On our website (s) we use (functional, analytical, and tracking) cookies that are stored by your browser on your device, for example your computer, tablet, or telephone.

Cookies are text files that are stored in your browsers to keep track of data. Information is stored in these cookies (such as the settings of your computer and preferences indicated by you) to facilitate a subsequent visit to our website. Thanks to cookies, we can remember valuable information and facilitate your use of the Kinescope website (s). This information does not contain name or address details or other personal details. A cookie typically contains the name of the domain from which the cookie originated, the ‘lifespan’ of the cookie and a randomly generated unique value.

You can set your browser so that you do not receive cookies during your visit to our website. In that case, however, you may not be able to use all the features of our website or that you will not have access to parts of our website. Kinescope does not use special software or cookies to determine the identity or behaviour of the individual visitor.

Only with your consent will Kinescope place non-essential cookies on your computer. We can use these cookies to keep track of which pages you visit and in the context of showing personalized advertisements and remarketing.

For the cookies that third parties place for advertising purposes, we would like to refer you to the privacy statements on the websites of these parties. Because these statements can change regularly, we recommend that you consult these privacy and cookie statements regularly.