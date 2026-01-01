Honest pricing for all things video
Free
Super
Mega
Pay as you go
Pay only for what you use. Available on the Super plan.
CDN traffic
Traffic (GB)
Price per GB (€)
0–1,000
0.03
1,000–6,000
0.02
6,000–21,000
0.015
21,000–51,000
0.01
> 51
Custom
Storage
Volume (GB)
Price per GB (€)
0–1,000
0.03
1,000–21,000
0.02
> 21
Custom
Video processing
Video duration (min)
Price per min (€)
0–60,000
0.01
> 60,000
Custom
Billing with no surprises
Storage, traffic, processing — here's the math behind each.
Video storage based on file size
This is the most straightforward rate. If your source file is 1 GB, storage costs less than €0.06 per month: €0.03 to store the original (optional) and around €0.03 for renditions. The more you store, the cheaper it gets.
CDN traffic based on amount of views
Estimating traffic can be tricky without exact numbers. It costs less than €0.20 for 1,000 minutes of playback per month. The more views you have, the cheaper it gets. We don't do renewals that add zeros to your bill. If we ever revisit billing, you'll hear well in advance — with room to decide.
Video processing based on duration
When you upload a video, it's processed once and converted into multiple renditions (1080p, 720p, 480p, etc.). The longer the video, the higher the cost. For example, processing a 10-minute video costs just €0.1. This is a one-time fee charged at upload. Migrating videos from another service is free.
Estimate your monthly bill
Here's how it compares
Say you run an online course catalog, a paid video subscription, or a corporate content library — somewhere around 200 hours of video and 2,000 active users watching a couple of hours a month. Your content is paid (or under NDA), so DRM is part of the setup.
How we keep the rate where it is
There's no trade-off, just two infrastructure decisions that make all the difference.
Infrastructure we own end to end
Servers, our own CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, encoder, player — built in-house. Each upload becomes a ladder of resolutions, and the player delivers the smallest one that still looks right to the viewer. That means less data for the same quality, with third-party margins cut out of the bill.
Shared costs by design
The same infrastructure runs every account, instead of a dedicated slice per customer. Fixed costs spread across the whole userbase, so per-GB rates can tier down as volume grows: traffic from €0.03 to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03 to €0.02/GB.
High volume or unique business model?
Get a custom quote and see how Kinescope adapts to your needs and setup.
Pay for infrastructure. Get the whole video stack
Everything you need is already on the Super plan.
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.
See the extended comparison: Kinescope vs Vimeo.
Prefer to do it yourself? Pre-built integrations (Zoom, YouTube) and a public REST API cover the standard flows.