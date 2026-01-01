The videolayer for your SaaS product
API-first player, SDKs for every stack, full white-label, and usage-based pricing that scales with your customers — not your team. From €10/month, without the per-seat markup.
Infrastructure for video, priced like infrastructure
The same API-first toolkit your product team is evaluating on Mux or Cloudflare Stream — with the player, dashboard, white-label, and analytics already included. From €10/month.
Built API-first
Every dashboard action has an API equivalent — upload, transcoding, access control, analytics. Ship video as a real product feature, not an iframe taped to the side of your app.
- Full REST API plus native SDKs
- Webhooks for every playback event
- MCP server for AI assistants on every plan
Looks native in your product
Your customers see your product, never ours. Custom player colors, your logo or none, your domain for delivery.
- Full white-label on every paid plan
- Custom delivery domain (videos.yourbrand.com)
- Per-tenant configs for multi-tenant SaaS
Works with every LMS you already use
Kinescope fits smoothly into your existing tools — no need to rebuild or switch platforms. Works with Udemy, Canvas, Moodle, iSpring, Teachable, Webflow, WordPress, or any custom LMS via our public API.
Moving from Vimeo, Mux, or YouTube? We'll pull your library over, preserve metadata and folder structure for free on the Super plan. Most migrations complete within a week.
Stay in control of your content and your customers' data
Video protection
DRM encryption (Widevine + FairPlay) keeps videos playable only in authorized sessions. Stack more on top: dynamic watermarks burn the student's ID into every frame, passwords and one-time codes gate entry, and email allowlists limit access to a specific cohort.
Smart Analytics
Per-lesson engagement, drop-off points, watch-through rates so you can see which module loses students, which lesson gets rewatched, who is stuck and where. Plug analytics into your LMS or pull via API.
Put the money you save on video into better courses.
The full feature set on every plan: DRM, adaptive streaming, analytics, white-label — at pricing that holds at renewal. See what you'd pay at three typical scales and spend more wisely.
*Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined). Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).
*Range per Vendr's 2026 database of B2B SaaS contract pricing. Vimeo paid tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap bandwidth at 2 TB/month and don't include DRM — any EdTech setup at real scale lands on Enterprise.
The video infrastructure without the Mux or Cloudflare Stream metering
Migrating from Mux, Cloudflare Stream, or Vimeo? The move is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We pull your library across, preserve metadata, rebuild your SDK auth and webhooks on our side. Usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
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See what video can do for your courses.
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