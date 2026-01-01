In this article After reading, you'll understand: What a CDN is and the problem it solves for video

What a CDN is and the problem it solves for video How edge caching cuts latency and buffering

How edge caching cuts latency and buffering The difference between a CDN and hosting

The difference between a CDN and hosting Owning the CDN vs renting one, and what to look for

Owning the CDN vs renting one, and what to look for Cloud video hosting vs self-hosted — the delivery trade-offs.

What is a CDN (Content Delivery Network)?

A CDN (Content Delivery Network) is a geographically distributed network of servers that caches copies of your content — video segments, images, files — close to where viewers are. When someone presses play, the video is served from a nearby edge server instead of a single origin that might be thousands of kilometres away.

For video this is not a nice-to-have. Streaming means delivering many short segments in quick succession; the closer the server, the lower the latency and the less chance of buffering. A CDN also absorbs demand: a video that suddenly gets thousands of concurrent viewers is served from hundreds of edges, not from one overloaded machine.

How a CDN works

Origin holds the master Your transcoded renditions and manifests live on the origin (the hosting layer) — the authoritative copy. Edges cache on demand The first viewer in a region triggers the edge to fetch and cache the needed segments. Everyone after them is served from that cache — fast, and without touching the origin. Routing to the nearest edge Viewers are directed to the closest healthy edge automatically, so a viewer in São Paulo and one in Berlin each stream from a server near them. Scaling with demand Spikes are spread across the whole edge network, so concurrency scales with the CDN rather than being capped by a single server.

The key efficiency metric here is the cache hit ratio — the share of requests served from the edge rather than fetched from origin. The higher it is, the faster viewers get their video and the less load (and cost) lands on the origin. Popular content warms the cache and keeps that ratio high.

CDN vs. hosting

Aspect Hosting (origin) CDN (edge) Role Stores the master copy Distributes copies near viewers Optimised for Storage, management, processing Speed and scale of delivery Without it Nowhere to keep the video Slow starts, buffering, spikes overwhelm the origin On Kinescope Both, in one platform — hosting + owned CDN

Owned vs rented CDN

Not all "our CDN" claims mean the same thing. Most video platforms rent capacity from a third party (Cloudflare, Fastly, Akamai) and resell it; a few build and run their own network. The difference shows up in price and in who fixes problems.

Aspect Rented (third-party) Owned Pricing Often a reseller markup No middleman margin Escalations Cross a vendor boundary One team owns the whole chain SLA Depends on the vendor's Set and honoured directly

Kinescope runs its own network — points of presence across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS — with a 99.98% uptime SLA.

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope runs its own global CDN — infrastructure it builds and operates rather than reselling AWS or Cloudflare. One product team owns the whole chain — upload, transcode, delivery, playback — behind a 99.98% uptime SLA. That means predictable pricing with no reseller markup, and escalations that never cross a vendor line. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What does a CDN do for video? A CDN caches your video segments on edge servers spread around the world, so each viewer streams from a location physically close to them. That cuts startup time and buffering, and absorbs traffic spikes that would overwhelm a single origin server — the difference between smooth playback and constant stalls at scale. What is the difference between a CDN and hosting? Hosting stores the master copy of your video (the origin). A CDN distributes copies to edge servers near viewers for fast delivery. You need both: hosting to keep and manage the files, and a CDN to serve them quickly worldwide. Kinescope provides both in one platform. Does a CDN improve streaming quality? Indirectly, yes. A CDN does not change the video itself, but by delivering segments faster and more reliably it lets the adaptive player sustain higher quality with less buffering. Lower latency to the edge means the player can request higher renditions with confidence. Is a third-party CDN good enough? Many platforms rent CDN capacity from Cloudflare, Fastly or Akamai, which works but adds a vendor layer and, often, a reseller markup. Kinescope runs its own CDN across Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, so one team owns the whole chain from upload to playback — no middleman on price or on escalations. What is a cache hit ratio? The cache hit ratio is the share of viewer requests served straight from the edge cache rather than fetched from the origin. A high ratio means most viewers get fast, edge-served video and the origin stays lightly loaded; a low ratio means the CDN is constantly going back to origin, which is slower and costlier. Popular content warms the cache and pushes the ratio up. How does a CDN handle live streaming? For live, the CDN caches segments as they are produced and fans them out to viewers in real time, so a broadcast can reach a large audience without the origin serving every viewer directly. Kinescope live streaming runs on its own CDN with a 99.98% uptime SLA and sub-2-second latency.

Further reading