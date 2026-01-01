Videothat earns its keep in the funnel

A branded ad-free player, page-level analytics, in-player CTAs, and AI library management — all essential video marketing tools in one product, from €10/month.

Start for free
Book a demo

Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Get more from every video

Kinescope's built-in tools make every upload pay for itself with deep analytics, engaging palyer, and AI library tools.

See what really engages

Per-page analytics show where your video plays, who's watching, and which pages or sources drive the most engagement. Drop-off points and watch-through rates broken down by referrer, country, and device.

Convert viewers in the player

End-of-video CTAs send viewers to a landing page, signup form, or whatever action comes next. Annotations and chapters keep viewers engaged inside the player itself.

Manage everything with AI

MCP-capable assistants like Claude or Cursor connect straight to your Kinescope library, so your team can search videos, pull engagement reports, and bulk-update titles or descriptions — all from a chat window. Included on every plan, even Free.

Plug Kinescope into the stack you already use

Drop video into Webflow, WordPress, Squarespace, Notion, HubSpot landing pages — you name it. One copy-paste embed code, no developer required. We have API and SDKs, though.

Customize the player to look like part of your brand and pipe engagement events into your CRM through webhooks.

Start for free
Book a demo

One video solution for every step of the funnel

Awareness

SEO- and AI-ready embed codes, auto-generated subtitles (90+ languages), branded player and watch pages for direct-link first impressions.
Consideration

AI-generated timestamps and descriptions, multi-language player UI, live streaming with in-player chat for webinars and Q&As (with automatic recordings for on-demand replays), and playlists for related content.
Conversion

Interactive CTA banners on the video timeline, end-of-video CTA buttons, in-player lead-capture forms, white-label watch pages with your clickable logo.
Loyalty

Project organization with workspace permissions, in-browser video editor for quick updates, plus DRM and access controls for customer-only content.
Awareness

SEO- and AI-ready embed codes, auto-generated subtitles (90+ languages), branded player and watch pages for direct-link first impressions.

Consideration

AI-generated timestamps and descriptions, multi-language player UI, live streaming with in-player chat for webinars and Q&As (with automatic recordings for on-demand replays), and playlists for related content.

Conversion

Interactive CTA banners on the video timeline, end-of-video CTA buttons, in-player lead-capture forms, white-label watch pages with your clickable logo.

Loyalty

Project organization with workspace permissions, in-browser video editor for quick updates, plus DRM and access controls for customer-only content.

Don't overpay just to host marketing video

Three scenarios calculated openly, and what Wistia and Vimeo charge for the same volume.

The workload
Library
Viewing
Storage
Delivery / month
The bill

*Viewing = monthly views × ~90 sec average watch (typical for marketing video). Storage = library hours × 7 GB/hr (average weight of the original file plus all resolutions combined).
Delivery = viewing hours × 2.5 GB/hr (average file size streamed to one viewer, adapted to their connection).

** Pricing estimate according to Vendr's 2026 B2B SaaS contract pricing database.
See live tiers at wistia.com/pricing, vimeo.com/upgrade-plan.

See the math
See the feature comparison

«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
Read more

Need video marketing tools but not the price that goes with them?

Wistia's 250-video Business cap is real, so is the +$250/mo Automation Suite just to wire up HubSpot or Marketo. None of that lives in Kinescope — unlimited videos, unlimited workspace members, and webhooks to your CRM on every paid plan from €10/month.

Coming from Vidyard, Vimeo or some other platform? You gain per-GB pricing, no per-user fees or no Enterprise upgrade just for branded watch pages or CRM integrations.

The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. All usually done in a week or less.

Request migration
Book a demo

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Through webhooks and our REST API we send video events (play, drop-off, lead-form submission) to your CRM as they happen, JSON payloads ready to map to your fields. There's no native plug-and-play connector; setup takes a couple of hours through Zapier, n8n, or one developer. Wistia bundles native integrations into the Automation Suite (+$250/mo); Kinescope keeps the integration layer open even on the free plan.
There is no dedicated A/B-testing dashboard, but the data is there. Embed two video IDs on two variants of the same page, route traffic with your A/B tool (Optimizely, VWO, Google Optimize), and Kinescope's per-page analytics show watch-through, drop-off, and CTA clicks for each variant. Compare in your analytics layer. Works for thumbnails, lengths, or completely different creative.
Kinescope makes no renewal surprises. You pay for storage, bandwidth, and processing at our public Pay-as-you-go rates. If those rates ever change, you'll hear about it well in advance, with room to decide. On the Mega plan, larger commitments come with progressive volume discounts scoped to your contract.
Your per-GB rate drops automatically as volume goes up — €0.03 at 0-1 TB/month, €0.02 at 1-6 TB, €0.015 at 6-21 TB, €0.01 at 21-51 TB, custom rates beyond. A campaign that 10×'s monthly views won't 10× your bill: the marginal GB gets cheaper, and there's no contract renegotiation or upgrade tier.
No. The Super plan has unlimited videos and unlimited workspace members. You pay for storage, delivery, and a one-time transcoding fee at upload. By comparison: Wistia Business caps at 250 GB and 3 users, Vimeo Advanced at 7 TB and 10 users.
Share read access (API token or exported archive) to your current platform. We pull videos over, transcode on our side, preserve metadata and folder structure. Typical libraries complete within a week. Assisted migration is free on the Super and Mega plans. For larger libraries or custom pipelines, we scope first, then suggest the plan and timeline.

Move your funnel forward with video.

Try everything Kinescope has to offer. No card required.

Start for free
Book a demo
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.