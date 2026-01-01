Videothat earns its keep in the funnel
A branded ad-free player, page-level analytics, in-player CTAs, and AI library management — all essential video marketing tools in one product, from €10/month.
Get more from every video
Kinescope's built-in tools make every upload pay for itself with deep analytics, engaging palyer, and AI library tools.
See what really engages
Per-page analytics show where your video plays, who's watching, and which pages or sources drive the most engagement. Drop-off points and watch-through rates broken down by referrer, country, and device.
Convert viewers in the player
End-of-video CTAs send viewers to a landing page, signup form, or whatever action comes next. Annotations and chapters keep viewers engaged inside the player itself.
Manage everything with AI
MCP-capable assistants like Claude or Cursor connect straight to your Kinescope library, so your team can search videos, pull engagement reports, and bulk-update titles or descriptions — all from a chat window. Included on every plan, even Free.
Plug Kinescope into the stack you already use
Drop video into Webflow, WordPress, Squarespace, Notion, HubSpot landing pages — you name it. One copy-paste embed code, no developer required. We have API and SDKs, though.
Customize the player to look like part of your brand and pipe engagement events into your CRM through webhooks.
One video solution for every step of the funnel
SEO- and AI-ready embed codes, auto-generated subtitles (90+ languages), branded player and watch pages for direct-link first impressions.
AI-generated timestamps and descriptions, multi-language player UI, live streaming with in-player chat for webinars and Q&As (with automatic recordings for on-demand replays), and playlists for related content.
Interactive CTA banners on the video timeline, end-of-video CTA buttons, in-player lead-capture forms, white-label watch pages with your clickable logo.
Project organization with workspace permissions, in-browser video editor for quick updates, plus DRM and access controls for customer-only content.
Don't overpay just to host marketing video
Three scenarios calculated openly, and what Wistia and Vimeo charge for the same volume.
*Viewing = monthly views × ~90 sec average watch (typical for marketing video). Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined).
Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).
** Pricing estimate according to Vendr's 2026 B2B SaaS contract pricing database.
See live tiers at wistia.com/pricing, vimeo.com/upgrade-plan.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Need video marketing tools but not the price that goes with them?
Wistia's 250-video Business cap is real, so is the +$250/mo Automation Suite just to wire up HubSpot or Marketo. None of that lives in Kinescope — unlimited videos, unlimited workspace members, and webhooks to your CRM on every paid plan from €10/month.
Coming from Vidyard, Vimeo or some other platform? You gain per-GB pricing, no per-user fees or no Enterprise upgrade just for branded watch pages or CRM integrations.
The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. All usually done in a week or less.
FAQ
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Move your funnel forward with video.
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