In this article After reading, you'll understand: What 480p means and where the number comes from

What 480p means and where the number comes from Its exact dimensions in 16:9 and 4:3

Its exact dimensions in 16:9 and 4:3 How much bandwidth and data it costs

How much bandwidth and data it costs When 480p is still the right choice — and when it isn't

What is 480p?

480p is video with 480 horizontal lines of pixels, drawn progressively — the "p" means every line of the frame is rendered in order. It sits at the bottom of the modern quality ladder, one step below 720p, and is what most people mean when they say standard definition.

The older sibling is 480i, where each frame is split into two interlaced half-images. Interlacing was a trick for broadcast bandwidth and is effectively gone from web video: everything you meet online today is progressive.

480p dimensions

The height is fixed at 480. The width depends on the aspect ratio of the source.

Shape Dimensions Pixels per frame Where it comes from 16:9 widescreen 854×480 409,920 The web default — 480 × 16 ÷ 9 rounds up to 854 16:9, encoder-aligned 848×480 or 852×480 407,040 / 408,960 Width rounded to a multiple of 16 or 4 for the codec 4:3 standard 640×480 307,200 VGA — the original SD frame NTSC DVD 720×480 345,600 Non-square pixels, stretched to 4:3 or 16:9 on playback

854×480 is the number you want in almost every web context. The variants exist because some encoders prefer widths that divide cleanly.

Bandwidth and data

Encoded with H.264, 480p typically needs 1–2 Mbps depending on how much motion is in the shot. That works out to roughly 450–900 MB per hour of viewing — around a quarter of what the same content costs at 1080p.

A newer codec changes the arithmetic: H.265 or AV1 reach the same look at roughly half the bitrate, though at the cost of slower encoding and narrower device support. That trade-off is worth checking before you optimise the smallest rendition in the ladder.

480p against the rest of the ladder

The step from 480p to 720p is the one viewers actually notice. Above 1080p the gains fall off unless the screen is large and close.

When 480p still earns its place

As a target resolution, 480p is mostly behind us — but as a rung in the ladder it is still doing work:

Slow or unstable connections Better a sharp-enough picture that never stalls than a 1080p stream that buffers every thirty seconds. Metered mobile data At roughly 450–900 MB an hour, 480p is the difference between finishing a lesson and running out of allowance. Fast starts Adaptive players often open on a small rendition and climb once the buffer is healthy, so playback begins sooner.

Where it fails is detail. Screen recordings — code, spreadsheets, dashboards — become unreadable at 480p, and no bitrate rescues them, because the pixels to hold the text simply are not there. For that content, 1080p is the floor rather than the ceiling.

How Kinescope handles this You never pick 480p by hand. Transcoding builds the whole ladder from your source automatically, and the adaptive player drops to 480p over the CDN only when a viewer's connection needs it — then climbs back up. Upload the best source you have; every viewer gets the largest rendition their line can carry. Read the Kinescope docs

Frequently asked questions

What does 480p mean? 480p means the frame is 480 pixels tall and drawn progressively — every line rendered in order, rather than the interlaced half-frames of the older 480i. It is the standard-definition tier of web video, one step below 720p HD. What is the size of 480p in pixels? 854×480 for widescreen 16:9 video, which is 409,920 pixels per frame. The older 4:3 shape is 640×480. Some encoders round the width to 848 or 852 so it divides evenly by 16, which is why you occasionally see those numbers instead of 854. Is 480p the same as SD? In practice, yes. "SD" (standard definition) covers everything below 720p, and 480p is the resolution people usually mean by it. 360p and 240p are also SD, but they are fallback tiers rather than a default anyone targets. How much data does 480p use per hour? At a typical 1–2 Mbps, roughly 450–900 MB per hour of viewing. That is about a quarter of what 1080p costs at the same encoding settings, which is why 480p stays in the ladder for viewers on slow or metered connections. How much sharper is 720p than 480p? 720p has 2.25 times the pixels of 480p (921,600 against 409,920) and 1080p has just over five times. The jump from 480p to 720p is the one people notice most — beyond 1080p the returns fall off quickly unless the screen is large and close. Is 480p good enough for an online course? Only as a fallback. Talking-head video survives 480p, but screen recordings do not: code, spreadsheets and UI text turn to mush at that size. Ship 1080p as the primary rendition and let adaptive streaming drop viewers to 480p only when their connection demands it. Do I have to create a 480p version myself? No. Kinescope transcodes every upload into a full ladder that includes 480p, and the adaptive player switches to it automatically when the connection cannot sustain a larger rendition. You upload one high-quality source.

Further reading

480p — Wikipedia — a vendor-neutral overview.

Resolution — the full ladder, from 360p to 4K.