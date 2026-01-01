Privatevideo hosting for business

Keep every video off public search and visible only to the people you approve — encrypted, access-controlled, and nothing like an unlisted YouTube link.

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Trusted by more than 6,000 clients in 48 countries and counting

Everything that keeps a video private

Off public search, encrypted, access-controlled and watermarked — included from €10/month, no enterprise contract.
Off public search by default

Nothing you upload is discoverable. No public URL, no recommendations, no "up next" — a video exists only where you embed it, and only for the viewers you let in. The opposite of an unlisted YouTube link.
Encrypted, not just hidden

Every upload is encrypted in storage and in transit. Switch on DRM (Widevine + FairPlay) and the file itself is encrypted at every resolution, so a download attempt returns unusable ciphertext instead of your video.
You decide who gets in

Gate each video by expiring signed link, approved domain, per-viewer access, a password, a one-time code, or your own SSO. The rules stack in any combination, so access matches how private the content needs to be.
Traceable if it ever leaks

Dynamic watermarks burn each viewer's name, email, or ID into every frame. If a recording ever surfaces, it points straight back to the person who shared it — a deterrent no hidden link can offer.
Off public search by default

Nothing you upload is discoverable. No public URL, no recommendations, no "up next" — a video exists only where you embed it, and only for the viewers you let in. The opposite of an unlisted YouTube link.

Encrypted, not just hidden

Every upload is encrypted in storage and in transit. Switch on DRM (Widevine + FairPlay) and the file itself is encrypted at every resolution, so a download attempt returns unusable ciphertext instead of your video.

You decide who gets in

Gate each video by expiring signed link, approved domain, per-viewer access, a password, a one-time code, or your own SSO. The rules stack in any combination, so access matches how private the content needs to be.

Traceable if it ever leaks

Dynamic watermarks burn each viewer's name, email, or ID into every frame. If a recording ever surfaces, it points straight back to the person who shared it — a deterrent no hidden link can offer.

Private access through your own login

Private shouldn't mean a second login for your viewers. When someone presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads — so the access decision stays in the system you already run, and the viewer never leaves your site.

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Every way to control who watches

Stack access rules in any combination that fits how private the content needs to be.

Lock the perimeter

Control which sites can host the player.

  • Domain restrictions for embedded playback.
  • Wildcard subdomain support (*.yourcompany.com).
  • Block embedding entirely for direct-link-only delivery.
  • Private-link override to bypass restrictions for one-off sharing.

Hand out the keys

Pick how each viewer identifies themselves before the player loads.

  • Auto-generated per viewer links.
  • Password set per video.
  • One-time codes with session limits and expiry.
  • Access by approved email domains.
  • SSO (SAML) on the Mega plan.

Private hosting vs an unlisted link

An unlisted link only hides a video from search — it does nothing to control who watches, re-shares or downloads it. Here is what changes when the hosting is actually private.

Access control
You approve viewers
Anyone with the link
Encrypted file (DRM)
Included (Super+)
Not offered
Expiring links
Yes
Never expire
Domain lock
Yes
Embeds anywhere
Revoke a viewer
Per-viewer + watermark
Not possible
Dynamic watermark
Yes
Not offered
Ad-free player
Yes
Branded + recs
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See the full YouTube comparison

«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»

Eriky Kunitake, Head of Business & Operations, Ada (500,000+ learners · moved from Mux to Kinescope)
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Outgrew YouTube 'unlisted' and Vimeo privacy tiers?

An unlisted YouTube link is not private: the URL is shareable, the file is downloadable, and you can't revoke one viewer. Vimeo keeps real privacy — domain locks, DRM — behind its higher tiers. Kinescope gives you the full set from €10/month, with unlimited storage and bandwidth. See the full breakdown.

Coming from a free service? You gain encrypted delivery, a complete set of access controls, and a branded, ad-free player with no recommendations attached.

The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across with all metadata preserved and set you up on our side, usually in a week or less.

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Private video hosting keeps your videos off public search and plays them only for people you approve. Instead of a public page like YouTube, the video lives behind encrypted storage, signed links and access rules. On Kinescope every upload is private by default — you choose exactly who can watch.
Upload it to a platform built for access control rather than reach. On Kinescope you embed the video where you need it and gate playback by approved domain, expiring signed link, password, one-time code or SSO — and can add DRM so the file stays encrypted even if a link leaks.
Not really. An unlisted link is just hard to guess — anyone who gets it can watch, re-share it or download the file, and there is no way to revoke access for one viewer. Private video hosting replaces the guessable link with real controls: expiring signed URLs, domain locks, per-viewer access and DRM.
The best private video host pairs encryption and DRM with granular access controls, a branded ad-free player and honest pricing — not just an 'unlisted' toggle. Kinescope bundles DRM, signed links and domain locks with unlimited storage and bandwidth from €10/month — no enterprise tier required.
Free tiers usually trade privacy for cost: ads, public discovery, weak access control and no DRM. For anything confidential — courses, internal training, client work — you want encrypted delivery and per-viewer access. Kinescope has a free plan for testing, and full private hosting with DRM on paid plans from €10/month.
Private hosting is the whole picture: keeping videos off public search and controlling who can open them. DRM is one layer inside it — encryption that stops the file being downloaded or ripped once playback starts. Kinescope gives you both, plus signed links, domain locks and watermarks, in one place.

Give your videos a private home

Encrypted, access-controlled and ad-free — from €10/month. No card required.

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