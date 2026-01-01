In this article After reading, you'll understand: What resolution is and how it's measured

What resolution is and how it's measured The common resolutions and their pixel dimensions

The common resolutions and their pixel dimensions Why resolution alone doesn't equal quality

Why resolution alone doesn't equal quality Aspect ratio, and how adaptive streaming uses resolution

What is resolution?

Resolution is the number of pixels in a video frame, written as width × height (1920×1080) or by the vertical pixel count with a "p" (1080p). More pixels mean a sharper, more detailed image on a given screen — but also more data to encode and deliver.

The "p" stands for progressive scan, where every line of the frame is drawn in order (as opposed to the older interlaced "i" formats). In modern web video, effectively everything is progressive, so 720p, 1080p and 2160p are the labels you'll actually meet.

Common resolutions

Name Label Dimensions Typical use 360p SD 640×360 Fallback, very slow links 480p SD 854×480 Mobile, 3G/4G 720p HD 1280×720 Most viewers — sweet spot 1080p Full HD 1920×1080 Desktop, WiFi, smart TV 2160p 4K / UHD 3840×2160 Large displays, fiber

720p–1080p covers most audiences; 4K when the content and screens justify the extra bandwidth.

Resolution isn't the whole story

Resolution sets the ceiling on sharpness, but it is not the same as quality. A 1080p frame starved of bitrate shows blocking and smearing and can look worse than a well-encoded 720p. Three things decide how good video actually looks:

Resolution The grid of pixels — the maximum detail the frame can hold. Bitrate How much data fills that grid each second. Too little and the detail collapses into artifacts regardless of resolution. Codec How efficiently the data is used. A modern codec reaches the same look at roughly half the bitrate.

There's also diminishing returns from the viewer's side: 4K only looks meaningfully sharper than 1080p on a large screen viewed up close. On a phone held at arm's length, most people can't tell 1080p from 4K — so the extra bandwidth buys nothing.

Aspect ratio & orientation

Resolution pairs with aspect ratio — the shape of the frame. Most video is 16:9 landscape (1920×1080), but vertical 9:16 (1080×1920) has become standard for phone-first and social formats, and 1:1 square is common in feeds. The resolution labels stay the same; what changes is which dimension is larger. A platform that transcodes automatically preserves your source's aspect ratio across the whole rendition ladder.

How Kinescope handles this You never choose a resolution on Kinescope. Transcoding builds a full ladder of resolutions from your source automatically, preserves the aspect ratio, and the adaptive player serves each viewer the best fit over the CDN. Upload the highest quality you have — 1080p or 4K — and every viewer gets an appropriate size. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between resolution and quality? Resolution is the pixel count of the frame (1280×720, 1920×1080, 3840×2160). Quality is how good it actually looks, which also depends on bitrate and codec. A 1080p video at too low a bitrate can look worse than a well-encoded 720p — resolution sets the ceiling, bitrate and codec decide how close you get to it. What resolution should I upload? Upload the highest-quality source you have — ideally 1080p or 4K. A platform can transcode down to smaller renditions, but it cannot invent detail that was never captured. Uploading a higher resolution than you need is fine; the adaptive ladder serves each viewer an appropriate size. Is 4K worth it for streaming? 4K (2160p) looks sharp on large, close screens but needs 15–25 Mbps to deliver and far more storage and bandwidth. For most web and course video, 1080p is the practical sweet spot. Offer 4K when the content and audience justify it — adaptive streaming means 4K viewers get it while others get a lighter rendition. What do 480p, 720p, 1080p and 2160p mean? They are the vertical pixel counts: 480p (SD), 720p (HD), 1080p (Full HD) and 2160p (4K / Ultra HD). Higher numbers mean more pixels and a sharper image on a given screen size, at the cost of more data per second. Does resolution affect SEO or engagement? Not directly, but the experience it enables does. Video that starts fast and plays sharp keeps viewers watching, and higher watch-through is what search and social signals reward. The win is a resolution ladder that lets every viewer play smoothly — not simply pushing everyone the largest frame. Do I choose a resolution on Kinescope? No. Kinescope transcodes each upload into a full ladder of resolutions automatically and serves each viewer the best one their connection supports. You upload once; the adaptive player handles resolution switching invisibly.

Further reading