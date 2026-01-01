In this article After reading, you'll understand: What latency is and why it matters for live

What latency is and why it matters for live The latency tiers, from standard HLS to sub-second

The latency tiers, from standard HLS to sub-second What adds delay, and the trade-off with stability

What adds delay, and the trade-off with stability When you actually need low latency

What is latency?

Latency is the delay between a moment happening in front of the camera and a viewer seeing it on screen. In a live stream, it's the gap between real time and playback — measured in seconds.

For on-demand video it barely matters; a VoD file is already complete, so there's nothing to be "behind". For live it can make or break the experience: if viewers interact through chat, polls or bidding, a 30-second lag means the conversation runs ahead of the video.

Latency is not the same as buffering. Buffering is playback pausing to load data; latency is how far behind real time you are. A stream can be perfectly smooth and still 20 seconds late.

The latency tiers

"Low latency" means different things depending on the delivery method. The rough tiers:

Tier Typical delay Method Good for Standard HLS 10–30 s Regular segments Broadcasts, one-way events Low-Latency HLS 2–8 s Partial segments + server push Webinars, Q&As, interactive live WebRTC Under 1 s Peer real-time transport Video calls, two-way conversation

Most interactive live sits comfortably in the LL-HLS range — a few seconds — which balances responsiveness with the reliability of HTTP delivery.

What adds latency

Encoding Compressing the live feed into deliverable renditions takes time before anything can ship. Segmenting The stream is cut into segments; longer segments are more stable but add delay before each is ready. Player buffer Players hold a few segments in reserve before playing to avoid stalls — reserve that also adds latency. Low-Latency HLS LL-HLS uses partial segments and server push so the player can start a chunk before it's fully written, cutting the delay to a few seconds.

When you need low latency

Chasing the lowest possible latency has a cost: smaller segments and a shallower buffer leave less headroom to absorb a bandwidth dip, so an aggressive low-latency setup can rebuffer more. So match the target to the use case rather than defaulting to "as low as possible":

Interactive live → seconds Webinars, Q&As, live shopping and auctions need a few seconds so chat and reactions stay in sync. LL-HLS is the sweet spot. One-way broadcasts → tens of seconds is fine Keynotes, conferences and passive viewing don't need real-time; standard HLS buys more stability at scale. On-demand → latency is irrelevant A recorded replay has no real-time reference at all — only start time and smoothness matter.

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope live streaming runs at roughly 5–10 seconds of signal delay, with Low-Latency HLS available for lower-latency, interactive broadcasts such as webinars and Q&As. Delivery is on Kinescope's own CDN, and recording to an on-demand replay is automatic when the stream ends. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What is latency in live streaming? Latency is the delay between something happening in front of the camera and a viewer seeing it. Standard HLS live typically runs 10–30 seconds behind; Low-Latency HLS brings that down to a few seconds, which matters for anything interactive like webinars, auctions or Q&As. What is the difference between latency and buffering? Latency is how far behind real time the stream is; buffering is playback pausing to load more data. You can have low latency and still buffer on a weak connection, or a rock-solid stream that is simply 20 seconds behind — they are separate issues. What is low-latency streaming? Low-latency streaming reduces the delay to a few seconds using techniques like Low-Latency HLS (partial segments and server push). It is needed when viewers interact in real time — live chat, polls, bidding — where a 30-second lag would break the experience. What causes streaming latency? Several stages add up: encoding the stream, cutting it into segments, the player buffering a few segments before playback, and network travel time. Longer segments and bigger buffers add latency but improve stability, so it is always a trade-off between delay and smoothness. Is lower latency always better? No — it is a trade-off. Cutting latency means smaller segments and a shallower player buffer, which leaves less headroom to ride out a bandwidth dip, so aggressive low-latency setups can rebuffer more on weak connections. Match the target to the use case: interactive live needs a few seconds; a broadcast or replay does not. How low is Kinescope's latency? Kinescope live streaming runs at roughly 5–10 seconds of signal delay, with Low-Latency HLS available for lower-latency, interactive broadcasts such as webinars and Q&As. Recording to on-demand is automatic when the stream ends.

Further reading