Billing with no surprises

Storage, traffic, processing — here's the math behind each.

Video storage based on file size

This is the most straightforward rate. If your source file is 1 GB, storage costs less than €0.06 per month: €0.03 to store the original (optional) and around €0.03 for renditions. The more you store, the cheaper it gets.

CDN traffic based on amount of views

Estimating traffic can be tricky without exact numbers. It costs less than €0.20 for 1,000 minutes of playback per month. The more views you have, the cheaper it gets. We don't do renewals that add zeros to your bill. If we ever revisit billing, you'll hear well in advance — with room to decide.

Video processing based on duration

When you upload a video, it's processed once and converted into multiple renditions (1080p, 720p, 480p, etc.). The longer the video, the higher the cost. For example, processing a 10-minute video costs just €0.1. This is a one-time fee charged at upload. Migrating videos from another service is free.