Privatevideo hosting for business
Keep every video off public search and visible only to the people you approve — encrypted, access-controlled, and nothing like an unlisted YouTube link.
Everything that keeps a video private
Nothing you upload is discoverable. No public URL, no recommendations, no "up next" — a video exists only where you embed it, and only for the viewers you let in. The opposite of an unlisted YouTube link.
Every upload is encrypted in storage and in transit. Switch on DRM (Widevine + FairPlay) and the file itself is encrypted at every resolution, so a download attempt returns unusable ciphertext instead of your video.
Gate each video by expiring signed link, approved domain, per-viewer access, a password, a one-time code, or your own SSO. The rules stack in any combination, so access matches how private the content needs to be.
Dynamic watermarks burn each viewer's name, email, or ID into every frame. If a recording ever surfaces, it points straight back to the person who shared it — a deterrent no hidden link can offer.
Private access through your own login
Private shouldn't mean a second login for your viewers. When someone presses play, Kinescope passes their identifier to your server and your rules decide whether the video loads — so the access decision stays in the system you already run, and the viewer never leaves your site.
Every way to control who watches
Stack access rules in any combination that fits how private the content needs to be.
Lock the perimeter
Control which sites can host the player.
- Domain restrictions for embedded playback.
- Wildcard subdomain support (*.yourcompany.com).
- Block embedding entirely for direct-link-only delivery.
- Private-link override to bypass restrictions for one-off sharing.
Hand out the keys
Pick how each viewer identifies themselves before the player loads.
- Auto-generated per viewer links.
- Password set per video.
- One-time codes with session limits and expiry.
- Access by approved email domains.
- SSO (SAML) on the Mega plan.
Private hosting vs an unlisted link
An unlisted link only hides a video from search — it does nothing to control who watches, re-shares or downloads it. Here is what changes when the hosting is actually private.
«Kinescope's affordable, scalable, and accessible video solution has been a game-changer, empowering us to deliver world-class education to hundreds of thousands»
Outgrew YouTube 'unlisted' and Vimeo privacy tiers?
An unlisted YouTube link is not private: the URL is shareable, the file is downloadable, and you can't revoke one viewer. Vimeo keeps real privacy — domain locks, DRM — behind its higher tiers. Kinescope gives you the full set from €10/month, with unlimited storage and bandwidth. See the full breakdown.
Coming from a free service? You gain encrypted delivery, a complete set of access controls, and a branded, ad-free player with no recommendations attached.
The move itself is on us — free on Super and Mega plans. We'll pull your library across with all metadata preserved and set you up on our side, usually in a week or less.
FAQ
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Give your videos a private home
Encrypted, access-controlled and ad-free — from €10/month. No card required.