Wistia's 250-video Business cap is real, so is the +$250/mo Automation Suite just to wire up HubSpot or Marketo. None of that lives in Kinescope — unlimited videos, unlimited workspace members, and webhooks to your CRM on every paid plan from €10/month.

Coming from Vidyard, Vimeo or some other platform? You gain per-GB pricing, no per-user fees or no Enterprise upgrade just for branded watch pages or CRM integrations.

The move itself is on us — free on the Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across (all metadata preserved) and set you up on our side. All usually done in a week or less.