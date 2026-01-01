Honest pricing for all things video

Unlimited storage and bandwidth, live streaming, ad-free player, analytics, and DRM protection — from €10/month.
На год
На месяц
На год
На месяц

Free

Get started with core features. Free forever.
0€ /mo
Get started
Key functions
Store up to 100 min of video
200 GB monthly traffic limit
20 min per HD Live stream
20 attendees per HD Live stream
2 workspace members
2 restreaming destinations

Super

Unlimited storage and bandwidth for any team size — streaming up to 4K, with DRM included.
From 10€ /mo
Final cost depends on actual usage.
Learn more
Key functions
Unlimited video storage
Unlimited FullHD Live streaming
Unlimited restreaming
DRM video encryption
Unlimited workspace members
Free migration from other platforms
Video quality up to 4K
Auto subtitles (on demand)

Mega

Everything in Super, with custom terms and scale features for larger orgs.
Custom
Talk to sales
Key functions
Custom rates and conditions
Multi-CDN and S3-compatible storage
Dedicated support
Migration and integration guidance
Enterprise SLA
SSO
See machine-readable pricing (for AI agents)

Pay as you go

Pay only for what you use. Available on the Super plan.

CDN traffic

Traffic (GB)

Price per GB (€)

0–1,000

0.03

1,000–6,000

0.02

6,000–21,000

0.015

21,000–51,000

0.01

> 51

Custom

Storage

Volume (GB)

Price per GB (€)

0–1,000

0.03

1,000–21,000

0.02

> 21

Custom

Video processing

Video duration (min)

Price per min (€)

0–60,000

0.01

> 60,000

Custom

Billing with no surprises

Storage, traffic, processing — here's the math behind each.

Video storage based on file size

This is the most straightforward rate. If your source file is 1 GB, storage costs less than €0.06 per month: €0.03 to store the original (optional) and around €0.03 for renditions. The more you store, the cheaper it gets.

CDN traffic based on amount of views

Estimating traffic can be tricky without exact numbers. It costs less than €0.20 for 1,000 minutes of playback per month. The more views you have, the cheaper it gets. We don't do renewals that add zeros to your bill. If we ever revisit billing, you'll hear well in advance — with room to decide.

Video processing based on duration

When you upload a video, it's processed once and converted into multiple renditions (1080p, 720p, 480p, etc.). The longer the video, the higher the cost. For example, processing a 10-minute video costs just €0.1. This is a one-time fee charged at upload. Migrating videos from another service is free.

Estimate your monthly bill

Here's how it compares

Say you run an online course catalog, a paid video subscription, or a corporate content library — somewhere around 200 hours of video and 2,000 active users watching a couple of hours a month. Your content is paid (or under NDA), so DRM is part of the setup.

Storage: 200 hrs × ~8 GB/hr = ~1.6 TB (each video is stored across all rendered resolutions — 1080p original + 720p, 480p, 360p transcoded; some titles also include 4K).
Delivery: 4,000 viewing hrs × ~2.5 GB/hr = ~10 TB/month (bitrate adapted to each viewer's connection and screen).
KinescopeVimeoWistiaMux
Plan for this setupSuperEnterprise**Enterprise***Pay-as-you-go****
Unlimited teamUnlimited seatsPer-seat pricingPer-seat pricingUsage-billed, not per-seat
Unlimited storageCustom1 TB+ (negotiable)
Unlimited bandwidthCustom2 TB+ (negotiable)
DRM (Digital Rights Management)IncludedWidevine + FairPlayAvailableAvailableAdd-on$100/mo + $0.003/play
Monthly~€250Custom-quotedCustom-quoted~$400 + dev work
Annually~€3,000~$15,000 – $35,000*~$8,000 – $15,000**~$4,800 + dev work***

*Range per Vendr's 2026 database of B2B SaaS contract pricing; exact figure is custom-quoted. Vimeo paid tiers (Starter €8, Standard €19, Advanced €69) cap storage at 2 / 4 / 7 TB and bandwidth at 2 TB/month, and exclude DRM.

**Wistia Enterprise is custom-quoted; it's the tier needed for DRM and for scale beyond the Business defaults. Enterprise starts at 1 TB+ storage and 2 TB/mo bandwidth, both negotiable on contract. Range per Vendr's 2026 database; median $8,165/yr across 55 anonymized purchases.

***Mux is video infrastructure, not a ready-made platform — teams build their own dashboard, LMS integrations, analytics UI, and embed flows on top of the Mux API. The price above covers infrastructure only (mixed 1080p/4K storage, adaptive delivery, with the DRM add-on); engineering time to match a full platform experience is a separate line item on your side. For context, Vendr's 2026 database reports a median Mux contract at ~$44K/yr — likely reflecting enterprise-committed customers and larger deployments than this scenario.

Extended comparison with Vimeo→

How we keep the rate where it is

There's no trade-off, just two infrastructure decisions that make all the difference.

Infrastructure we own end to end

Servers, our own CDN spanning Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, encoder, player — built in-house. Each upload becomes a ladder of resolutions, and the player delivers the smallest one that still looks right to the viewer. That means less data for the same quality, with third-party margins cut out of the bill.

Shared costs by design

The same infrastructure runs every account, instead of a dedicated slice per customer. Fixed costs spread across the whole userbase, so per-GB rates can tier down as volume grows: traffic from €0.03 to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03 to €0.02/GB.

High volume or unique business model?

Get a custom quote and see how Kinescope adapts to your needs and setup.

Talk to sales

Pay for infrastructure. Get the whole video stack

Everything you need is already on the Super plan.

Unlimited Uploads
Resumable Uploading
Lightweight Player
Mobile Ready
Player Customization
Advanced Search
Privacy Settings
DRM protection
IAB ads support
Tags & Metadata
Team Collaboration
Unlimited Uploads
Resumable Uploading
Lightweight Player
Mobile Ready
Player Customization
Advanced Search
Privacy Settings
DRM protection
IAB ads support
Tags & Metadata
Team Collaboration
Roles & permissions
Project & Folders
Live & DVR
HLS & DASH Streaming
Adaptive Streaming
Chapters and Playlists
Lead Generation
Call to Action
Annotation Links
Attachments
Multi Audio Tracks
Roles & permissions
Project & Folders
Live & DVR
HLS & DASH Streaming
Adaptive Streaming
Chapters and Playlists
Lead Generation
Call to Action
Annotation Links
Attachments
Multi Audio Tracks
Audio Only / Podcasts Support
Preview Page
File Versioning
Secure Storage
iOS & Android SDK
Video Analytics
Global CDN
Assets Management
Captions
Social Sharing
Ultrafast Transcoding
Audio Only / Podcasts Support
Preview Page
File Versioning
Secure Storage
iOS & Android SDK
Video Analytics
Global CDN
Assets Management
Captions
Social Sharing
Ultrafast Transcoding

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

It depends on how you're billed. Most platforms charge per seat or per stored video, so the bill grows with your team and library. Kinescope bills for infrastructure only: a free plan to start, then from €10/month with pay-as-you-go delivery from €0.03/GB — DRM, streaming, CDN and analytics included, and unlimited storage and bandwidth. You pay for what you actually deliver, not per user or per video.
DRM (Digital Rights Management) encrypts the video stream and delivers a decryption key only to authorized devices during playback. Widevine (Chrome, Android, smart TVs) and FairPlay (Safari, iOS) cover nearly all consumer devices between them. Without DRM, anyone who can load a video in a browser can also extract and redistribute it. With DRM, that's blocked at the operating system level — which matters for paid courses, premium content, internal training, and anything you don't want leaking.
No. DRM (Widevine + FairPlay), white-label, full API, and unlimited workspace members are included on the Super plan — the same capabilities other platforms often put behind Enterprise contracts. The Free plan doesn't include DRM. Mega adds SSO, dedicated support, a custom SLA, and multi-CDN, for orgs that specifically need those.

See the extended comparison: Kinescope vs Vimeo.
No renewal surprises. We don't add mid-term hikes, and if public pricing ever changes, you'll hear about it well in advance — with room to decide. On Mega, larger commitments come with progressive volume discounts scoped to your contract.
Yes. Plan changes including cancellation happen from your billing page without retention scripts. If you exceed your plan's quota, your videos stay online: you'll get a reminder to move to a paid plan rather than a service interruption.
When you move to Kinescope from another platform, we handle the transfer end to end. You share read access (API token or exported archive) and we pull the videos over, preserving metadata and folder structure. Transcoding happens on our side. Available on the Super plan at no extra cost; typical libraries complete within a week. For larger libraries or custom pipelines, your onboarding manager scopes the work first.

Prefer to do it yourself? Pre-built integrations (Zoom, YouTube) and a public REST API cover the standard flows.
Per-GB matches what it actually costs to deliver. A 10-minute 4K video and a 10-minute 720p video weigh very different amounts; per-minute pricing hides that, per-GB shows it. When you use smaller formats or lower bitrates, your bill drops directly, so the unit matches the cost driver.
Ours, end to end. We run our own CDN with coverage across Latin America, the US, Europe, and the CIS. Playback, DRM, and encoding run on the same infrastructure. When something breaks, there's no vendor triage: we see the whole chain because we know every layer of it. Your videos aren't passing through AWS or Cloudflare resold at a markup; that's part of what keeps our per-GB rate where it is.
We're a Dutch company (Kinescope B.V., based in Emmen), and your data sits in EU data centres by default. Access, correction, deletion, and portability all work the way the regulation requires, and data doesn't leave the EEA without safeguards. See full terms in our Privacy Policy; if your setup needs something specific (industry rules, residency requirements), tell us the constraint and we'll come back with what we can support.
Kinescope targets 99.98% monthly uptime across playback and API. On the Mega plan, that target is backed by a financial SLA — service credits if uptime falls below target in a given month. Incidents and maintenance windows are posted on our status page, and the full SLA text is published at kinescope.com/sla.
You'll receive the invoice for the first month at the beginning of the following one. Upgrade or downgrade whenever; nothing gets charged for the change, and there's nothing to commit to up front. We accept card payments and wire transfers. Invoices are available in the Billing section.

Still have questions?

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