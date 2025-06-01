By agreeing to the terms of this Agreement you understand and acknowledge that:

6.1 The provisions of consumer protection legislation are not applicable to the parties' relations on the provision of the Service on a free-of-charge basis.

6.2 The Service is provided for information purposes on an "as is" basis, which does not create any warranty that the Service will meet your requirements; the Service will be uninterrupted, timely, secure, and error-free; the results that may be obtained from the Service will be accurate and reliable; the quality of any product, service, information, and Content obtained through the Service will meet your expectations; any errors in the Content and/or software are excluded.

6.3 Any information and/or materials (including any instructions or guidelines for use, etc.), which you access through the Service, you use at your own risk and are solely responsible for the consequences of their use, including any harm or damage that may result to you or any third party.

6.4 As the Service is at the stage of constant addition and updating of new functionalities, the form and nature of the services provided may change from time to time without prior notice to you. The Copyright Holder may, at its sole discretion, discontinue (temporarily or permanently) the Services (or any features within the Services) to all Users in general or to you in particular, without prior notice to you.

6.5 The Owner of the Right has no relation to the Content presented by the Users in the Service and/or distributed using the Service, and does not verify the content, authenticity and security of the Content or its components, as well as their compliance with the requirements of the applicable law, and the availability of the necessary rights to distribute and/or use them. The person who created the Content and/or added it in the Licensor's Service is solely responsible for its content, and for its compliance with the requirements of applicable law.

6.6 Users are not allowed to use the Service for:

- Distribution of pornographic materials, as well as materials associated with the promotion of pornography and child erotica, advertising of intimate services;

- Dissemination of any other prohibited information, including extremist materials, materials that violate copyright, as well as those that infringe human rights and freedoms on the basis of race or ethnic origin, religion, language, and gender, incite to commit acts of violence against persons or to inhuman treatment of animals, calling for the commission of other unlawful acts, including those that explain the manufacture and use of weapons, drugs and their precursors, etc;

- Disseminating false information defaming the honour, dignity, or business reputation of third parties.

- Committing other illegal actions, including obtaining unauthorized access to confidential information, its distribution, illegal access to computer information, use and distribution of malicious computer programs, violation of rules of operation of means of storage, processing or transmission of computer information and information and telecommunications networks, organization of gambling, lotteries, and other promotional activities in violation of applicable law.

6.7 In the case of any violation of your rights and/or interests in relation to the provision of the Service, you must inform the Licensor of the violation. This requires a written notice to the Licensor detailing the circumstances of the violation of your rights and/or interests.

6.8 The Users shall be responsible for any breach of the obligations set forth in this Agreement and/or the applicable law, and for all the consequences of such breaches (including any loss or damage which the Licensor or any other third parties may incur).

6.9. In the event of any third party claims against you regarding your violation of any proprietary and/or personal non-property rights of third parties, or prohibitions or restrictions imposed by law, you shall at the request of the Licensor be officially identified, providing the Licensor with a notarized undertaking to settle such claims by your own means and at your own expense, and provide your passport information.

6.10. In case of repeated or gross violations of the terms of this Agreement, including the binding documents specified herein, and/or the requirements of the law, the Licensor reserves the right to block the User's access to the Service, or otherwise restrict (terminate) the provision of services to the User using the Service.

6.11. In the case of bringing the Licensor to responsibility or imposing penalties on the Licensor in relation to the infringement of the rights and/or interests of the third parties, as well as prohibitions or restrictions imposed by the law, you must compensate the losses of the Licensor in full.

6.12. The Licensor shall be exempted from any liability in connection with the breach committed by the User, and the damage or loss caused to the User in the circumstances specified above.

6.13. In any circumstances the liability of the Licensor is limited to 100 (hundred) euros, and is imposed on the Licensor only if it is at fault.