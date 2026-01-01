In this article After reading, you'll understand: What transcoding is and how it differs from encoding

What transcoding is and how it differs from encoding Why streaming needs a rendition ladder

Why streaming needs a rendition ladder The transcoding pipeline, step by step

The transcoding pipeline, step by step How Kinescope transcodes every upload automatically

What is transcoding?

Transcoding is the process of re-encoding an already-encoded video into different versions — changing the codec, resolution, or bitrate. In streaming, it means taking one source upload and producing several renditions of it, so a player can switch between quality levels as network conditions change.

It's easy to confuse with encoding. Encoding compresses raw video into a format for the first time; transcoding takes that compressed file and re-encodes it into new variants. When you upload a finished MP4 to a video platform, what happens next is transcoding.

Without transcoding, you could only deliver a single fixed quality — which buffers on slow connections and looks soft on fast ones. It is the step that makes adaptive bitrate streaming possible.

How transcoding works

A streaming transcode turns one file into a ready-to-stream package in four stages:

Decode the source The uploaded file is decoded back to raw frames so it can be re-encoded cleanly. Working from the original source (rather than an already-compressed rendition) keeps quality high. Build the rendition ladder Each rung is re-encoded at a target resolution and bitrate — for example 1080p, 720p, 480p and 360p. A 4K source adds a 2160p rung; the ladder is tuned to the source so nothing is upscaled. Segment and package Each rendition is cut into short segments and packaged for delivery protocols — HLS and DASH — with a manifest that lists every rendition and segment. Publish to the CDN The packaged renditions are pushed to a CDN so viewers stream from an edge server near them. Parallel transcoding means playback can start on the first ready rendition while higher ones finish.

How Kinescope handles this Transcoding runs automatically on Kinescope. Upload MP4, MOV, MKV, WebM and most common formats up to 4K, and the platform decodes the source, builds the full rendition ladder, packages HLS (and DASH for DRM), and serves everything through its own global CDN. Because renditions transcode in parallel, most uploads are embed-ready within minutes — no pre-processing and no encoding settings to manage — the processed library lands straight in your video CMS. Read the Kinescope docs

Encoding vs. transcoding

Aspect Encoding Transcoding Input Raw / uncompressed video Already-encoded file Purpose Compress for the first time Re-encode into new variants Output One compressed file Multiple renditions / formats Where it happens in streaming Camera, editor, export On the platform, after upload

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between transcoding and encoding? Encoding turns raw or uncompressed video into a compressed format for the first time. Transcoding takes an already-encoded file and re-encodes it — into a different codec, resolution, or bitrate. In streaming, "transcoding" usually means producing the multiple renditions an adaptive stream needs from a single source upload. Why is transcoding necessary for streaming? Adaptive streaming needs several versions of the same video at different resolutions and bitrates so the player can switch quality to match each viewer's connection. Transcoding produces that rendition ladder. Without it you could only serve one fixed quality, which buffers on slow connections and looks soft on fast ones. What is a transcoding ladder? A transcoding (or "bitrate") ladder is the set of renditions generated from one source — for example 1080p, 720p, 480p and 360p, each at a target bitrate. The player picks a rung of the ladder based on real-time bandwidth. Platforms tune the ladder to the source resolution to avoid wasting storage. Does transcoding reduce video quality? Each re-encode is lossy, so a poorly configured transcode can lose quality. Done well — with modern codecs and sensible target bitrates — the loss is imperceptible, and the gain (smooth adaptive playback for every viewer) far outweighs it. Kinescope transcodes from your original source to keep quality high. How long does transcoding take? It depends on length, resolution and how many renditions are produced, but modern platforms transcode in parallel so playback can start before the whole job finishes. On Kinescope most files are embed-ready within minutes, with higher resolutions finishing in the background. Do I need to transcode videos before uploading? No. Kinescope transcodes on its side — upload MP4, MOV, MKV and most common formats up to 4K, and the platform builds the full adaptive ladder, writes the manifests and delivers via CDN. No pre-processing on your machine.

Further reading