An unlisted YouTube link is not private: the URL is shareable, the file is downloadable, and you can't revoke one viewer. Vimeo keeps real privacy — domain locks, DRM — behind its higher tiers. Kinescope gives you the full set from €10/month, with unlimited storage and bandwidth. See the full breakdown.

Coming from a free service? You gain encrypted delivery, a complete set of access controls, and a branded, ad-free player with no recommendations attached.

The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across with all metadata preserved and set you up on our side, usually in a week or less.