without the per-seat markup.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Infrastructure for video, priced like infrastructure

The same API-first toolkit your product team is evaluating on Mux or Cloudflare Stream — with the player, dashboard, white-label, and analytics already included. From €10/month.

Built API-first

Every dashboard action has an API equivalent — upload, transcoding, access control, analytics. Ship video as a real product feature, not an iframe taped to the side of your app.

  • Full REST API plus native SDKs
  • Webhooks for every playback event
  • MCP server for AI assistants on every plan

Looks native in your product

Your customers see your product, never ours. Custom player colors, your logo or none, your domain for delivery.

  • Full white-label on every paid plan
  • Custom delivery domain (videos.yourbrand.com)
  • Per-tenant configs for multi-tenant SaaS

Works with every LMS you already use

Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.

Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.

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Stay in control of your content and your customers' data

Video protection

DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.

Smart Analytics

Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.

Put the money you save on video into better courses.

The full feature set on every plan: DRM, adaptive streaming, analytics, white-label — at pricing that holds at renewal. See what you'd pay at three typical scales and spend more wisely.

Setup
Library
Audience
Storage
Delivery/mo
Kinescope
Vimeo
Small academy
50 hrs
500 students × 4 hrs/mo
350 GB
~5 TB
~€120/mo / ~€1,500/yr
Enterprise, $15,000–$35,000/yr
Mid-sized EdTech
600 hrs
25,000 students × 4 hrs/mo
4.2 TB
~250 TB
~€2,400/mo / ~€29,000/yr
Enterprise, $50,000–$125,000/yr*
University scale
3,000 hrs
100,000 students × 6 hrs/mo
21 TB
~1,500 TB
~€10,000/mo / ~€120,000/yr
Enterprise, 6-figure custom

*Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined). Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).

*Range per Vendr's 2026 database of B2B SaaS contract pricing. Vimeo paid tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap bandwidth at 2 TB/month and don't include DRM — any EdTech setup at real scale lands on Enterprise.

See the math
See the feature comparison
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands.»
Eriky Kunitake
Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500K+ learners)
Read more

The video infrastructure without the Mux or Cloudflare Stream metering

Kinescope ships the full SaaS-grade stack — REST API and SDKs, webhooks, white-label, DRM, signed URLs, multi-tenant branding, and engagement analytics — on every paid plan from €10/month, with unlimited storage and bandwidth and no video count limits.

Migrating from Mux, Cloudflare Stream, or Vimeo? The move is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We pull your library across, preserve metadata, rebuild your SDK auth and webhooks on our side. Usually done in a week or less.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. Our SDKs for Swift, Kotlin, React, React Native, Vue, Flutter, and JavaScript let you render the player as a native component. The player respects your design system and exposes every playback event as a hook, so engagement data flows into your own analytics layer, not a separate dashboard.
Yes. Apply branding per project — separate colors, logos, custom domains, and access rules per tenant. It's fully programmatic, so you can spin up a branded video environment for a new customer in the same API call that creates their account.
Most do. GDPR-compliant from day one (Kinescope B.V., Netherlands), data resident in EEA infrastructure, DRM is Widevine + FairPlay, SAML SSO on the Mega plan, signed URLs scoped to viewer identity, and full audit logs. SOC 2 documentation available on request.
You pay for storage, delivery, and a one-time transcoding fee at upload. Storage and transcoding depend on how much content you host, not how many students you have. Only delivery grows with how much they watch. See the calculator for your numbers, and our take on how onboarding videos reduce churn.
Kinescope B.V. is based in Emmen, the Netherlands, and operates under GDPR. We don't store student personal data — student records live in your LMS, and Kinescope handles the video infrastructure behind them. The data Kinescope does hold (video files, aggregate playback analytics) stays within EEA infrastructure. Full details in our Privacy Policy.

See what video can do for your courses.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

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